J/80 World Championship - Day 2 - Snakes and Ladders

by Louay Habib today at 3:26 am
2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 2 © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
Reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tabares (ESP), stamped his authority on the 2017 J/80 World Championship, with two bullets and a second to open up a commanding lead for the regatta, but it was a game of snakes and ladders for the rest of the fleet.

Simon Moriceau (FRA) has climbed to second place after an eight – three - one today, and Luke Patience (GBR) put into two great races, but slipped up in the last race to remain in third place. J/80 UK National Champion, Kevin Sproul (GBR), had a shocker dropping eight places after a 19-24-13. 2012 J/80 World Champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) had a good day, scoring a five – two - five to move up to fourth. Whilst last year's runner up, Eric Brezellec (FRA), was called OCS in Race Four, and slips down to fourteenth.

2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 2 © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 2 © Key Yachting / Louay Habib



PRO Stuart Childerley and his team, set three good races, resulting in a highly competitive starts and mark roundings. It was a tough day on the Solent for the 48 competitors in the J/80 World Championship, a low pressure system brought poor visibility and rain for much of the day. With the wind oscillating in speed and direction, making the correct tactical decisions was difficult.

“We had good speed today, especially downwind, and we made the right tactical choices.” commented Simon Moriceau. “Today we worked well as a team, and there was good communication. When we were down in the fleet we remained calm, and just concentrated on passing one boat at a time. Coming from Brittany, we are used to this kind of weather; it is not a problem for us.”

2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 2 © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 2 © Key Yachting / Louay Habib



Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) had a great day on the water scoring a five – two - five to finish the day in eighth place, which is likely to improve once the discard kicks in tomorrow. Among their crew is the youngest competitor in the championship, Luis Miro, just 12 years old. “Jose Maria is a good friend of my family, I sail Optimist normally, so this is very exciting for me!” smiled Luis. The current French National Champion, Simon Bertheau, scored an impressive four - six - six to place fifth.

2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 2 © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 2 © Key Yachting / Louay Habib



Royal Southern YC Rear Commodore Sailing, Robert Vose, welcomed competitors to the Royal Southern Pier for complimentary food and refreshments, and officiated at the daily prize giving, sponsored by Ocean Rope.

2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 2 © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 2 © Key Yachting / Louay Habib




2017 J 80 Class World Championships - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
World Championships Racing

One Design Division


J 80


1. 41   ESP 783 Hotel Princesa Yaiza J/80 Rayco Tabares 2 1 1 1 2 7.0


2. 25   FRA 1302 ArMen Habitat J/80 Moriceau Simon 11 6 8 3 1 29.0


3. 37   GBR 948 Ryoko Meka J/80 Luke Patience 5 3 2 5 15 30.0


4. 33   ESP 1116 HM Hotels (Corinthian) J/80 Javier Chacártegui Cirerol 8 2 3 12 10 35.0


5. 44   FRA 956 APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian) J/80 Bertheau Simon 15 5 4 6 6 36.0


6. 28   FRA 691 Gan'Ja (Corinthian) J/80 Luc Nadal 17 8 10 4 3 42.0


7. 22   ESP 1158 Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian) J/80 Pepequin Orbaneja 7 17 6 9 7 46.0


8. 36   FRA 639 Ecole Navale (Corinthian) J/80 Patrick Bot 6 16 13 7 14 56.0


9. 11 Other  ESP 1513 VSA Comunicacion J/80 Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg 3 42 5 2 5 57.0


10. 4   GBR 1360 J.A.T. J/80 Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor 1 4 18 24 13 60.0


11. 21   GBR 1363 Betty J/80 Jonathan Powell 4 20 17 8 11 60.0


12. 40   IRL 1551 Mojo J/80 Patrick O Neill 14 15 19 10 12 70.0


13. 13   GBR 1414 Slightly Steamy J/80 Nick Haigh 13 11 25 15 9 73.0


14. 43   FRA 1420 Courrier Junior J/80 Brezellec Eric 10 7 7 49/OCS 4 77.0


15. 32   FRA 1289 Dunkerque Voile - White Sails (Corinthian) J/80 Rémy Hurdiel 16 24 11 13 17 81.0


16. 7   GBR 1530 MockingJay J/80 Chris Body 12 9 29 16 29 95.0


17. 9   GBR 725 Purple Haze J/80 Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford 9 14 23 29 24 99.0


18. 16   NED 838 Led 2 Lease (Corinthian) J/80 Peter Paul de Vries 22 36 12 22 8 100.0


19. 6   GBR 1305 Jester (Corinthian) J/80 Mike Lewis 19 18 32 11 22 102.0


20. 31   FRA 1455 J-Traffic J/80 Launay Thomas 20 12 20 21 32 105.0


21. 19   GBR 1410 MegStar J/80 James Harrison 23 13 36 18 18 108.0


22. 26   GBR 511 Emoji (Corinthian) J/80 David Hollingsworth 25 29 28 17 23 122.0


23. 47 Other  FRA 793 E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian) J/80 Pierrick Letouzé 26 19 33 20 26 124.0


24. 39   GBR 743 Swallow J/80 Gordon Craigen 33 27 15 19 35 129.0


25. 29   GBR 1532 Checkmate (Corinthian) J/80 Ray Mitchell 21 38 30 23 20 132.0


26. 1   NED 841 BabyJ (Corinthian) J/80 Paul Kersten 27 26 22 30 28 133.0


27. 8   GBR 1411 No Regrets (Corinthian) J/80 Chris & Hannah Neve 43 10 49/DSQ 14 19 135.0


28. 10   GBR 553 Seafire (Corinthian) J/80 Anabelle Body 29 23 31 25 27 135.0


29. 38   FRA 693 NUMERO J (Corinthian) J/80 Ludovic GILET 24 49/OCS 26 27 16 142.0


30. 46   GBR 1262 Boysterous (Corinthian) J/80 Angus Gray-Stephens 32 25 14 41 31 143.0


31. 35   FRA 1082 Yacht Concept - CNP (Corinthian) J/80 Rétho Rémi 34 49/OCS 21 26 21 151.0


32. 23   GBR 1055 UKSA 3 (Corinthian) J/80 Felix Trattner 41 31 16 31 33 152.0


33. 48   FRA 420 J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian) J/80 Bonafous Elodie 30 21 27 42 41 161.0


34. 30   FRA 1497 Vitel Sailing Team - CDV 22 (Corinthian) J/80 Capucine VITEL 18 49/DSQ 9 40 49/DNC 165.0


35. 18   GBR 165 Aqua J J/80 Terence O'Neill 35 33 38 28 34 168.0


36. 12   GBR 901 Wildcat III J/80 Andy Ash-Vie 31 28 39 32 39 169.0


37. 15   FRA 651 Startijenn J/80 Claire Montécot 28 22 24 49/DNF 49/DNC 172.0


38. 3   GBR 891 Harley Quinn (Corinthian) J/80 Nigel Skudder 39 37 34 35 37 182.0


39. 45 North Sails  GBR 1339 Joyeuse (Corinthian) J/80 Chris Eccles 38 32 40 44 30 184.0


40. 24   GBR 694 NOW4 (Corinthian) J/80 Rory Cheetham 36 40 37 33 38 184.0


41. 42   GBR 433 The J Team J/80 Richard White 37 39 41 34 36 187.0


42. 14 North Sails  NED 112 Acutronic / J-String J/80 Edwin Spaans 49/DNS 49/DNC 35 37 25 195.0


43. 27 North Sails  GBR 751 J-Wife (Corinthian) J/80 Simon Watson 44 34 42 36 40 196.0


44. 17   AUS 1927 Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian) J/80 Keith Cockburn 42 30 44 39 42 197.0


45. 5   GBR 605 Jambiya (Corinthian) J/80 Vincent Lattimore 40 41 43 43 43 210.0


46. 20   GBR 479 Joie de Vivre (Corinthian) J/80 Adam James 45 35 45 38 49/DNF 212.0


47. 34   GBR 565 Ninja (Corinthian) J/80 Nicholas Allen 49/DNC 49/DNC 46 45 49/DNC 238.0


48. 2   GBR 1529 Emoji J/80 Jim White 49/DNF 49/DNC 49/DNC 49/DNC 49/DNC 245.0
 
 2017 J 80 Class World Championships - Corinthian 6Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
World Championships Racing

One Design Division


J 80


1. 33   ESP 1116 HM Hotels J/80 Javier Chacártegui Cirerol 8 2 3 12 10 35.0


2. 44   FRA 956 APCC Equipe Jeune J/80 Bertheau Simon 15 5 4 6 6 36.0


3. 28   FRA 691 Gan'Ja J/80 Luc Nadal 17 8 10 4 3 42.0


4. 22   ESP 1158 Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team J/80 Pepequin Orbaneja 7 17 6 9 7 46.0


5. 36   FRA 639 Ecole Navale J/80 Patrick Bot 6 16 13 7 14 56.0


6. 32   FRA 1289 Dunkerque Voile - White Sails J/80 Rémy Hurdiel 16 24 11 13 17 81.0


7. 16   NED 838 Led 2 Lease J/80 Peter Paul de Vries 22 36 12 22 8 100.0


8. 6   GBR 1305 Jester J/80 Mike Lewis 19 18 32 11 22 102.0


9. 26   GBR 511 Emoji J/80 David Hollingsworth 25 29 28 17 23 122.0


10. 47 Other  FRA 793 E.Leclerc Tourlaville J/80 Pierrick Letouzé 26 19 33 20 26 124.0


11. 29   GBR 1532 Checkmate J/80 Ray Mitchell 21 38 30 23 20 132.0


12. 1   NED 841 BabyJ J/80 Paul Kersten 27 26 22 30 28 133.0


13. 8   GBR 1411 No Regrets J/80 Chris & Hannah Neve 43 10 49/DSQ 14 19 135.0


14. 10   GBR 553 Seafire J/80 Anabelle Body 29 23 31 25 27 135.0


15. 38   FRA 693 NUMERO J J/80 Ludovic GILET 24 49/OCS 26 27 16 142.0


16. 46   GBR 1262 Boysterous J/80 Angus Gray-Stephens 32 25 14 41 31 143.0


17. 35   FRA 1082 Yacht Concept - CNP J/80 Rétho Rémi 34 49/OCS 21 26 21 151.0


18. 23   GBR 1055 UKSA 3 J/80 Felix Trattner 41 31 16 31 33 152.0


19. 48   FRA 420 J'aime voile baie de Morlaix J/80 Bonafous Elodie 30 21 27 42 41 161.0


20. 30   FRA 1497 Vitel Sailing Team - CDV 22 J/80 Capucine VITEL 18 49/DSQ 9 40 49/DNC 165.0


21. 3   GBR 891 Harley Quinn J/80 Nigel Skudder 39 37 34 35 37 182.0


22. 45 North Sails  GBR 1339 Joyeuse J/80 Chris Eccles 38 32 40 44 30 184.0


23. 24   GBR 694 NOW4 J/80 Rory Cheetham 36 40 37 33 38 184.0


24. 27 North Sails  GBR 751 J-Wife J/80 Simon Watson 44 34 42 36 40 196.0


25. 17   AUS 1927 Will o' the Wisp VI J/80 Keith Cockburn 42 30 44 39 42 197.0


26. 5   GBR 605 Jambiya J/80 Vincent Lattimore 40 41 43 43 43 210.0


27. 20   GBR 479 Joie de Vivre J/80 Adam James 45 35 45 38 49/DNF 212.0


28. 34   GBR 565 Ninja J/80 Nicholas Allen 49/DNC 49/DNC 46
Related Articles

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek - not too late to join in
Four-day four-party format continues to be popular! Entries continue to be received for the 14th Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek which will take place 19 – 23 July off Phuket's east coast. The four-day four-party format has proven popular with sailors from around the globe as the fleet is expected to reach approximately 40 boats come race day, with sailors from more than 25 countries taking part.
Posted today at 12:33 am Oman Sail show they are true contenders at Tour de France à la Voile
Mix of long coastal races and quick-fire inshore stadium events at a succession of venues offers a series of challenges After the opening two acts in Dunkirk and Fecamp, the Oman Sail team – led by co-skippers Thierry Douillard and Stevie Morrison – are in sixth place overall with a total of 175 points, just five away from the third spot.
Posted on 11 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Beijaflore win Act 2 Super Final
After brisk 12-14kts SW’ly winds for five sparkling qualifying rounds, the breeze faded to 7-9kts for the Super Final With 2012 ISAF Youth 420 World Champion and 470 Junior World Champion Guillaume Pirouelle, from nearby Le Havre on the helm, Kiwi double Olympian Jason Saunders on tactics and skipper Valentin Bellet, Beijaflore overhauled the early leaders of the eight boat Super Final, Coastal Race winners Lorina Mojito-Golfe de Morbihan at the top of the second beat and held on to win.
Posted on 11 Jul Volvo 60 Ocean Racing Yachts to compete in Lake Ontario 300 Challenge
Atlas Ocean Racing are bringing Volvo 60s to the start line to not only compete, but also to connect with local sailors Esprit de Corps IV (former Amer Sports One during the VOR2001-02, and also former Spirit of Adventure of Derek Hatfield), skippered by Gilles Barbot, is coming back from a racing winter season in the Caribbean's, and was also involved into a rescue operation during the Antigua to Bermuda Race. It will have 12 to 14 crew onboard from Ontario and Québec.
Posted on 11 Jul MaseratiMulti70 finishes the Transpac Race in Honolulu in third place
Wind conditions during the 2,225-miles long race were in the 13 – 21 knot range – excellent for fast multihull sailing. Soldini’s men made good use of MaseratiMulti70’s capability to fly above the water on its hydrofoil dagger boards and on the second day at sea they edged ahead of their main rivals – the non-foiling American trimarans Phaedo3 and Mighty Merloe.
Posted on 11 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Final day
Moths were largest class racing with 42 boats from 13 nations, all getting valuable practice time before the Moth Worlds Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) is no stranger to the Lake having won the regatta last year. Greenhalgh fired off an impressive eight bullets in nine races to comfortably win the regatta.
Posted on 11 Jul Phaedo^3 finishes second across the line in the Transpacific
'Congratulations to a perfect race sailed by Mighty Merlot! Team Phaedo sailed a very good race and I am very proud' 'It’s great to be in Hawaii after four days of really intense racing, after a bumpy first night and the realisation that we had some very intense competition from Mighty Merloe and Maserati it feels like we have thrown everything including the kitchen sink at our bid to get line honours in this race.'
Posted on 11 Jul Transpac- Mighty Merloe finishes and sets new record
HL Enloe and the crew of the ORMA 60 trimaran Mighty Merloe, became the first to finish in the 2017 Transpac Race HL Enloe and the crew of the ORMA 60 trimaran Mighty Merloe, became the first to finish in the 2017 Transpac Race. Mighty Merloe has been racing just about every west coast offshore event for the last few years, often with no multihull competition to measure themselves against. They went head to head against Phaedo3 and Maserati and come out on top.
Posted on 11 Jul Transpac - Mighty Merloe and Comanche on record pace
Mighty Merloe and Comanche on record pace - most of the remainder of the fleet at halfway point in race One week after the first wave of starters and four days after the last wave, the bulk of the 55 entries in this year's 49th edition of the Transpac are at about their halfway points to the finish at Diamond Head in Honolulu. On the 2225-mile course less than a dozen are still to reach the half-way points in their projected tracks in the race.
Posted on 11 Jul J/80 World Championship - A flying start
The 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship got off to a flying start with two spectacular championship races The 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship got off to a flying start with two spectacular championship races for the 48 boat fleet. A southwesterly wind of 12 knots built during the afternoon, piping up to over 20 knots in the gusts. With wind over tide shortly after the start, the combat zone boiled up with the J/80s powering upwind, then surfing downwind, in a full on foam up.
Posted on 11 Jul
