Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 4

J/80 World Championship - A flying start

by louay habib today at 3:03 am
2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 1 Paul Wyeth
The 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship got off to a flying start with two spectacular championship races for the 48 boat fleet. A southwesterly wind of 12 knots built during the afternoon, piping up to over 20 knots in the gusts. With wind over tide shortly after the start, the combat zone boiled up with the J/80s powering upwind, then surfing downwind, in a full on foam up. Rayco Tavares (ESP) leads the championship, Kevin Sproul (GBR) is second and Luke Patience (GBR) third.

A Flying Start at the 2017 J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth
A Flying Start at the 2017 J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth



PRO Stuart Childerley held a practice race In the morning, and after a big wind shift, moved the course to the east. “It can be a devil of a race area but we got two good races in today, helped by the competitors who settled into the tidal conditions very well at the start, but I expect that from this fleet, which is full of talented sailors.” commented Stuart Childerley.

The battle of the day was won by reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tavares, who is top of the leaderboard after the first day, but the Spaniard did not have it all his own way. Reigning UK National Champion, Kevin Sproul won Race One but Rayco scored a two - one to Kevin's one - four. The battle is due to continue all week.

2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 1 © Paul Wyeth
2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 1 © Paul Wyeth



Coming from Lanzarote, we are used to sailing in strong winds but the tide and short chop is something different for us.” commented Rayco. “There are strong local teams, which have better knowledge of the Solent, and there are other high quality teams from overseas as well.”

2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 1 © Paul Wyeth
2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 1 © Paul Wyeth



Olympic 470 Silver Medallist, Luke Patience is in third. “It is great to score two keepers on the first day, as we have only just put this team together.” commented Luke. “The plan is to try and improve our performance as the regatta develops, so we are happy to have got off to a good start in a very good fleet.” Spain's Javier Chacártegui scored eight - two to finish the day in fifth.. 2012 J/80 World Champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg, scored a third in Race One but was over eager in Race Two, and having returned to re-start correctly, finished the day with a poor result.

2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 1 © Paul Wyeth
2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 1 © Paul Wyeth



Tech Talk - The Perfect Start

North Sails Ruairidh Scott (2005 J/80 World Champion).

The trick is you have to practice how to sail really slowly and not get stalled or go head to wind. You need to find the slowest that you can sail, and remain in control, which on a J/80 is three knots or less. If you can be just approaching the line at that speed, sailing very high, possibly inside the jib and inside the main a little bit. Then you bear away a little bit, fill the sails up and go. If you get your time on distance right, it is a very low stress and an easy way to start the boat well. You want to start at target speed with height, and then it is difficult for anyone to attack you. Control and consistency means that you are the master of your own destiny

Commodore of the Royal Southern Yacht Club, Karen Henderson-Williams, officiated at the daily prize giving, which was sponsored today by Ocean Safety. For more information visit: website.

2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 1 © Paul Wyeth
2017 J/80 World Championship - Day 1 © Paul Wyeth



2017 J 80 Class World Championships - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Total
World Championships Racing

One Design Division


J 80


1. 41   ESP 783 Hotel Princesa Yaiza (Corinthian) J/80 Rayco Tabares 2 1 3.0


2. 4   GBR 1360 J.A.T. J/80 Kevin Sproul / Phil Taylor 1 4 5.0


3. 37   GBR 948 Ryoko Meka J/80 Luke Patience 5 3 8.0


4. 33   ESP 1116 HM Hotels (Corinthian) J/80 Javier Chacártegui Cirerol 8 2 10.0


5. 25   FRA 1302 ArMen Habitat J/80 Moriceau Simon 11 6 17.0


6. 43   FRA 1420 Courrier Junior J/80 Brezellec Eric 10 7 17.0


7. 44   FRA 956 APCC Equipe Jeune (Corinthian) J/80 Bertheau Simon 15 5 20.0


8. 7   GBR 1530 MockingJay J/80 Chris Body 12 9 21.0


9. 36   FRA 639 Ecole Navale (Corinthian) J/80 Patrick Bot 6 17 23.0


10. 9   GBR 725 Purple Haze J/80 Shane Armitage / Oliver Dunford 9 15 24.0


11. 21   GBR 1363 Betty J/80 Jonathan Powell 4 21 25.0


12. 22   ESP 1158 Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team (Corinthian) J/80 Pepequin Orbaneja 7 18 25.0


13. 28   FRA 691 Gan'Ja (Corinthian) J/80 Luc Nadal 17 8 25.0


14. 13   GBR 1414 Slightly Steamy J/80 Nick Haigh 13 12 25.0


15. 30   FRA 1497 Vitel Sailing Team - CDV 22 (Corinthian) J/80 Capucine VITEL 18 10 28.0


16. 40   IRL 1551 Mojo J/80 Patrick O Neill 14 16 30.0


17. 31   FRA 1455 J-Traffic J/80 Launay Thomas 20 13 33.0


18. 19   GBR 1410 MegStar J/80 James Harrison 23 14 37.0


19. 6   GBR 1305 Jester (Corinthian) J/80 Mike Lewis 19 19 38.0


20. 32   FRA 1289 Dunkerque Voile - White Sails (Corinthian) J/80 Rémy Hurdiel 16 25 41.0


21. 11 Other  ESP 1513 VSA Comunicacion J/80 Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg 3 43 46.0


22. 47 Other  FRA 793 E.Leclerc Tourlaville (Corinthian) J/80 Pierrick Letouzé 26 20 46.0


23. 15   FRA 651 Startijenn J/80 Claire Montécot 28 23 51.0


24. 48   FRA 420 J'aime voile baie de Morlaix (Corinthian) J/80 Bonafous Elodie 30 22 52.0


25. 10   GBR 553 Seafire (Corinthian) J/80 Anabelle Body 29 24 53.0


26. 8   GBR 1411 No Regrets (Corinthian) J/80 Chris & Hannah Neve 43 11 54.0


27. 1   NED 841 BabyJ (Corinthian) J/80 Paul Kersten 27 27 54.0


28. 26   GBR 511 Emoji (Corinthian) J/80 David Hollingsworth 25 30 55.0


29. 46   GBR 1262 Boysterous (Corinthian) J/80 Angus Gray-Stephens 32 26 58.0


30. 16   NED 838 Led 2 Lease (Corinthian) J/80 Peter Paul de Vries 22 37 59.0


31. 29   GBR 1532 Checkmate (Corinthian) J/80 Ray Mitchell 21 39 60.0


32. 12   GBR 901 Wildcat III J/80 Andy Ash-Vie 31 29 60.0


33. 39   GBR 743 Swallow J/80 Gordon Craigen 33 28 61.0


34. 18   GBR 165 Aqua J J/80 Terence O'Neill 35 34 69.0


35. 45 North Sails  GBR 1339 Joyeuse (Corinthian) J/80 Chris Eccles 38 33 71.0


36. 38   FRA 693 NUMERO J J/80 Ludovic GILET 24 49/OCS 73.0


37. 17   AUS 1927 Will o' the Wisp VI (Corinthian) J/80 Keith Cockburn 42 31 73.0


38. 23   GBR 1055 UKSA 3 (Corinthian) J/80 Felix Trattner 41 32 73.0


39. 24   GBR 694 NOW4 (Corinthian) J/80 Rory Cheetham 36 41 77.0


40. 42   GBR 433 The J Team J/80 Richard White 37 40 77.0


41. 3   GBR 891 Harley Quinn (Corinthian) J/80 Nigel Skudder 39 38 77.0


42. 27 North Sails  GBR 751 J-Wife (Corinthian) J/80 Simon Watson 44 35 79.0


43. 20   GBR 479 Joie de Vivre (Corinthian) J/80 Adam James 45 36 81.0


44. 5   GBR 605 Jambiya (Corinthian) J/80 Vincent Lattimore 40 42 82.0


45. 35   FRA 1082 Yacht Concept - CNP (Corinthian) J/80 Rétho Rémi 34 49/OCS 83.0


46. 14 North Sails  NED 112 Acutronic / J-String J/80 Edwin Spaans 49/DNS 49/DNC 98.0


47. 34   GBR 565 Ninja (Corinthian) J/80 Nicholas Allen 49/DNC 49/DNC 98.0


48. 2   GBR 1529 Emoji J/80 Jim White 49/DNF 49/DNC 98.0
 
2017 J 80 Class World Championships - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Total
World Championships Racing

One Design Division


J 80


1. 41   ESP 783 Hotel Princesa Yaiza J/80 Rayco Tabares 2 1 3.0


2. 33   ESP 1116 HM Hotels J/80 Javier Chacártegui Cirerol 8 2 10.0


3. 44   FRA 956 APCC Equipe Jeune J/80 Bertheau Simon 15 5 20.0


4. 36   FRA 639 Ecole Navale J/80 Patrick Bot 6 17 23.0


5. 22   ESP 1158 Cenyt Hospital Marbella Team J/80 Pepequin Orbaneja 7 18 25.0


6. 28   FRA 691 Gan'Ja J/80 Luc Nadal 17 8 25.0


7. 30   FRA 1497 Vitel Sailing Team - CDV 22 J/80 Capucine VITEL 18 10 28.0


8. 6   GBR 1305 Jester J/80 Mike Lewis 19 19 38.0


9. 32   FRA 1289 Dunkerque Voile - White Sails J/80 Rémy Hurdiel 16 25 41.0


10. 47 Other  FRA 793 E.Leclerc Tourlaville J/80 Pierrick Letouzé 26 20 46.0


11. 48   FRA 420 J'aime voile baie de Morlaix J/80 Bonafous Elodie 30 22 52.0


12. 10   GBR 553 Seafire J/80 Anabelle Body 29 24 53.0


13. 8   GBR 1411 No Regrets J/80 Chris & Hannah Neve 43 11 54.0


14. 1   NED 841 BabyJ J/80 Paul Kersten 27 27 54.0


15. 26   GBR 511 Emoji J/80 David Hollingsworth 25 30 55.0


16. 46   GBR 1262 Boysterous J/80 Angus Gray-Stephens 32 26 58.0


17. 16   NED 838 Led 2 Lease J/80 Peter Paul de Vries 22 37 59.0


18. 29   GBR 1532 Checkmate J/80 Ray Mitchell 21 39 60.0


19. 45 North Sails  GBR 1339 Joyeuse J/80 Chris Eccles 38 33 71.0


20. 17   AUS 1927 Will o' the Wisp VI J/80 Keith Cockburn 42 31 73.0


21. 23   GBR 1055 UKSA 3 J/80 Felix Trattner 41 32 73.0


22. 24   GBR 694 NOW4 J/80 Rory Cheetham 36 41 77.0


23. 3   GBR 891 Harley Quinn J/80 Nigel Skudder 39 38 77.0


24. 27 North Sails  GBR 751 J-Wife J/80 Simon Watson 44 35 79.0


25. 20   GBR 479 Joie de Vivre J/80 Adam James 45 36 81.0


26. 5   GBR 605 Jambiya J/80 Vincent Lattimore 40 42 82.0


27. 35   FRA 1082 Yacht Concept - CNP J/80 Rétho Rémi 34 49/OCS 83.0


28. 34   GBR 565 Ninja J/80 Nicholas Allen 49/DNC 49/DNC 98.0
 
Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Giacomo Yacht SaleRS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Thirty days and counting to Airlie Beach Race Week
Whitsunday Sailing Club is in serious gear-up mode for its signature event, Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing Whitsunday Sailing Club is in serious gear-up mode for its signature event, Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing, putting the final touches to its renowned activities and entertainment program ahead of the August 10 start date.
Posted today at 2:30 am Tour de France à la Voile – The perfect potent coastal cocktail
The Mojito ‘kids’, Solene Robert, Louis Flament and Tim Mourniac, made an impressive start in 14-17kts of NWW’ly wind The trio, already earmarked by the French Sailing Federation as some of the best young multihull talent in a nation, lead almost all of the way around the second coastal race of the Tour, extending away from the Tour leaders Team SFS in an impressive display of raw speed.
Posted on 10 Jul MaseratiMulti70 narrows gap to leaders in final stage of Transpac Race
The seven-man crew of the Italian ocean going flying MaseratiMulti70, led by Giovanni Soldini, has closed the gap Since colliding with an unidentified floating object that destroyed their starboard rudder, Soldini’s men have had to rely solely on the trimaran’s central rudder to steer the boat when on port gybe.
Posted on 10 Jul Local wildcard FNOB Impulse to compete in Extreme Sailing Series Act 4
Jordi Xammar is joined by a full line-up of talented Spaniards, all of whom competed in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Skipper and helm Jordi Xammar is joined by a full line-up of talented Spaniards, all of whom competed in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup last month as part of Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, which placed sixth, and who collectively boast 12 World Championship titles.
Posted on 10 Jul Race 10 a celebration of the Land Rover Winter Series
With just race three of Ladies’ Day remaining, LR Winter Series all but drew to a close on Sunday with varied breeze With just race three of Ladies’ Day remaining, the Land Rover Winter Series all but drew to a close on Sunday with varied breeze delivering tricky sailing conditions on Sydney’s iconic harbour for Race 10.
Posted on 10 Jul Transpacific - Phaedo^3 - 'Hanging in there until the end'
We've managed to do some good work as we have closed on 'Mighty Merloe' a little and are now closer to the finish I have had a couple of hours of decent sleep, woken up, cleaned my teeth and had a coffee and now I'm looking forward to the day ahead! We've had a busy but productive night dodgy rain squalls and trying to make the most of the windshift and breeze lines associated with them. We've managed to do some good work as we have closed on 'Mighty Merloe' a little and are now closer to the finish
Posted on 10 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - The world according to David Witt
The SHK Scallywag skipper is back in the Volvo Ocean Race after a two decade gap – and he's determined to do things his Over 20 years after getting his first taste of the Volvo Ocean Race, SHK Scallywag skipper David Witt is back in the race – and he's proudly leading Hong Kong's first ever entry. Backed by Seng Huang Lee and Sun Hung Kai, the SHK Scallywag campaign aims to bring Asian sailing to the world in 2017-18.
Posted on 10 Jul 18ft Skiffs - Yamaha and C-Tech dominate European 18's at Lake Garda
The EuroCup for the spectacular 18ft Skiff held at Circolo Vela Arco has finished. The EuroCup for the spectacular 18ft Skiff held at Circolo Vela Arco has finished. The crews came from all over the world, but mainly from Australia and New Zealand, countries where the class is more popular. The New Zealand crews dominated the waters of Lake Garda
Posted on 10 Jul Shower
Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Then again, any individual who goes outside into the big blue on a little bit of plastic probably does deserve to have their mental aptitude questioned at the very least. Things have improved over time with stronger equipment, better forecasting, and certainly better apparel. Ultimately its not exactly the most logical of paths
Posted on 10 Jul Cowes Dinard St Malo Race – Rambler 88 wins the King Edward VII Cup
The Cowes Dinard St Malo Race is the ninth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. George David has been a long time member and supporter of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, both in terms of racing with the RORC, and as Rear Commodore Overseas, improving relationships with overseas yacht clubs.
Posted on 9 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy