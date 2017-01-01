Please select your home edition
J/80 World Championship – Day 4 – Brezellec Reels in Tabares

by Louay Habib today at 10:32 am
Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Eric Brezellec (FRA) had an outstanding fourth day at the J/80 World Championship, scoring a scintillating 1-7-1-2, and is now within striking distance of Rayco Tabares (ESP).

The defending world champion, from Lanzarote, is still in pole position, but a 4-1-16-18, has cut his championship lead to just seven points, with two races remaining. Tomorrow is the 14th July, French National Day, and Brezellec will be coming out with all guns blazing.

“Today was a very tricky day, with plenty of shifts in the wind and changes in the tide, and we did not get the best results, especially in the last two races, but tomorrow we will be strong and sail better.” promised Rayco Tabares.

Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



Past J/80 world champion, and reigning Spanish champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) scored 8-4-11-1 today, to move ahead of Luke Patience (GBR), in the fight for the podium. Simon Moriceau (FRA) slipped up in Race 10, but came back with a third in Race 12, to have a chance of making third for the regatta.

With high pressure and a light southerly gradient wind forecast, there was the possibility that the gradient breeze would be fizzled out by a sea breeze in the afternoon. PRO Stuart Childerley, moved the scheduled start an hour earlier, and made a late call to change the starting area to East Knoll. The two decisions proved to be spot on, providing great races and enough time to get four races sailed on a top class racecourse.

Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



Jon Powell (GBR) had his best day, scoring a 6-2-3-4, to move up three places. Rétho Rémi scored an impressive 11-3-4-5, to move up five places. Chris Body (GBR) came within inches of winning his first J/80 World Championship race, but was just beaten to the line by Brezellec.

“We know we had speed coming into the regatta but that is not enough in this fleet, you have to get off the line well, stay in pressure, and play the shifts. Today we had four races that were both physically and mentally exhausting, so to post the second best results of the day is very satisfying.” commented Jon Powell.

Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



Royal Southern YC Rear Commodore Sailing, Robert Vose, welcomed competitors to the Prince Philip Yacht Haven. With complimentary food and drink, provided by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, the daily prize giving was held, which was sponsored by Wight Vodka.

There was also a special prize for two of the youngest competitors at the regatta Luiz Miro. who is 12, and Andres Segura, who is just nine years old. Both of the boys attended a sell out J/80 Class Dinner, held at the Royal Southern Yacht Club. With over 200 sailors enjoying a superb dinner at the club's main dining room.

Racing at the 16th edition of the J/80 World Championship will conclude tomorrow, Friday 14 July, with two final races scheduled from 10:30 BST (11:30 UTC).

Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC


Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC


Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 4 – J/80 World Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC


Rétho Rémi's Yacht Concept - CNP at the Wight Vodka Prize Giving – J/80 World Championship © Graham Nixon / RSrnYC
Rétho Rémi's Yacht Concept - CNP at the Wight Vodka Prize Giving – J/80 World Championship © Graham Nixon / RSrnYC


Prize Giving – J/80 World Championship © Graham Nixon / RSrnYC
Prize Giving – J/80 World Championship © Graham Nixon / RSrnYC

Related Articles

Helly Hansen and Sailing World to present 2018 NOOD Regatta Series
As part of Helly Hansen’s commitment to the sport, the company will also continue to sponsor a team of local teens For the fourth consecutive year, Helly Hansen—a global leader in technical sailing apparel—will continue as title sponsor of Sailing World magazine’s annual sailboat racing circuit
Posted on 13 Jul Get better wave forecasts from PredictWind and ECMWF
Predictwind is well-known for accurate wind forecasts but now leads the way with accurate wave forecasts PredictWind is well known for its world leading accurate wind forecasts, but did you know Predictwind also leads the way with accurate wave forecasts?
Posted on 12 Jul Star World Championship - Excitement until the very last moment
Today’s weather forecast with wind speed between 12-20kts strengthened sailors' expectations for sixth & final VM race Today’s weather forecast with wind speed between 12 to 20 knots strengthened the sailors' expectations for the sixth and final VM race.
Posted on 9 Jul Star World Championship 2017 - Day 6
Today was a rest day and rest I did. Slept till 10:00. Later, Danny and I went down to club and we raced in a fun race Today was a rest day and rest I did. Slept till 10:00. Must have been tired. Later, Danny and I went down to the club (Sailors don’t know what to do with a day off!) and we raced in a fun race in the harbor that the event organizers held for their sponsors. About 20 of us participated to say thanks. There was little to no wind unfortunately but everyone seemed to enjoy it.
Posted on 8 Jul Star World Championship - Day 5
One race was held today in eight knots from the southwest. There were some pretty big shifts out there today One race was held today in eight knots from the southwest. There were some pretty big shifts out there today and unfortunately for Danny, I got them all wrong. We had our worst finish in 50th. My bad!
Posted on 7 Jul Star World Championship - Day 4
Today was a beautiful day here in Troense. No rain, and there was more sun than clouds. Today was a beautiful day here in Troense. No rain, and there was more sun than clouds. The wind for the two races held today was 12-14 knots still from the west. The Star World courses are 10.4 miles long by the class rules so two of those plus a four mile sail out and four miles sail back, made for a long day.
Posted on 6 Jul Star World Championship - A busy day at sea!
Due to a tricky weather situation the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four. Because of Monday’s cancellation and due to a tricky weather situation the next couple of days in Denmark, the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four.
Posted on 6 Jul Ted Hood Designer Series in Bristol showcases historic fleet
The event is designed so members of the marine industry and all boating fans can take part is this historic celebration. The fleet of sail and power boats will range from a unique 21-foot sloop with a lifting keel to the luxurious 116-foot Whisper built in the Netherlands, one of the last boats created by the Ted Hood Design Group.
Posted on 5 Jul Star World Championship - Day 3
Race two here in Troense and the race committee held us a shore for a couple of hours as wind was too strong once again. Race two here in Troense and the race committee held us a shore for a couple of hours as the wind was too strong once again. Finally we went out for a 13:45 start. At the first start the fleet was too aggressive and had to be recalled. For the second start, just as yesterday, the race committee displayed the black flag.
Posted on 5 Jul Star World Championship - Back on the water again
After yesterday’s cancellation of the sailing, due to strong winds, the majority of sailors were eager to race again. After yesterday’s cancellation of the sailing, due to strong winds, the majority of sailors were eager to race again.
Posted on 5 Jul
