J/80 North American Championship announcement

October 20th to 22nd
J/80 North American Championship jboats.com
From the October 20th to 22nd weekend, the Eastport Yacht Club will be hosting the 2017 edition of the J/80 North American Championship on the fabled waters of the northern Chesapeake Bay.

As per their usual high-standards, expect the complete red-carpet treatment from Eastport YC and its members for the J/80 competitors! The EYC PRO promises fair weather, great sailing and a lot of races!

It’s not too late to register NOW for the 2017 J/80 North Americans.

To get you J/80 aficionados fired-up, here is a most amazing J/80 video planing in heavy weather.

