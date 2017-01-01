J/80 North American Championship announcement

by J/Boats today at 3:12 pmAs per their usual high-standards, expect the complete red-carpet treatment from Eastport YC and its members for the J/80 competitors! The EYC PRO promises fair weather, great sailing and a lot of races!It’s not too late to register NOW for the 2017 J/80 North Americans.To get you J/80 aficionados fired-up, here is a most amazing J/80 video planing in heavy weather.