J/70 UK National Championship - A feast of fantastic racing

by Louay Habib today at 4:15 am
The second day of the J/70 UK National Championship got off to late start, but it was well worth the wait. Low cloud prevented a sea breeze from building in the morning, and the J/70 fleet was held ashore, giving rugby fans the chance to watch the All Blacks Vs British and Irish Lions decided! As if by magic, after a thrilling match, the breeze filled in from the southwest, giving the 29 boat J/70 fleet, a feast of fantastic racing.

Due to the late start only three races were due to be held, but after the allotted racing, PRO Simon van der Byl, asked J/70 UK Class committee member, David Mcleman (RSrnYC) whether they would like to keep racing, and after a resounding thumbs up from the fleet, race seven was held. Significantly, the race meant that teams could then discard a race for the series.

After seven races, Ian Wilson's Team Soak (RSrnYC) now leads the regatta by eight points, after a top class performance was rounded off with a win in race seven. Defending champions, Calascione & Ripard (RYS), recovered from a slow start to post a fourth in the last race but drop to second place for the regatta. Martin Dent's Jelvis remains in third. Patrick Liardet's Corinthian team, racing Cosmic (RSrnYC), put into two good results today to climb to fourth on the leaderboard, three points ahead of Jeremy Thorp's Phan (RSrnYC). Jack Davies Team Yeti (RSYC) are in seventh place and remain the top boat eligible for the Under 30 Prize. Congratulations should also go to Simon Childs Fin Majic 2 (HISC) and Charles Thompson's Brutus (RSrnYC), which both won races today.

After racing competitors enjoyed a hearty hog roast supper at the Royal Yacht Squadron Pavilion, which was well attended, and a superb way to end a magnificent day on the water. Racing at the J/UK National Championship will conclude tomorrow, Sunday 9th July, and the champion will be decided.

For more information visit website.

