Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

J/70 Open European Championship – Noticia takes the lead on Day 3

by Louay Habib today at 11:39 am
Four intense races tested the J/70 Fleet – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
After four races on the third day of the J/70 European Championship, there were aching limbs and bloodshot eyes among the sailors. But plenty of smiling faces after another fantastic day on the water.

José María Torcida Spanish team, cracked the Italian defence, with a 1-2-1-2, taking the lead in the championship by a single point, from current J/70 European Champion, Claudia Rossi's Petite Terrible.

Martin Dent's British J/70 Jelvis 7, fully launched downwind – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Martin Dent's British J/70 Jelvis 7, fully launched downwind – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



Peter Duncan's American team, including past Etchells World Champion Jud Smith, scored three keepers today, including a win in race four, to move into third. Martin Dent's British team, including past J/80 World Champion Ruairidh Scott, have the same points as the Americans but place fourth on countback.

José María Torcida and his team are new to the J/70 Class. However, Torcida has won the J/80 World Championship on two occasions. “Balance is so important, in any wind strength, but especially in surfing conditions.” explained José María. “You need to get all of the crew to the back and then you will fly faster, and when you need to change direction, you will have more control. My team are from all over Spain, from the Canary Islands to the very North, and I am not the only world champion on the boat: Rayco (Tabares) has won the J/80s three times, including the last two years.”

Peter Duncan's American team move up to third after six races – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Peter Duncan's American team move up to third after six races – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



With the wind initially from the southwest, PRO Stuart Childerley positioned the race track further to the east, with a top mark in the vicinity of Osbourne Bay, giving the J/70 fleet some relief from the easterly going tide and the 20 knots plus of wind. The tide turned later in the morning, followed by a wind shift to the west, giving the opportunity to move back to the preferred Hill Head Plateau. With a slight moderation in wind speed, the penultimate day of the J/70 European Championship was a more tactical affair, and after close to five hours on the race course, stamina and tenacity were also keys to success.

José María Torcida's Spanish team racing J/70, Noticia – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
José María Torcida's Spanish team racing J/70, Noticia – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



One of today's top performers was past Etchells European Champion, Jeremy Thorp, racing J/70 Phan. “Starts are always important but especially in big one design fleets. If you manage to just get your bow ahead, and hold your lane, you can break out of the pack into the leading boats and clear air. If you don't you don't start well, you have to tack away and take so many sterns that you end up over 100 metres behind. In this fleet, you can never expect to make that back. We are a new team to the class and it is exciting to be racing at such high speeds. On the helm, I find concentration to be the biggest challenge, I have quite a young crew, they put in the huge physical effort.”

Jeremy Thorp's J/70, Phan – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Jeremy Thorp's J/70, Phan – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC



In the Corinthian Class, the Royal Thames YC Academy Team, skippered by Tim Gratton, with Fiona Hampshire driving, continue to impress. However, after two top-ten finishes, Jack Davies Team Yeti, from the Isle of Wight, closed the gap on the Corinthian Class leaders. Simon Ling's Team Spitfire remains in third.

Today's Prize Giving was sponsored by Baltic Lifejackets. “An apt supporter in testing conditions, commented, Royal Southern YC Rear Commodore Sailing, Robert Vose, as dozen Baltic Lifejackets were awarded to the winners.”

Racing at the J/70 European Championship will conclude Friday 10 June, with a first warning signal at 10:25 BST. Three races are scheduled to decide the 2017 J/70 European Champion.

Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC


Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC


Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC


Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC


Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC


Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC
Day 3 – J/70 European Championship © Paul Wyeth / RSrnYC


Valeria Kovalenko owner/driver of Russian J/70 ArtTube, at the Baltic Lifejackets Prize Giving - J/70 European Championship © Key Yachting / Louay Habib
Valeria Kovalenko owner/driver of Russian J/70 ArtTube, at the Baltic Lifejackets Prize Giving - J/70 European Championship © Key Yachting / Louay Habib


Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

Baptism of Fire on Day 2 of J/70 European Championship
By race two, the wind had veered northwest and strengthened to survival conditions of 25 knots, and at times gusts of 30 PRO Stuart Childerley, wisely called a halt to the action after a brutal last race, which had plenty of competitors spinning out downwind, with a few spectacular broaches.
Posted on 8 Jun J70 European Championship – More images from Day 1 by Chris Howell
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images from race day one Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images from race day one
Posted on 8 Jun J70 European Championship – Day 1 images by Chris Howell
Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images Chris Howell has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 8 Jun Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – It all begins now
In up to eight races time, a new Champion crew will be crowned. In up to eight races time, a new Champion crew will be crowned. That may sound short until you realise that it is three races on each of Friday and Saturday, with two more on Sunday, and that each of them will be at least one hour in duration. It takes focus, it is demanding, and if there is breeze of significant strength, then it is also very tiring.
Posted on 8 Jun Skunked at the J/70 European Championship
Wind speed barely dropped below 25knots, gusting over 30, and after two days of strong winds, sea state was significant. The wind speed had barely dropped below 25 knots, gusting over 30, and after two days of strong winds, the sea state was significant.
Posted on 7 Jun Big breeze expected at the J/70 European Championship
Nudging past 20 knots of boat speed in a ball of spray, the thrilling duel was a teaser for the exciting racing to come With a Force eight gale blowing in the English Channel, and 23-30 knots of westerly breeze across the race course, it was hardly surprising that the majority of the 45 boat fleet, chose to stay ashore on Monday, instead of taking part in the practice race.
Posted on 6 Jun J/70 Open European Championship – Preview
Since the J70 was introduced in 2012, over 1300 J70s have now been launched, making it the fastest growing sailing class Principle Race Officer, Stuart Childerley, is scheduling 11 races, and in early June, medium gradient breeze of about 12 knots is likely, and possibly enhanced by sea breeze later in the day, to provide high octane surfing conditions.
Posted on 30 May Close racing in 707s at Scottish Championships
Scottish Championship was an event to test skills across every aspect of sailing – light winds and drizzle improving Held at the Pelle P regatta at Inverkip under the auspices of Royal Western YC, the Scottish Championship was an event to test skills across every aspect of sailing – light winds and drizzle improving significantly to 18 knots and sunshine.
Posted on 23 May Record 80 Para entries from 40 nations at the start line of Kiel Week
At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC, among them two gold medal winners of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).
Posted on 19 May Champions galore at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Impala 28 is going through a resurgence with 16 boats expected at Nationals and 12 regularly racing out of the Hamble. Due to encouragement from Class Captain Ben Meakins and other owners, the Impala 28 is going through a resurgence with 16 boats expected at this year's Nationals and 12 regularly racing out of the Hamble.
Posted on 18 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy