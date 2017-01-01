J/70 Corinthian US Nationals - Race Day 2 shots by Christopher Howell

Race Day 2 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 Christopher Howell Race Day 2 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 Christopher Howell

by J/70 International Class Association today at 6:12 am









































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156180