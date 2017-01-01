Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
J/70 Corinthian US Nationals - Race Day 1 shots by Christopher Howell
by J/70 International Class Association on 5 Aug
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 Christopher Howell
Tweet
Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/70 Corinthian US National Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156175
Related Articles
CQS wins the Queen's Cup
The heavy weather series has proven to be a great warm up event for the Rolex Fastnet race, which starts on Sunday
Ludde Ingvall is a previous line honours winner of the Rolex Fastnet race, but hasn’t contested the ocean racing classic for a few years, and will face stiff opposition from some of the other maxis and super maxis.
Posted on 5 Aug
International WASZP Games – Day 3
Harry Mighell was able to soak downwind inside Dean Souter and gybe in-side him to snatch the lead by the bottom mark.
After lunch the afternoon Ora kicked in bang on schedule for two more absolutely fantastic WASZP Championship Series races to leave the inaugural International WASZP Games title to be decided on the final day.
Posted on 5 Aug
Lendy Cowes Week – Day 7 round up
Today saw a change of start lines, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line.
Belgrano finished the regatta counting a clean sweep of first places, to win Black Group overall, breaking Gosling’s four year long hold on the title.
Posted on 5 Aug
Aircalin Match Racing Cup - Action coming soon...
The CNC is preparing to welcoming 10 racers on the Aircalin Match Racing Cup.
The CNC is preparing to welcoming 10 racers on the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. Ten racers ready for the New Caledonia Match Racing Cup.
Posted on 5 Aug
Lendy Cowes Week – More action shots from Day 6 by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Posted on 4 Aug
Lendy Cowes Week – Day 6 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Posted on 4 Aug
Upwind slog forecast as Volvo Ocean Race tackles Rolex Fastnet Race
Xabi and his Spanish team found record-breaking form in winds of up to 35 knots to take the first of four Leg Zero races
While MAPFRE took the honours, the racing was incredibly close among the entire fleet and there were plenty of positives for all the skippers to take from the first battle of the Volvo Ocean 65s in the official build-up to the race itself, which starts 22 October from Alicante.
Posted on 4 Aug
Clipper Race and Volvo Ocean Race fleets take over Portsmouth Harbour
40% of Clipper Race crew, who come from all walks of life, have no previous sailing experience when they first sign up.
Since the Clipper Race started over twenty years ago almost 5,000 people have been turned into ocean racers. Crew members can choose to compete in individual race legs or the entire challenge.
Posted on 4 Aug
International WASZP Games – Close at the top after superb Day 2
The first race of the afternoon, race four of the Championship, was started around 1530hrs in a light to moderate breeze
A three lap trapezoid course was set with the marks brought in a bit to create shorter laps. The majority of the 53 strong fleet crowded the committee boat end of the start in order to get up on the foils as the start gun went.
Posted on 4 Aug
36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – Argo wins Day 2 but Mamma Aiuto! soars
After their miserable start, GC32 Villasimius Cup winner Jason Carroll charged on to the Bay of Palma stage reformed man
This included the call that ‘left was best’, which generally it was. In all four starts today Argo won the pin end. Her performance launched Argo up the leaderboard, but nonetheless she remains second, still a massive ten points behind the leader.
Posted on 4 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy