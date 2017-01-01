J/70 Champs crowned overall winners at Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta
After the final day of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta at Marblehead Race Week on Sunday, J/70 class winners John and Molly Baxter took home the overall prize. In addition to new gear from Helly Hansen, the crew earned a berth in the championship regatta, hosted by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands Oct. 22-29.
Team Vineyard Vines, John and Molly Baxter, USA - Overall Winner - 2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
The Riverside, Conn.-based couple is fairly new to J/70s, having owned their boat for less than two years. They decided to compete in the Helly Hansen Marblehead NOOD to train for the class world championship, which will be held in Marblehead in 2018 and which they officially qualified for by winning this event.
“We wanted to check out the spot, and we heard there were a lot of good teams out here,” John Baxter said. “It was fun. We definitely got the lay of the land.”
The Baxters, along with crew members Jake LaDow and Luke Lawrence, held strong at the top of the fleet from the very beginning, winning two of three races on the first day. From there, it was all about consistency, good starts and conservative sailing, according to John Baxter.
While Baxter said the team’s biggest takeaway was figuring out how to balance the boat going upwind, Lawrence, the tactician, went on to say that the team is making huge strides in their training program for worlds.
“There’s a big checklist to make sure that you’re set up to be able to go out there and have a shot,” Lawrence said. “To come here to a venue like this early on and to excel against a majority of our good competition in the U.S., I mean - it’s nice. But along with everything that comes with that, we’ve learned ten-fold how to come in to the next event.”
Looking ahead, the crew plans to return to Marblehead next summer leading into the world championship after training their way down to Florida and back.
Regatta organizers determine the overall winner based on the strongest individual finish in the most competitive class. The J/70 fleet was the largest of the weekend and completed seven races in three days.
Also in the J/70 class, the Helly Hansen Junior Crew—a team of five local youth sailors specially selected to compete in the regatta—finished 12th of 30 boats.
Of the other nine classes competing in the regatta, two winners were local Marblehead sailors: Bruce Dyson on the International One Design (IOD) Gypsy and Charlie Garrard on Merlin in the J/105 fleet.
Garrard, who was also the recipient of Sunday’s North Sails Boat of the Day and the Cressy Award said the key to his success this weekend was having his teenage kids, Emily (pit) and Jack (bow), on-board.
“Without them it wouldn’t happen,” Garrard said. “Together, we make it work.”
That was the fifth and final stop of the 2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Series. In addition to winners from each of the five NOOD events this year, interested sailors can charter and compete against the overall winners at the championship.
The Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta Series returns to Marblehead July 27-29, 2018.
|Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Marblehead - Final Cumulative Results
|
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Yacht Design
|Owner/Skipper
|R
1
|R
2
|R
3
|R
4
|R
5
|R
6
|R
7
|R
8
|R
9
|R
10
|T
O
|Total
|Marblehead NOOD - Brimbles Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|Laser Radial
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 191464
|Covfefe
|Laser
|Judith Krimski
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|6
|7
|5
|1
|3
|[7]
| 26.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 210675
|Run_D.M.C.
|Laser
|Dave Crawley
|4
|6
|1
|5
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|[6]
| 26.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 175954
|N/A
|Laser
|Hannah Lynn
|5
|3
|7
|1
|7
|1
|2
|1
|6
|1
|[7]
| 27.0
|
|
|4.
|
| USA 176139
|176139
|Laser
|Mason Cheney
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|5
|5
|7
|7
|5
|[7]
| 34.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA P4
|P4
|
|Lea Russell
|7
|7
|6
|7
|6
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|[7]
| 36.0
|
|
|6.
|
| USA 189722
|189722
|Laser
|Morgan Cheney
|3
|5
|4
|6
|4
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|[9]
| 57.0
|
|
|7.
|
| USA 208595
|
|Laser
|Edward Backman
|8
|11/DNF
|8
|9
|8
|7
|6
|4
|5
|8
|[11]
| 63.0
|
|
|8.
|
| USA 187392
|187392
|Laser
|Faye Flam
|6
|4
|5
|2
|5
|11/
RET
|11/
RET
|11/
RET
|11/
RET
|11/
RET
|[11]
| 66.0
|
|
|9.
|
| USA 200334
|na
|Laser
|David Ryan
|20/DNC
|11/DNC
|11/DNC
|11/DNC
|11/DNC
|4
|8
|6
|4
|6
|[20]
| 72.0
|
|
|10.
|
| USA P3
|P3
|
|Bronwyn Legg
|9
|11/DNF
|11/DNF
|8
|9
|9
|4
|8
|8
|7
|[11]
| 73.0
|
|
|
|Laser Full Rig
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 175877
|Calypso
|
|Nik Froud
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|1
|5
|1
|1
|2
|[5]
| 21.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 199023
|199023
|
|Bryce Andreasen
|2
|6
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|4
|7
|1
|[7]
| 27.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 187436
|same as it ever was
|Laser
|Phil King
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|6
|6
|5
|6
|[7]
| 29.0
|
|
|4.
|
| 185497
|Pit Viper II
|Laser
|Peter Lynn
|5
|7
|5
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|[7]
| 32.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 175954
|Lola
|Laser
|Bill Lynn
|8
|4
|9
|17/DNS
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|3
|[17]
| 39.0
|
|
|6.
|
| USA 209712
|405 at the 101
|Laser
|Wayne Colahan
|6
|5
|4
|4
|6
|10
|7
|10
|6
|8
|[10]
| 56.0
|
|
|7.
|
| USA 169753
|Mary Lee
|Laser
|Ulf Westhoven
|3
|3
|10
|6
|7
|8
|10
|8
|8
|7
|[10]
| 60.0
|
|
|8.
|
| 200209
|200209
|Laser Standard
|S. Alejandro Gallagher
|7
|9
|8
|5
|8
|6
|8
|7
|10
|5
|[10]
| 63.0
|
|
|9.
|
| USA 207
|Tbd
|Laser
|David Robison
|10
|10
|11
|10
|11
|5
|3
|5
|3
|9
|[11]
| 66.0
|
|
|10.
|
| USA 198633
|198633
|
|Chris Legg
|11
|17/DNC
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|10
|[17]
| 81.0
|
|
|11.
|
| USA 3531
|laser
|Laser
|abbott lowell
|9
|8
|7
|8
|10
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/
DNC
|[18]
|112.0
|
|
|12.
|
| USA 203953
|On the Half Shell
|Laser
|Ledyard McFadden
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/
DNC
|[18]
|155.0
|
|
|13.
|
| USA 99984
|
|Laser
|Stefan Thibodeaux
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/
DNC
|[18]
|155.0
|
|
|14.
|
| USA 47614
|aesthetis
|Laser
|James Murphy
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/
DNC
|[18]
|155.0
|
|
|15.
|
| USA 211829
|flurry
|Laser
|Paul Keohan
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/
DNC
|[18]
|155.0
|
|
|16.
|
| USA 167393
|MAO
|Laser
|Bob Winter
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|18/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/
DNC
|[18]
|155.0
|
|
|Marblehead NOOD - Halfway Rock Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|Rhodes 19
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 1343
|Tern Too
|Rhodes 19
|Benjamin Richardson
|8
|3
|2
|4
|9
|2
|1
|4
|
|
|[9]
| 24.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 3172
|Tough cookie
|Rhodes 19
|David Nelson
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|8
|12
|7
|
|
|[12]
| 27.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 2648
|Sundance
|Rhodes 19
|Cooke/ Kaznoski
|2
|8
|16
|2
|5
|1
|8
|12
|
|
|[16]
| 38.0
|
|
|4.
|
| USA 1683
|The Mighty Rhodes
|Rhodes 19
|Matt Hooks
|1
|4
|3
|18
|6
|9
|14
|2
|
|
|[18]
| 39.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 2623
|Harm's Way
|Rhodes 19
|Mike Lane
|6
|7
|10
|14
|2
|12
|3
|1
|
|
|[14]
| 41.0
|
|
|6.
|
| USA 1210
|Hall Pass
|Rhodes 19
|Peter Frisch
|7
|6
|5
|5
|13
|5
|9
|5
|
|
|[13]
| 42.0
|
|
|7.
|
| USA 982
|Mohotta Mobetta
|Rhodes 19
|Kim Pandapas
|9
|9
|8
|3
|3
|7
|6
|9
|
|
|[9]
| 45.0
|
|
|8.
|
| USA 1926
|Jabberwock
|Rhodes 19
|Team Taylor
|14
|2
|14
|8
|8
|3
|2
|13
|
|
|[14]
| 50.0
|
|
|9.
|
| USA 2435
|Rallie
|Rhodes 19
|Larry Ehrhardt
|3
|13
|6
|9
|1
|22
|13
|6
|
|
|[22]
| 51.0
|
|
|10.
|
| USA 722
|McLovin
|Rhodes 19
|Jeff/Dave Shoreman/Reynolds
|4
|12
|11
|17
|11
|4
|4
|15
|
|
|[17]
| 61.0
|
|
|11.
|
| USA 1090
|1090
|Rhodes 19
|drusilla slattery
|13
|15
|4
|7
|10
|11
|7
|10
|
|
|[15]
| 62.0
|
|
|12.
|
| USA 2692
|Sweep
|Rhodes 19
|William Heffernan
|17
|18
|9
|6
|12
|13
|5
|3
|
|
|[18]
| 65.0
|
|
|13.
|
| USA 1316
|Dinner Out
|Rhodes 19
|Elise Mazareas
|11
|11
|7
|11
|7
|17
|10
|11
|
|
|[17]
| 68.0
|
|
|14.
|
| USA 2585
|Woodstock
|Rhodes 19
|Stephen Uhl
|15
|5
|12
|15
|17
|14
|11
|8
|
|
|[17]
| 80.0
|
|
|15.
|
| USA 1299
|Seguin
|Rhodes 19
|Conway&Alex Felton
|16
|14
|13
|13
|20
|6
|19
|14
|
|
|[20]
| 95.0
|
|
|16.
|
| USA 1790
|Persistent Header
|Rhodes 19
|Ken / Bill Cormier / Dalton
|10
|10
|15
|10
|16
|19
|15
|20
|
|
|[20]
| 95.0
|
|
|17.
|
| USA 1782
|Peppermint
|Rhodes 19
|Debbie Noble
|18
|16
|17
|16
|14
|21
|18
|16
|
|
|[21]
|115.0
|
|
|18.
|
| USA 1819
|Chili
|Rhodes 19
|Thornton/Rothwell Thornton/Rothwell
|12
|20
|20
|21
|21
|10
|21
|22
|
|
|[22]
|125.0
|
|
|19.
|
| usa 1466
|Il Prete Rosso
|Rhodes 19
|David Martini
|22
|21
|30/DNS
|12
|22
|15
|17
|21
|
|
|[30]
|130.0
|
|
|20.
|
| USA 1398
|Sarah Sheldon
|Rhodes 19
|sarah Sheldon
|20
|17
|19
|19
|24
|23
|16
|17
|
|
|[24]
|131.0
|
|
|21.
|
| USA 2561
|Tahoot
|Rhodes 19
|Walter Colsman
|21
|22
|18
|20
|15
|18
|23
|18
|
|
|[23]
|132.0
|
|
|22.
|
| USA 2495
|David Rose
|Rhodes 19
|David Rubin
|19
|19
|22
|23
|19
|16
|20
|19
|
|
|[23]
|134.0
|
|
|23.
|
| USA 1472
|Salty Dog
|Rhodes 19
|Charlie Thomas
|23
|23
|21
|22
|23
|20
|25
|24
|
|
|[25]
|156.0
|
|
|24.
|
| USA 1645
|Siesta
|Rhodes 19
|Stefan /Steve Ianchulev/Sovis
|24
|24
|23
|25
|25
|24
|26
|26
|
|
|[26]
|171.0
|
|
|25.
|
| USA 1939
|Selkie
|Rhodes 19
|Charles Obersheimer
|30/DNC
|30/DNC
|30/DNC
|24
|18
|25
|24
|23
|
|
|[30]
|174.0
|
|
|26.
|
| USA 2590
|Marjorie Ann
|Rhodes 19
|Rick Berliner
|30/DNC
|30/DNC
|30/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|22
|25
|
|
|[30]
|194.0
|
|
|27.
|
| USA 1217
|Bight Me
|Rhodes 19
|James Ouellette
|30/DNC
|30/DNC
|30/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|
|
|[30]
|205.0
|
|
|28.
|
| USA 1228
|Rumble
|Rhodes 19
|Ramsay Hoguet
|30/DNC
|30/DNC
|30/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|
|
|[30]
|205.0
|
|
|
|Town Class
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 2086
|Believe it or Knot
|Town Class
|Chris Howes
|
|
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|
|
|
| 9.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 2074
|Lille Venn
|Town Class
|Berit Solstad
|
|
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|4
|
|
|
| 12.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 77
|Jean
|Town Class
|Peter Maitland
|
|
|
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|
|
|
| 12.0
|
|
|4.
|
| USA 3
|Aufblitzen
|Town Class
|David Cooke
|
|
|
|4
|4
|5
|5
|7
|
|
|
| 25.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 2049
|Frolic
|Town Class
|Arthur Tip O'Neill
|
|
|
|5
|8
|6
|4
|8
|
|
|
| 31.0
|
|
|6.
|
| USA 00
|widget
|Town Class
|john barker
|
|
|
|6
|17/RET
|4
|6
|6
|
|
|
| 39.0
|
|
|7.
|
| USA 2057
|Rogue
|Town Class
|Adam Cook
|
|
|
|8
|6
|7
|9
|10
|
|
|
| 40.0
|
|
|8.
|
| USA 502
|50-2
|Town Class
|Chris Boulter
|
|
|
|12
|5
|11
|8
|5
|
|
|
| 41.0
|
|
|9.
|
| USA 2083
|Second Wind
|Town Class
|Peg MacMaster
|
|
|
|10
|9
|8
|7
|9
|
|
|
| 43.0
|
|
|10.
|
| USA 1098
|Sweep
|Town Class
|Joe Venditti
|
|
|
|13
|12
|13
|13
|1
|
|
|
| 52.0
|
|
|11.
|
| USA 2078
|Suerte Verde
|Town Class
|Kelley Braun
|
|
|
|9
|7
|14
|10
|12
|
|
|
| 52.0
|
|
|12.
|
| USA 2093
|Sail Loft
|Town Class
|william Key
|
|
|
|7
|13
|9
|11
|14
|
|
|
| 54.0
|
|
|13.
|
| USA 2301
|Third Time's A Charm
|Town Class
|David Williams
|
|
|
|15
|11
|12
|12
|11
|
|
|
| 61.0
|
|
|14.
|
| USA 567
|Christie B
|Town Class
|William Larkin
|
|
|
|11
|14
|10
|14
|13
|
|
|
| 62.0
|
|
|15.
|
| USA 2091
|Wabi Sabi
|Town Class
|Charley Morrow
|
|
|
|14
|10
|15
|15
|15
|
|
|
| 69.0
|
|
|16.
|
| USA 1055
|Maggie
|Town Class
|Charles Maney
|
|
|
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|17/DNC
|16
|16
|
|
|
| 83.0
|
|
|Marblehead NOOD - Outside Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|IOD
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 7
|Gypsy
|IOD
|Bruce Dyson
|6
|3
|
|1
|2
|
|1
|1
|
|
|[6]
| 8.0
|
|
|2.
|
| 76
|Spirit
|IOD
|Peter Stahle
|2
|2
|
|3
|5
|
|9
|2
|
|
|[9]
| 14.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 130
|Javelin
|IOD
|Bill Widnall
|5
|1
|
|5
|1
|
|3
|5
|
|
|[5]
| 15.0
|
|
|4.
|
| 16
|Tango
|IOD
|Ian / Rachel Morrison
|1
|5
|
|8
|3
|
|6
|4
|
|
|[8]
| 19.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 51
|Sagacious
|IOD
|Timothy J. Dittrich
|7
|6
|
|4
|4
|
|4
|6
|
|
|[7]
| 24.0
|
|
|6.
|
| 2
|Elektra
|IOD
|Greg Mancusi-Ungaro
|4
|4
|
|9
|7
|
|7
|3
|
|
|[9]
| 25.0
|
|
|7.
|
| USA 4
|Relapse
|IOD
|Steve Barrett
|9
|9
|
|2
|6
|
|2
|8
|
|
|[9]
| 27.0
|
|
|8.
|
| 49
|Kungsornen
|IOD
|Herbert J. Motley
|3
|8
|
|7
|8
|
|5
|9
|
|
|[9]
| 31.0
|
|
|9.
|
| 46
|VIKING
|IOD
|Danielle Lawson
|8
|7
|
|6
|10
|
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|
|
|[12]
| 43.0
|
|
|10.
|
| 29
|Desperado
|IOD
|Joseph Schwartz
|10
|10
|
|10
|9
|
|10
|12/DNS
|
|
|[12]
| 49.0
|
|
|11.
|
| 1
|Vagabond
|IOD
|Hanna Vincent
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|
|8
|7
|
|
|[12]
| 51.0
|
|
|
|Etchells
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 1099
|Mahalo
|Etchells
|Charles Kenahan
|
|
|
|2
|4
|5
|1
|2
|
|
|[5]
| 9.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 575
|Perezoso
|Etchells
|Mark Luckes
|
|
|
|1
|2
|7
|7
|1
|
|
|[7]
| 11.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 1153
|Sour Mash
|Etchells
|Bob Schaefer
|
|
|
|4
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|
|[5]
| 11.0
|
|
|4.
|
| USA 1071
|Magic Dragon
|Etchells
|Michael Jobin
|
|
|
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|
|
|[6]
| 12.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 1328
|Hat Trick
|Etchells
|Mark Toso
|
|
|
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|
|
|[6]
| 14.0
|
|
|6.
|
| USA 664
|Juhnksho
|Etchells
|Joel White
|
|
|
|7
|6
|7/SCP
|3
|5
|
|
|[7]
| 21.0
|
|
|7.
|
| USA 26
|Courageous
|Etchells
|Hugh Greville
|
|
|
|8
|7
|6
|4
|11/RET
|
|
|[11]
| 25.0
|
|
|8.
|
| USA 1061
|Panache
|Etchells
|Paul McLaughlin
|
|
|
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|
|
|[8]
| 29.0
|
|
|9.
|
| USA 706
|Duck
|Etchells
|William Watt
|
|
|
|9
|9
|11/DNS
|9
|7
|
|
|[11]
| 34.0
|
|
|10.
|
| USA 988
|Destiny
|Etchells
|Tomas Hornos
|
|
|
|11/DNC
|11/DNC
|11/DNC
|11/DNC
|11/DNC
|
|
|[11]
| 44.0
|
|
|
|J 105
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 635
|Merlin
|J 105
|Charlie Garrard
|
|
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|[2]
| 4.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 304
|Allegro Semplicita
|J 105
|Fred deNapoli
|
|
|
|2
|2
|6
|2
|10
|
|
|[10]
| 12.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 485
|Air Express
|J 105
|Steven J. Goldberg
|
|
|
|10
|3
|2
|9
|1
|
|
|[10]
| 15.0
|
|
|4.
|
| USA 344
|Two Feathers
|J 105
|Mark Masur
|
|
|
|11
|8
|3
|3
|5
|
|
|[11]
| 19.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 345
|Eclipse
|J 105
|Matthew Whitlock
|
|
|
|3
|5
|9
|5
|6
|
|
|[9]
| 19.0
|
|
|6.
|
| USA 51459
|Sirocco
|J 105
|Steve Hollis
|
|
|
|7
|4
|11
|8
|3
|
|
|[11]
| 22.0
|
|
|7.
|
| USA 51178
|Atalanta
|J 105
|Marty Galligan
|
|
|
|4
|7
|4
|11
|12
|
|
|[12]
| 26.0
|
|
|8.
|
| USA 398
|Blown Away
|J 105
|Jon Samel
|
|
|
|9
|6
|7
|4
|9
|
|
|[9]
| 26.0
|
|
|9.
|
| USA 579
|Knotless
|J 105
|Ken Bowden
|
|
|
|5
|10
|5
|10
|7
|
|
|[10]
| 27.0
|
|
|10.
|
| USA 51563
|Vigilante
|J 105
|Vernon Polidoro
|
|
|
|6
|12
|12
|6
|4
|
|
|[12]
| 28.0
|
|
|11.
|
| USA 620
|Aqua Boogie
|J 105
|Brian Yanofsky
|
|
|
|12
|11
|8
|7
|8
|
|
|[12]
| 34.0
|
|
|12.
|
| USA 102
|Jaguar
|J 105
|Ernie Hardy
|
|
|
|8
|9
|10
|12
|11
|
|
|[12]
| 38.0
|
|
|13.
|
| USA 55
|Uproar
|J 105
|Peter Isaacson
|
|
|
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|
|
|[13]
| 52.0
|
|
|Marblehead NOOD - Tinkers Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|J 70
|
|
|1.
|90
| USA 901
|Team vineyard vines
|J 70
|John & Molly Baxter
|1
|7
|1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|
|
|
|[7]
| 14.0
|
|
|2.
|40
| USA 240
|Stampede
|J 70
|bruno Pasquinelli
|6
|2
|5
|3
|3
|5
|4
|
|
|
|[6]
| 22.0
|
|
|3.
|96
| USA 96
|Savasana
|J 70
|Brian Keane
|8
|12
|2
|5
|1
|4
|3
|
|
|
|[12]
| 23.0
|
|
|4.
|45
| USA 245
|Clown Car (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Duncan Swain
|2
|5
|3
|6
|5
|14
|8
|
|
|
|[14]
| 29.0
|
|
|5.
|88
| USA 695
|Polar
|J 70
|Doug Clark
|13
|6
|4
|2
|7
|10
|7
|
|
|
|[13]
| 36.0
|
|
|6.
|70
| USA 340
|Rimette
|J 70
|John Brim
|10
|11
|8
|1
|6
|16
|1
|
|
|
|[16]
| 37.0
|
|
|7.
|18
| USA 818
|Rascal (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Henry Brauer
|12
|4
|13
|9
|2
|15
|6
|
|
|
|[15]
| 46.0
|
|
|8.
|77
| USA 225
|Shred (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Stein Skaane
|3
|19
|9
|7
|8
|8
|12
|
|
|
|[19]
| 47.0
|
|
|9.
|19
| USA 819
|Nine
|J 70
|Oivind Lorentzen
|11
|10
|10
|8
|10
|22
|5
|
|
|
|[22]
| 54.0
|
|
|10.
|2
| USA 602
|Building A
|J 70
|Josh Goldman
|4
|14
|14
|12
|13
|3
|18
|
|
|
|[18]
| 60.0
|
|
|11.
|43
| USA 243
|VitaminJ (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Ted Johnson
|14
|9
|6
|16
|23
|1
|15
|
|
|
|[23]
| 61.0
|
|
|12.
|25
| USA 25
|Helly Hansen Jr Crew (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Eastern Yacht Club Youth Team
|26
|8
|21
|13
|11
|6
|14
|
|
|
|[26]
| 73.0
|
|
|13.
|97
| USA 497
|Chinook (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Frank McNamara
|9
|17
|12
|26
|16
|9
|16
|
|
|
|[26]
| 79.0
|
|
|14.
|26
| USA 226
|Locomotion
|J 70
|Daan Goedkoop
|7
|15
|22
|15
|12
|23
|9
|
|
|
|[23]
| 80.0
|
|
|15.
|57
| USA 157
|Spring
|J 70
|Dave Franzel
|17
|20
|17
|10
|9
|31/OCS
|10
|
|
|
|[31]
| 83.0
|
|
|16.
|20
| USA 220
|Phoenix (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Peter Firey
|21
|3
|7
|22
|17
|17
|20
|
|
|
|[22]
| 85.0
|
|
|17.
|52
| USA 525
|Leadfoot (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Sam Altreuter
|16
|13
|11
|19
|15
|13
|21
|
|
|
|[21]
| 87.0
|
|
|18.
|4
| USA 504
|Cowabunga (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Frank Arabia
|20
|1
|15
|14
|21
|20
|22
|
|
|
|[22]
| 91.0
|
|
|19.
|1
| USA 501
|Button Fly (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Andrew and Melissa Fisher
|19
|18
|23
|11
|19
|7
|17
|
|
|
|[23]
| 91.0
|
|
|20.
|78
| USA 411
|Selkie (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Jack Wallace
|5
|16
|28
|17
|22
|26
|23
|
|
|
|[28]
|109.0
|
|
|21.
|3
| USA 603
|Tumbling Dice (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Rowan Byrne
|23
|25
|25
|23
|14
|11
|19
|
|
|
|[25]
|115.0
|
|
|22.
|39
| USA 339
|Bad Hombres (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Charlie/Jim Pendleton/Raisides
|24
|24
|20
|18
|24
|18
|11
|
|
|
|[24]
|115.0
|
|
|23.
|33
| USA 233
|Winter Wind (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Nancy Glover
|25
|22
|18
|25
|27
|12
|13
|
|
|
|[27]
|115.0
|
|
|24.
|66
| USA 366
|Asteria (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Holly Fabyan
|18
|21
|19
|21
|20
|19
|27
|
|
|
|[27]
|118.0
|
|
|25.
|42
| USA 342
|Jumper (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Patrick Andreasen/ Tim Guy
|22
|23
|16
|20
|18
|21
|24
|
|
|
|[24]
|120.0
|
|
|26.
|44
| USA 334
|Half Full (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Marc Poirier
|15
|27
|24
|28
|28
|25
|28
|
|
|
|[28]
|147.0
|
|
|27.
|29
| USA 229
|Columbia
|J 70
|Nelson Mills
|27
|26
|26
|24
|26
|24
|25
|
|
|
|[27]
|151.0
|
|
|28.
|35
| USA 848
|CYC1 (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Willy Fox
|29
|28
|27
|27
|25
|27
|26
|
|
|
|[29]
|160.0
|
|
|29.
|89
| USA 589
|LumberJack (Corinthian)
|J 70
|Mark Kelley
|28
|31/DNF
|29
|31/DNF
|31/DNS
|28
|29
|
|
|
|[31]
|176.0
|
|
|30.
|51
| USA 151
|Reach Around
|J 70
|Thomas Bowen
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|
|
|
|[31]
|186.0
|
|
|
|Viper 640
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 39
|Patched Up
|Viper 640
|Cole Constantineau | Eleni Asimacopoulos
|2
|2
|6
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|[6]
| 8.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 155
|Vellamo
|Viper 640
|Colin Santangelo
|4
|1
|2
|2
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|[4]
| 9.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 221
|Choppy Seas
|Viper 640
|Thomas Loutrel
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|[6]
| 10.0
|
|
|4.
|
| USA 98
|Lo.Qi
|Viper 640
|Kay VanValkenburgh
|1
|4
|3
|5
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|[7]
| 13.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 207
|Nene
|Viper 640
|Fletcher Boland | Carolyn Marsh
|3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|[6]
| 13.0
|
|
|6.
|
| USA 166
|Porkchop
|Viper 640
|Matthew Hebert
|7
|3
|5
|7
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|[7]
| 20.0
|
|
|7.
|
| USA 83
|Purplexed
|Viper 640
|Barry Canton
|5
|7
|7
|6
|6
|
|
|
|
|
|[7]
| 24.0
|
|Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Marblehead - Corinthian Teams - Final Cumulative Results
