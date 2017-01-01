Please select your home edition
J/70 Champs crowned overall winners at Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 5:37 am
Team Vineyard Vines, John and Molly Baxter, USA - Overall Winner - 2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta
After the final day of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta at Marblehead Race Week on Sunday, J/70 class winners John and Molly Baxter took home the overall prize. In addition to new gear from Helly Hansen, the crew earned a berth in the championship regatta, hosted by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands Oct. 22-29.

The Riverside, Conn.-based couple is fairly new to J/70s, having owned their boat for less than two years. They decided to compete in the Helly Hansen Marblehead NOOD to train for the class world championship, which will be held in Marblehead in 2018 and which they officially qualified for by winning this event.

“We wanted to check out the spot, and we heard there were a lot of good teams out here,” John Baxter said. “It was fun. We definitely got the lay of the land.”

The Baxters, along with crew members Jake LaDow and Luke Lawrence, held strong at the top of the fleet from the very beginning, winning two of three races on the first day. From there, it was all about consistency, good starts and conservative sailing, according to John Baxter.

While Baxter said the team’s biggest takeaway was figuring out how to balance the boat going upwind, Lawrence, the tactician, went on to say that the team is making huge strides in their training program for worlds.

“There’s a big checklist to make sure that you’re set up to be able to go out there and have a shot,” Lawrence said. “To come here to a venue like this early on and to excel against a majority of our good competition in the U.S., I mean - it’s nice. But along with everything that comes with that, we’ve learned ten-fold how to come in to the next event.”

Looking ahead, the crew plans to return to Marblehead next summer leading into the world championship after training their way down to Florida and back.

Regatta organizers determine the overall winner based on the strongest individual finish in the most competitive class. The J/70 fleet was the largest of the weekend and completed seven races in three days.

Also in the J/70 class, the Helly Hansen Junior Crew—a team of five local youth sailors specially selected to compete in the regatta—finished 12th of 30 boats.

Bad Hombres (Corinthian), Charlie/Jim Pendleton/Raisides - 2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta
Bad Hombres (Corinthian), Charlie/Jim Pendleton/Raisides - 2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



Of the other nine classes competing in the regatta, two winners were local Marblehead sailors: Bruce Dyson on the International One Design (IOD) Gypsy and Charlie Garrard on Merlin in the J/105 fleet.

Garrard, who was also the recipient of Sunday’s North Sails Boat of the Day and the Cressy Award said the key to his success this weekend was having his teenage kids, Emily (pit) and Jack (bow), on-board.

“Without them it wouldn’t happen,” Garrard said. “Together, we make it work.”

That was the fifth and final stop of the 2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Series. In addition to winners from each of the five NOOD events this year, interested sailors can charter and compete against the overall winners at the championship.

The Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta Series returns to Marblehead July 27-29, 2018.

For more information, visit sailingworld.com/nood-regattas.

Team Vineyard Vines, John and Molly Baxter, USA - Overall Winner - 2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta
Team Vineyard Vines, John and Molly Baxter, USA - Overall Winner - 2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Marblehead - Final Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper R
1		 R
2		 R
3		 R
4		 R
5		 R
6		 R
7		 R
8		 R
9		 R
10		 T
O		 Total
Marblehead NOOD - Brimbles Racing
One Design Division
Laser Radial
1.   USA 191464 Covfefe Laser Judith Krimski 2 1 2 4 2 6 7 5 1 3 [7] 26.0
2.   USA 210675 Run_D.M.C. Laser Dave Crawley 4 6 1 5 1 3 3 3 2 4 [6] 26.0
3.   USA 175954 N/A Laser Hannah Lynn 5 3 7 1 7 1 2 1 6 1 [7] 27.0
4.   USA 176139 176139 Laser Mason Cheney 1 2 3 3 3 5 5 7 7 5 [7] 34.0
5.   USA P4 P4 Lea Russell 7 7 6 7 6 2 1 2 3 2 [7] 36.0
6.   USA 189722 189722 Laser Morgan Cheney 3 5 4 6 4 8 9 9 9 9 [9] 57.0
7.   USA 208595 Laser Edward Backman 8 11/DNF 8 9 8 7 6 4 5 8 [11] 63.0
8.   USA 187392 187392 Laser Faye Flam 6 4 5 2 5 11/
RET		 11/
RET		 11/
RET		 11/
RET		 11/
RET		 [11] 66.0
9.   USA 200334 na Laser David Ryan 20/DNC 11/DNC 11/DNC 11/DNC 11/DNC 4 8 6 4 6 [20] 72.0
10.   USA P3 P3 Bronwyn Legg 9 11/DNF 11/DNF 8 9 9 4 8 8 7 [11] 73.0
 
Laser Full Rig
1.   USA 175877 Calypso Nik Froud 4 2 2 3 5 1 5 1 1 2 [5] 21.0
2.   USA 199023 199023 Bryce Andreasen 2 6 3 2 1 4 4 4 7 1 [7] 27.0
3.   USA 187436 same as it ever was Laser Phil King 1 1 1 1 2 7 6 6 5 6 [7] 29.0
4.   185497 Pit Viper II Laser Peter Lynn 5 7 5 7 3 2 2 2 2 4 [7] 32.0
5.   USA 175954 Lola Laser Bill Lynn 8 4 9 17/DNS 4 3 1 3 4 3 [17] 39.0
6.   USA 209712 405 at the 101 Laser Wayne Colahan 6 5 4 4 6 10 7 10 6 8 [10] 56.0
7.   USA 169753 Mary Lee Laser Ulf Westhoven 3 3 10 6 7 8 10 8 8 7 [10] 60.0
8.   200209 200209 Laser Standard S. Alejandro Gallagher 7 9 8 5 8 6 8 7 10 5 [10] 63.0
9.   USA 207 Tbd Laser David Robison 10 10 11 10 11 5 3 5 3 9 [11] 66.0
10.   USA 198633 198633 Chris Legg 11 17/DNC 6 9 9 9 9 9 9 10 [17] 81.0
11.   USA 3531 laser Laser abbott lowell 9 8 7 8 10 18/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 17/DNC 17/
DNC		 [18] 112.0
12.   USA 203953 On the Half Shell Laser Ledyard McFadden 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 17/DNC 17/
DNC		 [18] 155.0
13.   USA 99984 Laser Stefan Thibodeaux 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 17/DNC 17/
DNC		 [18] 155.0
14.   USA 47614 aesthetis Laser James Murphy 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 17/DNC 17/
DNC		 [18] 155.0
15.   USA 211829 flurry Laser Paul Keohan 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 17/DNC 17/
DNC		 [18] 155.0
16.   USA 167393 MAO Laser Bob Winter 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 18/DNC 17/DNC 17/
DNC		 [18] 155.0
 
 
Marblehead NOOD - Halfway Rock Racing
One Design Division
Rhodes 19
1.   USA 1343 Tern Too Rhodes 19 Benjamin Richardson 8 3 2 4 9 2 1 4 [9] 24.0
2.   USA 3172 Tough cookie Rhodes 19 David Nelson 5 1 1 1 4 8 12 7 [12] 27.0
3.   USA 2648 Sundance Rhodes 19 Cooke/ Kaznoski 2 8 16 2 5 1 8 12 [16] 38.0
4.   USA 1683 The Mighty Rhodes Rhodes 19 Matt Hooks 1 4 3 18 6 9 14 2 [18] 39.0
5.   USA 2623 Harm's Way Rhodes 19 Mike Lane 6 7 10 14 2 12 3 1 [14] 41.0
6.   USA 1210 Hall Pass Rhodes 19 Peter Frisch 7 6 5 5 13 5 9 5 [13] 42.0
7.   USA 982 Mohotta Mobetta Rhodes 19 Kim Pandapas 9 9 8 3 3 7 6 9 [9] 45.0
8.   USA 1926 Jabberwock Rhodes 19 Team Taylor 14 2 14 8 8 3 2 13 [14] 50.0
9.   USA 2435 Rallie Rhodes 19 Larry Ehrhardt 3 13 6 9 1 22 13 6 [22] 51.0
10.   USA 722 McLovin Rhodes 19 Jeff/Dave Shoreman/Reynolds 4 12 11 17 11 4 4 15 [17] 61.0
11.   USA 1090 1090 Rhodes 19 drusilla slattery 13 15 4 7 10 11 7 10 [15] 62.0
12.   USA 2692 Sweep Rhodes 19 William Heffernan 17 18 9 6 12 13 5 3 [18] 65.0
13.   USA 1316 Dinner Out Rhodes 19 Elise Mazareas 11 11 7 11 7 17 10 11 [17] 68.0
14.   USA 2585 Woodstock Rhodes 19 Stephen Uhl 15 5 12 15 17 14 11 8 [17] 80.0
15.   USA 1299 Seguin Rhodes 19 Conway&Alex Felton 16 14 13 13 20 6 19 14 [20] 95.0
16.   USA 1790 Persistent Header Rhodes 19 Ken / Bill Cormier / Dalton 10 10 15 10 16 19 15 20 [20] 95.0
17.   USA 1782 Peppermint Rhodes 19 Debbie Noble 18 16 17 16 14 21 18 16 [21] 115.0
18.   USA 1819 Chili Rhodes 19 Thornton/Rothwell Thornton/Rothwell 12 20 20 21 21 10 21 22 [22] 125.0
19.   usa 1466 Il Prete Rosso Rhodes 19 David Martini 22 21 30/DNS 12 22 15 17 21 [30] 130.0
20.   USA 1398 Sarah Sheldon Rhodes 19 sarah Sheldon 20 17 19 19 24 23 16 17 [24] 131.0
21.   USA 2561 Tahoot Rhodes 19 Walter Colsman 21 22 18 20 15 18 23 18 [23] 132.0
22.   USA 2495 David Rose Rhodes 19 David Rubin 19 19 22 23 19 16 20 19 [23] 134.0
23.   USA 1472 Salty Dog Rhodes 19 Charlie Thomas 23 23 21 22 23 20 25 24 [25] 156.0
24.   USA 1645 Siesta Rhodes 19 Stefan /Steve Ianchulev/Sovis 24 24 23 25 25 24 26 26 [26] 171.0
25.   USA 1939 Selkie Rhodes 19 Charles Obersheimer 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 24 18 25 24 23 [30] 174.0
26.   USA 2590 Marjorie Ann Rhodes 19 Rick Berliner 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 22 25 [30] 194.0
27.   USA 1217 Bight Me Rhodes 19 James Ouellette 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC [30] 205.0
28.   USA 1228 Rumble Rhodes 19 Ramsay Hoguet 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC [30] 205.0
 
Town Class
1. Doyle Sailmakers  USA 2086 Believe it or Knot Town Class Chris Howes 1 1 1 3 3   9.0
2.   USA 2074 Lille Venn Town Class Berit Solstad 2 3 2 1 4   12.0
3.   USA 77 Jean Town Class Peter Maitland 3 2 3 2 2   12.0
4.   USA 3 Aufblitzen Town Class David Cooke 4 4 5 5 7   25.0
5.   USA 2049 Frolic Town Class Arthur Tip O'Neill 5 8 6 4 8   31.0
6.   USA 00 widget Town Class john barker 6 17/RET 4 6 6   39.0
7.   USA 2057 Rogue Town Class Adam Cook 8 6 7 9 10   40.0
8.   USA 502 50-2 Town Class Chris Boulter 12 5 11 8 5   41.0
9.   USA 2083 Second Wind Town Class Peg MacMaster 10 9 8 7 9   43.0
10.   USA 1098 Sweep Town Class Joe Venditti 13 12 13 13 1   52.0
11.   USA 2078 Suerte Verde Town Class Kelley Braun 9 7 14 10 12   52.0
12.   USA 2093 Sail Loft Town Class william Key 7 13 9 11 14   54.0
13.   USA 2301 Third Time's A Charm Town Class David Williams 15 11 12 12 11   61.0
14.   USA 567 Christie B Town Class William Larkin 11 14 10 14 13   62.0
15.   USA 2091 Wabi Sabi Town Class Charley Morrow 14 10 15 15 15   69.0
16.   USA 1055 Maggie Town Class Charles Maney 17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC 16 16   83.0
 
 
Marblehead NOOD - Outside Racing
One Design Division
IOD
1.   USA 7 Gypsy IOD Bruce Dyson 6 3 1 2 1 1 [6] 8.0
2.   76 Spirit IOD Peter Stahle 2 2 3 5 9 2 [9] 14.0
3.   USA 130 Javelin IOD Bill Widnall 5 1 5 1 3 5 [5] 15.0
4.   16 Tango IOD Ian / Rachel Morrison 1 5 8 3 6 4 [8] 19.0
5.   USA 51 Sagacious IOD Timothy J. Dittrich 7 6 4 4 4 6 [7] 24.0
6.   2 Elektra IOD Greg Mancusi-Ungaro 4 4 9 7 7 3 [9] 25.0
7.   USA 4 Relapse IOD Steve Barrett 9 9 2 6 2 8 [9] 27.0
8.   49 Kungsornen IOD Herbert J. Motley 3 8 7 8 5 9 [9] 31.0
9.   46 VIKING IOD Danielle Lawson 8 7 6 10 12/DNC 12/DNC [12] 43.0
10.   29 Desperado IOD Joseph Schwartz 10 10 10 9 10 12/DNS [12] 49.0
11.   1 Vagabond IOD Hanna Vincent 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 8 7 [12] 51.0
 
Etchells
1.   USA 1099 Mahalo Etchells Charles Kenahan 2 4 5 1 2 [5] 9.0
2.   USA 575 Perezoso Etchells Mark Luckes 1 2 7 7 1 [7] 11.0
3.   USA 1153 Sour Mash Etchells Bob Schaefer 4 5 1 2 4 [5] 11.0
4.   USA 1071 Magic Dragon Etchells Michael Jobin 3 1 2 6 6 [6] 12.0
5.   USA 1328 Hat Trick Etchells Mark Toso 6 3 3 5 3 [6] 14.0
6.   USA 664 Juhnksho Etchells Joel White 7 6 7/SCP 3 5 [7] 21.0
7.   USA 26 Courageous Etchells Hugh Greville 8 7 6 4 11/RET [11] 25.0
8.   USA 1061 Panache Etchells Paul McLaughlin 5 8 8 8 8 [8] 29.0
9.   USA 706 Duck Etchells William Watt 9 9 11/DNS 9 7 [11] 34.0
10.   USA 988 Destiny Etchells Tomas Hornos 11/DNC 11/DNC 11/DNC 11/DNC 11/DNC [11] 44.0
 
J 105
1.   USA 635 Merlin J 105 Charlie Garrard 1 1 1 1 2 [2] 4.0
2.   USA 304 Allegro Semplicita J 105 Fred deNapoli 2 2 6 2 10 [10] 12.0
3.   USA 485 Air Express J 105 Steven J. Goldberg 10 3 2 9 1 [10] 15.0
4.   USA 344 Two Feathers J 105 Mark Masur 11 8 3 3 5 [11] 19.0
5.   USA 345 Eclipse J 105 Matthew Whitlock 3 5 9 5 6 [9] 19.0
6.   USA 51459 Sirocco J 105 Steve Hollis 7 4 11 8 3 [11] 22.0
7.   USA 51178 Atalanta J 105 Marty Galligan 4 7 4 11 12 [12] 26.0
8.   USA 398 Blown Away J 105 Jon Samel 9 6 7 4 9 [9] 26.0
9.   USA 579 Knotless J 105 Ken Bowden 5 10 5 10 7 [10] 27.0
10.   USA 51563 Vigilante J 105 Vernon Polidoro 6 12 12 6 4 [12] 28.0
11.   USA 620 Aqua Boogie J 105 Brian Yanofsky 12 11 8 7 8 [12] 34.0
12.   USA 102 Jaguar J 105 Ernie Hardy 8 9 10 12 11 [12] 38.0
13.   USA 55 Uproar J 105 Peter Isaacson 13 13 13 13 13 [13] 52.0
 
 
Marblehead NOOD - Tinkers Racing
One Design Division
J 70
1. 90   USA 901 Team vineyard vines J 70 John & Molly Baxter 1 7 1 4 4 2 2 [7] 14.0
2. 40   USA 240 Stampede J 70 bruno Pasquinelli 6 2 5 3 3 5 4 [6] 22.0
3. 96   USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 8 12 2 5 1 4 3 [12] 23.0
4. 45   USA 245 Clown Car (Corinthian) J 70 Duncan Swain 2 5 3 6 5 14 8 [14] 29.0
5. 88   USA 695 Polar J 70 Doug Clark 13 6 4 2 7 10 7 [13] 36.0
6. 70   USA 340 Rimette J 70 John Brim 10 11 8 1 6 16 1 [16] 37.0
7. 18   USA 818 Rascal (Corinthian) J 70 Henry Brauer 12 4 13 9 2 15 6 [15] 46.0
8. 77   USA 225 Shred (Corinthian) J 70 Stein Skaane 3 19 9 7 8 8 12 [19] 47.0
9. 19   USA 819 Nine J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 11 10 10 8 10 22 5 [22] 54.0
10. 2   USA 602 Building A J 70 Josh Goldman 4 14 14 12 13 3 18 [18] 60.0
11. 43   USA 243 VitaminJ (Corinthian) J 70 Ted Johnson 14 9 6 16 23 1 15 [23] 61.0
12. 25   USA 25 Helly Hansen Jr Crew (Corinthian) J 70 Eastern Yacht Club Youth Team 26 8 21 13 11 6 14 [26] 73.0
13. 97   USA 497 Chinook (Corinthian) J 70 Frank McNamara 9 17 12 26 16 9 16 [26] 79.0
14. 26   USA 226 Locomotion J 70 Daan Goedkoop 7 15 22 15 12 23 9 [23] 80.0
15. 57   USA 157 Spring J 70 Dave Franzel 17 20 17 10 9 31/OCS 10 [31] 83.0
16. 20   USA 220 Phoenix (Corinthian) J 70 Peter Firey 21 3 7 22 17 17 20 [22] 85.0
17. 52   USA 525 Leadfoot (Corinthian) J 70 Sam Altreuter 16 13 11 19 15 13 21 [21] 87.0
18. 4   USA 504 Cowabunga (Corinthian) J 70 Frank Arabia 20 1 15 14 21 20 22 [22] 91.0
19. 1   USA 501 Button Fly (Corinthian) J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 19 18 23 11 19 7 17 [23] 91.0
20. 78   USA 411 Selkie (Corinthian) J 70 Jack Wallace 5 16 28 17 22 26 23 [28] 109.0
21. 3   USA 603 Tumbling Dice (Corinthian) J 70 Rowan Byrne 23 25 25 23 14 11 19 [25] 115.0
22. 39   USA 339 Bad Hombres (Corinthian) J 70 Charlie/Jim Pendleton/Raisides 24 24 20 18 24 18 11 [24] 115.0
23. 33   USA 233 Winter Wind (Corinthian) J 70 Nancy Glover 25 22 18 25 27 12 13 [27] 115.0
24. 66 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 366 Asteria (Corinthian) J 70 Holly Fabyan 18 21 19 21 20 19 27 [27] 118.0
25. 42   USA 342 Jumper (Corinthian) J 70 Patrick Andreasen/ Tim Guy 22 23 16 20 18 21 24 [24] 120.0
26. 44   USA 334 Half Full (Corinthian) J 70 Marc Poirier 15 27 24 28 28 25 28 [28] 147.0
27. 29   USA 229 Columbia J 70 Nelson Mills 27 26 26 24 26 24 25 [27] 151.0
28. 35   USA 848 CYC1 (Corinthian) J 70 Willy Fox 29 28 27 27 25 27 26 [29] 160.0
29. 89   USA 589 LumberJack (Corinthian) J 70 Mark Kelley 28 31/DNF 29 31/DNF 31/DNS 28 29 [31] 176.0
30. 51   USA 151 Reach Around J 70 Thomas Bowen 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC [31] 186.0
 
Viper 640
1.   USA 39 Patched Up Viper 640 Cole Constantineau | Eleni Asimacopoulos 2 2 6 1 3 [6] 8.0
2.   USA 155 Vellamo Viper 640 Colin Santangelo 4 1 2 2 4 [4] 9.0
3.   USA 221 Choppy Seas Viper 640 Thomas Loutrel 6 5 1 3 1 [6] 10.0
4.   USA 98 Lo.Qi Viper 640 Kay VanValkenburgh 1 4 3 5 7 [7] 13.0
5.   USA 207 Nene Viper 640 Fletcher Boland | Carolyn Marsh 3 6 4 4 2 [6] 13.0
6.   USA 166 Porkchop Viper 640 Matthew Hebert 7 3 5 7 5 [7] 20.0
7.   USA 83 Purplexed Viper 640 Barry Canton 5 7 7 6 6 [7] 24.0
 
Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Marblehead - Corinthian Teams - Final Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper R
1		 R
2		 R
3		 R
4		 R
5		 R
6		 R
7		 R
8		 R
9		 R
10		 T
O		 Total
Marblehead NOOD - Tinkers Racing
One Design Division
J 70
1. 45   USA 245 Clown Car J 70 Duncan Swain 2 5 3 6 5 14 8 [14] 29.0
2. 18   USA 818 Rascal J 70 Henry Brauer 12 4 13 9 2 15 6 [15] 46.0
3. 77   USA 225 Shred J 70 Stein Skaane 3 19 9 7 8 8 12 [19] 47.0
4. 43   USA 243 VitaminJ J 70 Ted Johnson 14 9 6 16 23 1 15 [23] 61.0
5. 25   USA 25 Helly Hansen Jr Crew J 70 Eastern Yacht Club Youth Team 26 8 21 13 11 6 14 [26] 73.0
6. 97   USA 497 Chinook J 70 Frank McNamara 9 17 12 26 16 9 16 [26] 79.0
7. 20   USA 220 Phoenix J 70 Peter Firey 21 3 7 22 17 17 20 [22] 85.0
8. 52   USA 525 Leadfoot J 70 Sam Altreuter 16 13 11 19 15 13 21 [21] 87.0
9. 4   USA 504 Cowabunga J 70 Frank Arabia 20 1 15 14 21 20 22 [22] 91.0
10. 1   USA 501 Button Fly J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 19 18 23 11 19 7 17 [23] 91.0
11. 78   USA 411 Selkie J 70 Jack Wallace 5 16 28 17 22 26 23 [28] 109.0
12. 3   USA 603 Tumbling Dice J 70 Rowan Byrne 23 25 25 23 14 11 19 [25] 115.0
13. 39   USA 339 Bad Hombres J 70 Charlie/Jim Pendleton/Raisides 24 24 20 18 24 18 11 [24] 115.0
14. 33   USA 233 Winter Wind J 70 Nancy Glover 25 22 18 25 27 12 13 [27] 115.0
15. 66 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 366 Asteria J 70 Holly Fabyan 18 21 19 21 20 19 27 [27] 118.0
16. 42   USA 342 Jumper J 70 Patrick Andreasen/ Tim Guy 22 23 16 20 18 21 24 [24] 120.0
17. 44   USA 334 Half Full J 70 Marc Poirier 15 27 24 28 28 25 28 [28] 147.0
18. 35   USA 848 CYC1 J 70 Willy Fox 29 28 27 27 25 27 26 [29] 160.0
19. 89   USA 589 LumberJack J 70 Mark Kelley 28 31/DNF 29 31/DNF 31/DNS 28 29 [31] 176.0
 
Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingMusto AUS 2017 660x82 4

This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy