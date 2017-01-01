J/24 US National Championship launches in Seattle, Washington
by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 5:08 am
It was worth the wait on Friday for Keith Whittemore’s Tundra Rose at the J/24 US National Championship, hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. After a long day of anticipating breeze, 32 teams finally got to compete around 4:00 p.m. PDT in winds at four - six knots.
2017 J/24 US National Championship Christopher Howell
Two races went in the books with local Whittemore leading the pack with seven points. The Japanese team Siesta, led by Nobuyuki Imai, is a mere one point back. Will Welles and Matt Pistay are tied on points at 13 for third and fourth place, respectively.
Whittemore won the opening contest, shadowed by Jakob Lichtenberg’s Hair of the Dog and Derek DeCouteau’s …and your little dog too! Welles commanded the second meeting, as winds increased to eight - ten knots. Imai and Pistay filled out the top three. Whittemore placed sixth in this race.
Racing continues through Sunday. For more information and complete results click here.
Overall
Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 32, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Bow #
|Boat Name
|Sail #
|Skipper
|Club
|R1
|R2
|Total
|Score
|Home Port
|1st
|20
|Tundra Rose
|5399
|Keith Whittemore
|CYC
|1.0
|6.0
|7.0
|7.0
|Seattle, WA
|2nd
|01
|Siesta
|5185
|Nobuyuki Imai
|WSC
|6.0
|2.0
|8.0
|8.0
|Wakayama, Japan
|3rd
|03
|
|5208
|Will Welles
|MDICSC
|12.0
|1.0
|13.0
|13.0
|Portsmouth, RI
|4th
|37
|
|2395
|Matt Pistay
|SYC
|10.0
|3.0
|13.0
|13.0
|Seattle, WA
|5th
|16
|Tremendous Slouch
|5471
|Scott Milne
|CYC
|5.0
|11.0
|16.0
|16.0
|Seattle, WA
|6th
|17
|Alternate Facts
|5253
|Alex Simanis
|CYC
|8.0
|8.0
|16.0
|16.0
|Seattle, WA
|7th
|35
|....and your little dog too!
|5358
|Derek DeCouteau
|CYC
|3.0
|16.0
|19.0
|19.0
|Redmond, WA
|8th
|15
|Pearl
|5477
|Michael Johnson
|CYC/SYC
|16.0
|4.0
|20.0
|20.0
|Edmonds, WA
|9th
|13
|Self Abuse
|2845
|Harry Dursch
|CYC
|7.0
|14.0
|21.0
|21.0
|Bellevue, WA
|10th
|19
|R.Y.L.A.H.
|4339
|John Mason
|CYC/SYC
|9.0
|12.0
|21.0
|21.0
|Woodinville, WA
|11th
|28
|Atom Ant
|1980
|Bob Kinsman
|CYC
|15.0
|7.0
|22.0
|22.0
|Bellevue, WA
|12th
|21
|Baba Louie
|2365
|Mark Laura
|CYC/SYC
|13.0
|9.0
|22.0
|22.0
|Medina, WA
|13th
|18
|Hair of the Dog
|5354
|Jakob Lichtenberg
|CYC
|2.0
|24.0
|26.0
|26.0
|Redmond, WA
|14th
|12
|Spark
|1238
|Steve Travis
|CYC
|4.0
|22.0
|26.0
|26.0
|Mercer Island, WA
|15th
|07
|Joyride
|1890
|Wayne Pignolet
|SSA
|14.0
|17.0
|31.0
|31.0
|Sandpoint, ID
|16th
|29
|Big Tuna
|617
|Lucas Laffitte
|SYC
|11.0
|21.0
|32.0
|32.0
|Woodway, WA
|17th
|11
|Suspence
|3421
|Carl Sheath
|CYC
|24.0
|10.0
|34.0
|34.0
|Seattle, WA
|18th
|27
|Challenger
|4272
|Stuart Archer
|SYS
|30.0
|5.0
|35.0
|35.0
|Anacortes, WA
|19th
|30
|Dancer
|2625
|Greg Gale
|CYC
|23.0
|13.0
|36.0
|36.0
|Bellevue, WA
|20th
|38
|Irrational
|3839
|Bill Vlases/Chris Dukelow
|CYC/SYC
|17.0
|20.0
|37.0
|37.0
|Kent, WA
|21st
|33
|MouseTrap
|4000
|Mark Prentice
|CYC
|19.0
|19.0
|38.0
|38.0
|Woodinville, WA
|22nd
|23
|Jailbreak
|2171
|Lydia Volberding
|CYC
|21.0
|18.0
|39.0
|39.0
|Fox Island, WA
|23rd
|32
|Roshambo
|3747
|Mark Daniel
|CYC
|28.0
|15.0
|43.0
|43.0
|Seattle, WA
|24th
|22
|Djinn
|3732
|Nojan Moshiri
|CYC
|20.0
|23.0
|43.0
|43.0
|Seattle, WA
|25th
|24
|Flyer
|2854
|Scott Galbraith
|CYC
|18.0
|26.0
|44.0
|44.0
|Seattle, WA
|26th
|06
|Amuse Bouche
|5352
|Pete Sauer
|NFYC
|26.0
|25.0
|51.0
|51.0
|Kalispell, MT
|27th
|26
|Ghost
|5322
|Phil Brzytwa
|CYC
|25.0
|27.0
|52.0
|52.0
|Seattle, WA
|28th
|08
|Super G
|296
|Matt Gibbs
|SSA
|22.0
|31.0
|53.0
|53.0
|Sandpoint, ID
|29th
|05
|Garage Sail
|674
|Tim Sauer
|NFYC
|27.0
|29.0
|56.0
|56.0
|Billings, MT
|30th
|31
|Habanero
|3746
|Richard Bustamante
|CYC
|29.0
|30.0
|59.0
|59.0
|Lake Forest Park, WA
|31st
|10
|Rhumba Girl
|1826
|Robert Hyslop
|SSA
|32.0
|28.0
|60.0
|60.0
|Spokane, WA
|32nd
|09
|Jester
|2505
|Al Reuter
|SSA
|31.0
|32.0
|63.0
|63.0
|Spokane, WA
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153929