North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

J/24 US National Championship launches in Seattle, Washington

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 5:08 am
2017 J/24 US National Championship Christopher Howell
It was worth the wait on Friday for Keith Whittemore’s Tundra Rose at the J/24 US National Championship, hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. After a long day of anticipating breeze, 32 teams finally got to compete around 4:00 p.m. PDT in winds at four - six knots.

Two races went in the books with local Whittemore leading the pack with seven points. The Japanese team Siesta, led by Nobuyuki Imai, is a mere one point back. Will Welles and Matt Pistay are tied on points at 13 for third and fourth place, respectively.

2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell



Whittemore won the opening contest, shadowed by Jakob Lichtenberg’s Hair of the Dog and Derek DeCouteau’s …and your little dog too! Welles commanded the second meeting, as winds increased to eight - ten knots. Imai and Pistay filled out the top three. Whittemore placed sixth in this race.

Racing continues through Sunday. For more information and complete results click here.

2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell


2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell


2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 US National Championship © Christopher Howell



Overall

Sailed: 2, Discards: 0, To count: 2, Entries: 32, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank Bow # Boat Name Sail # Skipper Club R1 R2 Total Score Home Port
1st 20 Tundra Rose 5399 Keith Whittemore CYC 1.0 6.0 7.0 7.0 Seattle, WA
2nd 01 Siesta 5185 Nobuyuki Imai WSC 6.0 2.0 8.0 8.0 Wakayama, Japan
3rd 03   5208 Will Welles MDICSC 12.0 1.0 13.0 13.0 Portsmouth, RI
4th 37   2395 Matt Pistay SYC 10.0 3.0 13.0 13.0 Seattle, WA
5th 16 Tremendous Slouch 5471 Scott Milne CYC 5.0 11.0 16.0 16.0 Seattle, WA
6th 17 Alternate Facts 5253 Alex Simanis CYC 8.0 8.0 16.0 16.0 Seattle, WA
7th 35 ....and your little dog too! 5358 Derek DeCouteau CYC 3.0 16.0 19.0 19.0 Redmond, WA
8th 15 Pearl 5477 Michael Johnson CYC/SYC 16.0 4.0 20.0 20.0 Edmonds, WA
9th 13 Self Abuse 2845 Harry Dursch CYC 7.0 14.0 21.0 21.0 Bellevue, WA
10th 19 R.Y.L.A.H. 4339 John Mason CYC/SYC 9.0 12.0 21.0 21.0 Woodinville, WA
11th 28 Atom Ant 1980 Bob Kinsman CYC 15.0 7.0 22.0 22.0 Bellevue, WA
12th 21 Baba Louie 2365 Mark Laura CYC/SYC 13.0 9.0 22.0 22.0 Medina, WA
13th 18 Hair of the Dog 5354 Jakob Lichtenberg CYC 2.0 24.0 26.0 26.0 Redmond, WA
14th 12 Spark 1238 Steve Travis CYC 4.0 22.0 26.0 26.0 Mercer Island, WA
15th 07 Joyride 1890 Wayne Pignolet SSA 14.0 17.0 31.0 31.0 Sandpoint, ID
16th 29 Big Tuna 617 Lucas Laffitte SYC 11.0 21.0 32.0 32.0 Woodway, WA
17th 11 Suspence 3421 Carl Sheath CYC 24.0 10.0 34.0 34.0 Seattle, WA
18th 27 Challenger 4272 Stuart Archer SYS 30.0 5.0 35.0 35.0 Anacortes, WA
19th 30 Dancer 2625 Greg Gale CYC 23.0 13.0 36.0 36.0 Bellevue, WA
20th 38 Irrational 3839 Bill Vlases/Chris Dukelow CYC/SYC 17.0 20.0 37.0 37.0 Kent, WA
21st 33 MouseTrap 4000 Mark Prentice CYC 19.0 19.0 38.0 38.0 Woodinville, WA
22nd 23 Jailbreak 2171 Lydia Volberding CYC 21.0 18.0 39.0 39.0 Fox Island, WA
23rd 32 Roshambo 3747 Mark Daniel CYC 28.0 15.0 43.0 43.0 Seattle, WA
24th 22 Djinn 3732 Nojan Moshiri CYC 20.0 23.0 43.0 43.0 Seattle, WA
25th 24 Flyer 2854 Scott Galbraith CYC 18.0 26.0 44.0 44.0 Seattle, WA
26th 06 Amuse Bouche 5352 Pete Sauer NFYC 26.0 25.0 51.0 51.0 Kalispell, MT
27th 26 Ghost 5322 Phil Brzytwa CYC 25.0 27.0 52.0 52.0 Seattle, WA
28th 08 Super G 296 Matt Gibbs SSA 22.0 31.0 53.0 53.0 Sandpoint, ID
29th 05 Garage Sail 674 Tim Sauer NFYC 27.0 29.0 56.0 56.0 Billings, MT
30th 31 Habanero 3746 Richard Bustamante CYC 29.0 30.0 59.0 59.0 Lake Forest Park, WA
31st 10 Rhumba Girl 1826 Robert Hyslop SSA 32.0 28.0 60.0 60.0 Spokane, WA
32nd 09 Jester 2505 Al Reuter SSA 31.0 32.0 63.0 63.0 Spokane, WA
