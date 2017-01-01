Please select your home edition
J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 images by Christopher Howell
by J/24 International Class Association today at 6:12 am
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 Christopher Howell
Tweet
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at J/24 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 3.
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
Related Articles
Will Welles three-peats as J/24 North American Champion
For the third consecutive year, Will Welles holds the title of J/24 North American Champion.
For the third consecutive year, Will Welles holds the title of J/24 North American Champion. With crew Jeff Linton, Chris Morgan, Monica Morgan and Erik Rexford, team Bogus bested 28 other J/24s at the Championship hosted by Houston Yacht Club in Texas.
Posted today at 5:42 am
J/22 World Championship – Preview
2017 edition will include a competitive fleet of J/22 sailors from Canada, Cayman Islands, France, Germany, Netherlands.
The fleet can count on professional race management and extensive social activities on shore as part of the North Sea Week experience, one of the world’s (and Europe’s) best summer-time mega-sailing events.
Posted on 28 May
Will Welles Perfect on Day 2 of J/24 North American Championship
Will Welles’ Bogus went four for four on Saturday at the J/24 North American Championship hosted by Houston Yacht Club.
Will Welles’ Bogus went four for four on Saturday at the J/24 North American Championship hosted by Houston Yacht Club. The Newport, RI-based skipper made a strong case in defending his title by winning all four meetings in winds at 12-18 knots.
Posted on 28 May
J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 images by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell was on water at J/24 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 1.
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at J/24 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 1.
Posted on 27 May
Day one goes to Travis Odenbach at J/24 North American Championship
Twenty-nine J/24s took to the waters of Galveston Bay on Friday, where 12-18 knots of breeze allowed four races
Twenty-nine J/24s took to the waters of Galveston Bay on Friday, where 12-18 knots of breeze allowed four races at the J/24 North American Championship at Houston Yacht Club. Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger has collected the early advantage with scores of four, three, three, two for 12 points. The Japanese team Siesta, led by Nobuyuki Imai, holds second place with 18 points.
Posted on 27 May
Road to major championships starts at NYYC One-Design Regatta
A key component in that all-out effort is a heavy schedule of training and racing. It’s a place that Freides knows well
A typical world championship regatta takes the better part of a week to complete. But for those aiming at the top step on the podium, the full journey can take months, if not years.
Posted on 24 May
2017 J/24 US National Championship action-shots by Christopher Howell
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/24 US National Championship and provided this gallery of images
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/24 US National Championship and provided this gallery of images from race three, four and five.
Posted on 21 May
Keith Whittemore grips slim advantage at J/24 US National Championship
Tundra Rose may not have started Day 2 of the J/24 US Nationals on a high note, but he sure ended on one…or two.
Keith Whittemore’s Tundra Rose may not have started day two of the J/24 US National Championship on a high note, but he sure ended on one…or two. The Seattle-based skipper went into Saturday with a one-point advantage, but notched a 19 in the opening race. He then promptly added two bullets to now hold a two-point lead going into the last day of the Championship
Posted on 21 May
2017 J/24 US National Championship images by Christopher Howell
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/24 US National Championship and provided this gallery of images.
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/24 US National Championship and provided this gallery of images.
Posted on 20 May
J/24 US National Championship launches in Seattle, Washington
It was worth the wait on Friday for Keith Whittemore’s Tundra Rose at the J/24 US National Championship
It was worth the wait on Friday for Keith Whittemore’s Tundra Rose at the J/24 US National Championship, hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. After a long day of anticipating breeze, 32 teams finally got to compete around 4:00 p.m. PDT in winds at four - six knots.
Posted on 20 May
