J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 images by Christopher Howell

2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 Christopher Howell 2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 Christopher Howell

by J/24 International Class Association today at 4:11 am













































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154099