J/24 Midwinter Champs - Consistency pays for Sea Bags Sailing Team

2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell 2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 4:27 am





Ingham opened the day with his first victory, ahead of Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger and Daniel Borrer’s Jesus Lizard. Odenbach snared the next win, with Welles and Ingham completing the top trio. White and Todd Fedyszyn’s Spoony Tactics watched Welles cross the finish line first in race three, before Ingham succeeded in the day’s final battle (followed by John Poulson’s Long Shot and Andrew Carey’s Mr. Hankey).



Racing continues through Sunday.

















Series Standing - Four races scored





Pos Bow/Sail Boat Skipper Yacht Club 1 2 3 4 Total Pos 1 39 / 2785 Sea Bags Sailing Team Carter White [P] Portland Yacht Club 6 5 2 4 17 1 2 22 / 5287 Tarheel Mike Ingham [P] Rochester Canoe Club 1 3 16 1 21 2 3 38 / 5208 Bogus Will Welles [P] MDICSC 14 2 1 6 23 3 4 28 / 5432 Honeybadger Travis Odenbach [P] Rochester yacht club 2 1 5 16 24 4 5 31 / 4025 Lifted Evan Petley-Jones [P] RNSYS 4 6 7 8 25 5 6 25 / 5235 Helly Hansen John Mollicone [P] Sail Newport 5 6.6/RDG 4 11 26.6 6 7 13 / USA 2436 Jesus Lizard Daniel Borrer [P] Borrer Yacht Racing 3 4 12 13 32 7 8 36 / 2843 Muy Muy Patricio Sly [C] US Sailing Miami 13 8 9 7 37 8 9 14 / 799 Angel of Harlem Robby Brown [P] Davis Island YC 11 9 6 12 38 9 10 16 / 1530 Mr. Hankey Andrew Carey [P] Portland Yacht Club 15/SCP 18 8 3 44 10 11 32 / 2917 long shot John Poulson [P] DIYC 15 11 18 2 46 11 12 17 / 3223 Spoony Tactics Todd Fedyszyn [P] Davis Island Yacht Club 17 15 3 14 49 12 13 24 / 5277 BASH Ron Medlin [P] Waccamaw Sailing Club 8 12 13 18 51 13 14 19 / USA 5257 Mental Floss Aidan Glackin [P] Lloyd Harbor YC 10 17 15 10 52 14 15 33 / USA 49 Septopus Michael Quaid [C] Malletts Bay Boat Club 9 20 20/SCP 5 54 15 16 15 / 78 Buschwhacker Dan Busch [C] US sailing 19 14 11 15 59 16 17 11 / 451 J-PEAS Paul Anstey [C] Melbourne YC 21 13 17 9 60 17 18 40 / US 3969 Tasmanian Devil steve wood [C] sail newport 16 19 10 17 62 18 19 30 / 3895 Moxie Michael Pentaleri [C] Fleet 55 18 10 19 19 66 19 20 26 / USA3477 Half Ass David Noble [C] Melbourne yacht Club 7 21 26 23 77 20 21 42 / 2570 Intracoastal Brewery Dick Tillman [C] Melbourne YC 22 16 20 26/SCP 84 21 22 27 / 3358 Chupacabra John Parker [C] Austin Yacht Club 27 23 22 21 93 22 23 34 / 2535 Shock Wave Seth Rosenthal [C] DIYC 20 22 23 32/RET-BF 97 23 24 37 / 3523 Double Dare Bradley Stowers [C] Melbourne Yacht Club 24 24 28 24 100 24 25 23 / USA 216 Team Exit Strategy Richard Jarchow [C] US Sailing Miami 23 26 24 29 102 25 26 20 / 1400 Bork! Bork! Bork! Cory Huseby [C] Wayzata Yacht Club 28 25 21 32/RET-BF 106 26 27 29 / 4255 White Hawk Randy Pawlowski [C] LMSA 25 32/DSQ 29 22 108 27 28 12 / Can 3880 Woodjchuck Nathan Bresett [C] Bay of Quinte Yacht Club 30 27 25 28 110 28 29 18 / 2900 Flashback Chris Gates [C] Melbourne Yacht Club 29/SCP 30 27 26 112 29 30 35 / USA 835 Ragamuffin Pete Saladino [C] Larchmont YC 29 31/SCP 30 25 115 30 31 21 / 2253 Zig Zag Adam Ondrejack [C] Indianapolis Sailing Club 31 29 32/DSQ 27 119 31





