J/24 Midwinter Champs - Consistency pays for Sea Bags Sailing Team
by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 4:27 am
The J/24 Midwinter Championship kicked off at Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Indian Harbour Beach, FL under clear blue skies with breeze between 10-15 knots over four races. Keeping all his scores in the top six (six, five, two, four) put Carter White’s Sea Bags Sailing Team at the top of the 31-boat fleet. Mike Ingham’s Tarheel won two races, but added a 16 to give him 21 overall points for second place. Will Welles’ Bogus is two notches farther back in third.
2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
Ingham opened the day with his first victory, ahead of Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger and Daniel Borrer’s Jesus Lizard. Odenbach snared the next win, with Welles and Ingham completing the top trio. White and Todd Fedyszyn’s Spoony Tactics watched Welles cross the finish line first in race three, before Ingham succeeded in the day’s final battle (followed by John Poulson’s Long Shot and Andrew Carey’s Mr. Hankey).
Racing continues through Sunday.
Series Standing - Four races scored
|
Pos
|
Bow/Sail
|
Boat
|
Skipper
|
Yacht Club
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
Total
|
Pos
|
1
|
39 / 2785
|
Sea Bags Sailing Team
|
Carter White [P]
|
Portland Yacht Club
|
|
6
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
|
17
|
1
|
2
|
22 / 5287
|
Tarheel
|
Mike Ingham [P]
|
Rochester Canoe Club
|
|
1
|
3
|
16
|
1
|
|
21
|
2
|
3
|
38 / 5208
|
Bogus
|
Will Welles [P]
|
MDICSC
|
|
14
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
|
23
|
3
|
4
|
28 / 5432
|
Honeybadger
|
Travis Odenbach [P]
|
Rochester yacht club
|
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
16
|
|
24
|
4
|
5
|
31 / 4025
|
Lifted
|
Evan Petley-Jones [P]
|
RNSYS
|
|
4
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
25
|
5
|
6
|
25 / 5235
|
Helly Hansen
|
John Mollicone [P]
|
Sail Newport
|
|
5
|
6.6/RDG
|
4
|
11
|
|
26.6
|
6
|
7
|
13 / USA 2436
|
Jesus Lizard
|
Daniel Borrer [P]
|
Borrer Yacht Racing
|
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
13
|
|
32
|
7
|
8
|
36 / 2843
|
Muy Muy
|
Patricio Sly [C]
|
US Sailing Miami
|
|
13
|
8
|
9
|
7
|
|
37
|
8
|
9
|
14 / 799
|
Angel of Harlem
|
Robby Brown [P]
|
Davis Island YC
|
|
11
|
9
|
6
|
12
|
|
38
|
9
|
10
|
16 / 1530
|
Mr. Hankey
|
Andrew Carey [P]
|
Portland Yacht Club
|
|
15/SCP
|
18
|
8
|
3
|
|
44
|
10
|
11
|
32 / 2917
|
long shot
|
John Poulson [P]
|
DIYC
|
|
15
|
11
|
18
|
2
|
|
46
|
11
|
12
|
17 / 3223
|
Spoony Tactics
|
Todd Fedyszyn [P]
|
Davis Island Yacht Club
|
|
17
|
15
|
3
|
14
|
|
49
|
12
|
13
|
24 / 5277
|
BASH
|
Ron Medlin [P]
|
Waccamaw Sailing Club
|
|
8
|
12
|
13
|
18
|
|
51
|
13
|
14
|
19 / USA 5257
|
Mental Floss
|
Aidan Glackin [P]
|
Lloyd Harbor YC
|
|
10
|
17
|
15
|
10
|
|
52
|
14
|
15
|
33 / USA 49
|
Septopus
|
Michael Quaid [C]
|
Malletts Bay Boat Club
|
|
9
|
20
|
20/SCP
|
5
|
|
54
|
15
|
16
|
15 / 78
|
Buschwhacker
|
Dan Busch [C]
|
US sailing
|
|
19
|
14
|
11
|
15
|
|
59
|
16
|
17
|
11 / 451
|
J-PEAS
|
Paul Anstey [C]
|
Melbourne YC
|
|
21
|
13
|
17
|
9
|
|
60
|
17
|
18
|
40 / US 3969
|
Tasmanian Devil
|
steve wood [C]
|
sail newport
|
|
16
|
19
|
10
|
17
|
|
62
|
18
|
19
|
30 / 3895
|
Moxie
|
Michael Pentaleri [C]
|
Fleet 55
|
|
18
|
10
|
19
|
19
|
|
66
|
19
|
20
|
26 / USA3477
|
Half Ass
|
David Noble [C]
|
Melbourne yacht Club
|
|
7
|
21
|
26
|
23
|
|
77
|
20
|
21
|
42 / 2570
|
Intracoastal Brewery
|
Dick Tillman [C]
|
Melbourne YC
|
|
22
|
16
|
20
|
26/SCP
|
|
84
|
21
|
22
|
27 / 3358
|
Chupacabra
|
John Parker [C]
|
Austin Yacht Club
|
|
27
|
23
|
22
|
21
|
|
93
|
22
|
23
|
34 / 2535
|
Shock Wave
|
Seth Rosenthal [C]
|
DIYC
|
|
20
|
22
|
23
|
32/RET-BF
|
|
97
|
23
|
24
|
37 / 3523
|
Double Dare
|
Bradley Stowers [C]
|
Melbourne Yacht Club
|
|
24
|
24
|
28
|
24
|
|
100
|
24
|
25
|
23 / USA 216
|
Team Exit Strategy
|
Richard Jarchow [C]
|
US Sailing Miami
|
|
23
|
26
|
24
|
29
|
|
102
|
25
|
26
|
20 / 1400
|
Bork! Bork! Bork!
|
Cory Huseby [C]
|
Wayzata Yacht Club
|
|
28
|
25
|
21
|
32/RET-BF
|
|
106
|
26
|
27
|
29 / 4255
|
White Hawk
|
Randy Pawlowski [C]
|
LMSA
|
|
25
|
32/DSQ
|
29
|
22
|
|
108
|
27
|
28
|
12 / Can 3880
|
Woodjchuck
|
Nathan Bresett [C]
|
Bay of Quinte Yacht Club
|
|
30
|
27
|
25
|
28
|
|
110
|
28
|
29
|
18 / 2900
|
Flashback
|
Chris Gates [C]
|
Melbourne Yacht Club
|
|
29/SCP
|
30
|
27
|
26
|
|
112
|
29
|
30
|
35 / USA 835
|
Ragamuffin
|
Pete Saladino [C]
|
Larchmont YC
|
|
29
|
31/SCP
|
30
|
25
|
|
115
|
30
|
31
|
21 / 2253
|
Zig Zag
|
Adam Ondrejack [C]
|
Indianapolis Sailing Club
|
|
31
|
29
|
32/DSQ
|
27
|
|
119
|
31
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151686