J/24 Midwinter Champs - Consistency pays for Sea Bags Sailing Team

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 4:27 am
The J/24 Midwinter Championship kicked off at Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Indian Harbour Beach, FL under clear blue skies with breeze between 10-15 knots over four races. Keeping all his scores in the top six (six, five, two, four) put Carter White’s Sea Bags Sailing Team at the top of the 31-boat fleet. Mike Ingham’s Tarheel won two races, but added a 16 to give him 21 overall points for second place. Will Welles’ Bogus is two notches farther back in third.

Ingham opened the day with his first victory, ahead of Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger and Daniel Borrer’s Jesus Lizard. Odenbach snared the next win, with Welles and Ingham completing the top trio. White and Todd Fedyszyn’s Spoony Tactics watched Welles cross the finish line first in race three, before Ingham succeeded in the day’s final battle (followed by John Poulson’s Long Shot and Andrew Carey’s Mr. Hankey).

Racing continues through Sunday.

Series Standing - Four races scored

 

Pos

 

Bow/Sail  

 

Boat  

 

Skipper

 

Yacht Club

 

1

 

2

 

3

 

4

 

Total

 

Pos

1  

39 / 2785  

Sea Bags Sailing Team  

Carter White [P]  

Portland Yacht Club  

6  

5  

2  

4  

 

17  

1  

2  

22 / 5287  

Tarheel  

Mike Ingham [P]  

Rochester Canoe Club  

1  

3  

16  

1  

 

21  

2  

3  

38 / 5208  

Bogus  

Will Welles [P]  

MDICSC  

14  

2  

1  

6  

 

23  

3  

4  

28 / 5432  

Honeybadger  

Travis Odenbach [P]  

Rochester yacht club  

2  

1  

5  

16  

 

24  

4  

5  

31 / 4025  

Lifted  

Evan Petley-Jones [P]  

RNSYS  

4  

6  

7  

8  

 

25  

5  

6  

25 / 5235  

Helly Hansen  

John Mollicone [P]  

Sail Newport  

5  

6.6/RDG  

4  

11  

 

26.6  

6  

7  

13 / USA 2436  

Jesus Lizard  

Daniel Borrer [P]  

Borrer Yacht Racing  

3  

4  

12  

13  

 

32  

7  

8  

36 / 2843  

Muy Muy  

Patricio Sly [C]  

US Sailing Miami  

13  

8  

9  

7  

 

37  

8  

9  

14 / 799  

Angel of Harlem  

Robby Brown [P]  

Davis Island YC  

11  

9  

6  

12  

 

38  

9  

10  

16 / 1530  

Mr. Hankey  

Andrew Carey [P]  

Portland Yacht Club  

15/SCP  

18  

8  

3  

 

44  

10  

11  

32 / 2917  

long shot  

John Poulson [P]  

DIYC  

15  

11  

18  

2  

 

46  

11  

12  

17 / 3223  

Spoony Tactics  

Todd Fedyszyn [P]  

Davis Island Yacht Club  

17  

15  

3  

14  

 

49  

12  

13  

24 / 5277  

BASH  

Ron Medlin [P]  

Waccamaw Sailing Club  

8  

12  

13  

18  

 

51  

13  

14  

19 / USA 5257  

Mental Floss  

Aidan Glackin [P]  

Lloyd Harbor YC  

10  

17  

15  

10  

 

52  

14  

15  

33 / USA 49  

Septopus  

Michael Quaid [C]  

Malletts Bay Boat Club  

9  

20  

20/SCP  

5  

 

54  

15  

16  

15 / 78  

Buschwhacker  

Dan Busch [C]  

US sailing  

19  

14  

11  

15  

 

59  

16  

17  

11 / 451  

J-PEAS  

Paul Anstey [C]  

Melbourne YC  

21  

13  

17  

9  

 

60  

17  

18  

40 / US 3969  

Tasmanian Devil  

steve wood [C]  

sail newport  

16  

19  

10  

17  

 

62  

18  

19  

30 / 3895  

Moxie  

Michael Pentaleri [C]  

Fleet 55  

18  

10  

19  

19  

 

66  

19  

20  

26 / USA3477  

Half Ass  

David Noble [C]  

Melbourne yacht Club  

7  

21  

26  

23  

 

77  

20  

21  

42 / 2570  

Intracoastal Brewery  

Dick Tillman [C]  

Melbourne YC  

22  

16  

20  

26/SCP  

 

84  

21  

22  

27 / 3358  

Chupacabra  

John Parker [C]  

Austin Yacht Club  

27  

23  

22  

21  

 

93  

22  

23  

34 / 2535  

Shock Wave  

Seth Rosenthal [C]  

DIYC  

20  

22  

23  

32/RET-BF  

 

97  

23  

24  

37 / 3523  

Double Dare  

Bradley Stowers [C]  

Melbourne Yacht Club  

24  

24  

28  

24  

 

100  

24  

25  

23 / USA 216  

Team Exit Strategy  

Richard Jarchow [C]  

US Sailing Miami  

23  

26  

24  

29  

 

102  

25  

26  

20 / 1400  

Bork! Bork! Bork!  

Cory Huseby [C]  

Wayzata Yacht Club  

28  

25  

21  

32/RET-BF  

 

106  

26  

27  

29 / 4255  

White Hawk  

Randy Pawlowski [C]  

LMSA  

25  

32/DSQ  

29  

22  

 

108  

27  

28  

12 / Can 3880  

Woodjchuck  

Nathan Bresett [C]  

Bay of Quinte Yacht Club  

30  

27  

25  

28  

 

110  

28  

29  

18 / 2900  

Flashback  

Chris Gates [C]  

Melbourne Yacht Club  

29/SCP  

30  

27  

26  

 

112  

29  

30  

35 / USA 835  

Ragamuffin  

Pete Saladino [C]  

Larchmont YC  

29  

31/SCP  

30  

25  

 

115  

30  

31  

21 / 2253  

Zig Zag  

Adam Ondrejack [C]  

Indianapolis Sailing Club  

31  

29  

32/DSQ  

27  

 

119  

31  


