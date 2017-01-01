Please select your home edition
J/22 North Americans - Final day action-shots by Christopher Howell
by J/88 Class Association today at 7:38 am
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship Christopher Howell
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at J/22 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Final Day action.
Final day - J/88 North American Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Final Day - 2017 J/22 North American Championship © Christopher Howell
Laura Weyler’s Hijinks rules J/88 North American Championship
Of the nine races at the J/88 North American Championship, Laura Weyler’s Hijinks won five of them.
Of the nine races at the J/88 North American Championship, Laura Weyler’s Hijinks won five of them. Their performance dominated the 13-boat fleet, allowing the local team to sit out the final meeting. Owner Weyler was joined on board by Adam Burns (helm), Pete Doyle (bow), John Goller (headsail trimmer), Kevin Morgan (strategist) and Kris Werner (tactician).
Posted today at 6:42 am
J/70 Champs crowned overall winners at Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta
After the final day of H.H NOOD Regatta, J/70 class winners John and Molly Baxter took home the overall prize.
After the final day of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta at Marblehead Race Week on Sunday, J/70 class winners John and Molly Baxter took home the overall prize. In addition to new gear from Helly Hansen, the crew earned a berth in the championship regatta, hosted by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands Oct. 22-29.
Posted today at 5:37 am
40th edition of the Tour de France à la Voile does not disappoint
The nine host ports touched on represent some of France’s most iconic sailing grounds and the Tour is an institution
Twenty-nine teams, nine Acts, eight Coastal Raids and more Nautical Stadium Races than you can shake a stick at are just a few of the numbers that cannot possibly sum up a marathon sailing event that is as exciting as it is exacting.
Posted on 30 Jul
Sailors test their skills in strong winds during Day 3 of the H.H NOOD
The third day of the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta at Marblehead Race Week brought strong breeze and big seas
The third day of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta at Marblehead Race Week brought strong breeze and big seas that ultimately caused cancelled races for six of 10 classes. The two Laser divisions and a 30-boat J/70 fleet took advantage of the wind to complete five and two races, respectively.
Posted on 30 Jul
J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 images by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/88 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 2
Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/88 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted on 30 Jul
Laura Weyler's Hijinks keeps control of J/88 North American Champs
Laura Weyler’s Hijinks maintained her place atop the leaderboard, now holding an eight-point advantage
After two more races at the J/88 North American Championship (part of the CanAm Challenge at Youngstown Yacht Club in New York), Laura Weyler’s Hijinks maintained her place atop the leaderboard, now holding an eight-point advantage heading into the final races on Sunday.
Posted on 30 Jul
Tour de France a la Voile–Final showdown rewards Tahiti and Beijaflore
With victory all tied up by Fondation FDJ, double-points scoring race was all about the final thrust for podium places.
Heading into the Super Final of this taxing 23-day competition Fondation FDJ Des Main et Des Pieds already had overall victory mathematically secured since yesterday evening.
Posted on 29 Jul
Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race
The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday.
The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday and then sailing in the Triple Crown Series in Lendy Cowes Week on Tuesday.
Posted on 29 Jul
USA, Greece and Italy headline at 420 Open European Championships
The first day racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
The first day of final series racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
Posted on 29 Jul
Youth Olympic Games – US Sailing announces Athlete Selection System
US Sailing has released details of the athlete selection process for the 2018 U.S. Youth Olympic Sailing Team.
Held every four years, the Youth Olympic Games (Buenos Aires 2018) will be the third edition of the event, and is expected to include nearly 4,000 athletes from over 200 nations.
Posted on 29 Jul
