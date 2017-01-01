Please select your home edition
J/22 North Americans - Day 3 action-shots by Christopher Howell
by J/22 International Class Association today at 6:21 am
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 Christopher Howell
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at J/22 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 3 action.
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
Related Articles
The Gertrude Cup 2017 – Preview
The invitational event for the Etchells Class has attracted teams representing yacht clubs from around the world.
The invitational event for the Etchells Class has attracted teams representing yacht clubs from around the world.
Posted on 20 Jul
Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships
Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul
Soling European Championship – Success of the Hungarians
Overwhelming victory for HUN-11, the team helmed by Farkas Litkey, which after nine races left opponent 12 points behind
The forty Soling teams which competed on Lake Garda and brought back to Garda Trentino their elegant and vintage outlines remembered the enterprises of the Italian teams at the Olympic Games of the past and, more generally, on international level - as it was for the Fraglia’s Gianni Torboli, who met again some of his opponents of the Los Angeles/Savannah Olympic Games.
Posted on 17 Jul
Soling European Championship – Day 3
The Hungarian team is focused on the gold (its worse score was 12th in race six), second and third place are open.
Despite the wind conditions changed, the leader is still the Hungarian Litkey, who even after the exclusion of the worst score is first on the provisional ranking, followed by the Austrian Felzmann competing with the Ukrainian Pichugin for the second place.
Posted on 16 Jul
Graham Bailey is Dragon Edinburgh Cup Champion
Going into the day, four boats were in contention to claim the Edinburgh Cup, which was first raced for off Cowes
Yet again the wind was incredibly shifty and ranging anywhere between six and 16 knots. The tide was taking the teams across the line and it took three attempts to get them underway.
Posted on 15 Jul
Soling European Championship Riva del Garda – After 2 days
Initially 18-knot wind blowing northwards peaked 20-22 knots in race two, which caused some difficulties to some teams
Once again the Hungarian Litkey (twice World Champion) is the uncontested leader and with his pipe he never fails a race: thanks to his third and second places today he is not only leading the ranking, but he also gained a 10-point advantage.
Posted on 15 Jul
Snakes and ladders on Day 3 of the Dragon Edinburgh Cup
As they set off, the competitors found that the forecast north-westerly was instead an extremely shifty south-easterly
Beadsworth, sailing TUR1212 Provezza Dragon with Simon Fry and Ali Tezdiker, had had a disastrous race four and went into the day in fourth place on 31 points.
Posted on 14 Jul
J/80 World Championship – Day 4 – Brezellec Reels in Tabares
Past J/80 world champion, and reigning Spanish champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) scored 8-4-11-1 today
The defending world champion, from Lanzarote, is still in pole position, but a 4-1-16-18, has cut his championship lead to just seven points, with two races remaining. Tomorrow is the 14th July, French National Day, and Brezellec will be coming out with all guns blazing.
Posted on 14 Jul
Dragon Edinburgh Cup – Tricky conditions and mix fortunes on Day 2
In overall standings, the single discard will not come into play until after tomorrow's fifth race has been completed.
The wind continued to fluctuate throughout the day and there was the added bonus of an exceptionally big spring tide turning between races.
Posted on 13 Jul
Three-way tie on opening day of Dragon Edinburgh Cup in Cowes
The opening day of racing brought grey skies, a brisk south westerly wind ranging from 12 to 25 knots and a lot of rain.
The International Dragon fleet is famed for the exceptionally close nature of its racing, but even in the Dragons a three-way tie for the overall lead of a regatta is truly extraordinary.
Posted on 12 Jul
