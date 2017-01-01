Please select your home edition
J/22 North Americans - Day 1 action-shots by Christopher Howell
by Christopher Howell today at 6:15 am
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 Christopher Howell
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at J/22 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
Related Articles
J/22 North Americans - Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 snatches early lead
Four races were completed on the opening day of the J/22 North American Championship hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club
Four races were completed on the opening day of the J/22 North American Championship hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club in Buffalo, New York. Local Chris Doyle on The Jug 4 1 posted a two, one, four, five for 12 points and the early advantage. On his heels is Travis Odenbach’s HoneyBadger, just one point back. Jeff Todd’s Hot Toddy is in third place with 18 points.
Posted today at 5:44 am
The Gertrude Cup 2017 – Preview
The invitational event for the Etchells Class has attracted teams representing yacht clubs from around the world.
The invitational event for the Etchells Class has attracted teams representing yacht clubs from around the world.
Posted on 20 Jul
Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships
Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul
Soling European Championship – Success of the Hungarians
Overwhelming victory for HUN-11, the team helmed by Farkas Litkey, which after nine races left opponent 12 points behind
The forty Soling teams which competed on Lake Garda and brought back to Garda Trentino their elegant and vintage outlines remembered the enterprises of the Italian teams at the Olympic Games of the past and, more generally, on international level - as it was for the Fraglia’s Gianni Torboli, who met again some of his opponents of the Los Angeles/Savannah Olympic Games.
Posted on 17 Jul
Soling European Championship Riva del Garda – After 2 days
Initially 18-knot wind blowing northwards peaked 20-22 knots in race two, which caused some difficulties to some teams
Once again the Hungarian Litkey (twice World Champion) is the uncontested leader and with his pipe he never fails a race: thanks to his third and second places today he is not only leading the ranking, but he also gained a 10-point advantage.
Posted on 15 Jul
J/80 World Championship – Day 4 – Brezellec Reels in Tabares
Past J/80 world champion, and reigning Spanish champion, Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg (ESP) scored 8-4-11-1 today
The defending world champion, from Lanzarote, is still in pole position, but a 4-1-16-18, has cut his championship lead to just seven points, with two races remaining. Tomorrow is the 14th July, French National Day, and Brezellec will be coming out with all guns blazing.
Posted on 14 Jul
World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special.
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted on 4 Jul
Watch Change in Crosshaven - UK Sailmakers under new command
'Our strength has always been service, quality and people. Right now, they are Graham, Claire and Barry.'
The famous Crosshaven loft that is part of the UK Sailmakers organisation will shortly have a new crew on deck. Barry Hayes, Claire Morgan and Graham Curran are taking over from Des McWilliam who is stepping down after 39 years in the business and 25 years at the helm of McWilliam Sailmakers.
Posted on 3 Jul
Alonso Collantes of Peru wins the 2017 Sunfish North Americans
No one could take the #1 spot from current Sunfish World Champion Alonso Collantes of Peru who led all three days.
No one could take the #1 spot from current Sunfish World Champion Alonso Collantes of Peru who led all three days. Paul-Jon Patin, the second place finisher and Top Master (40-49 yrs of age), said, “I didn’t beat myself; Alonso beat all of us” recognizing Alonso as a true champion.
Posted on 2 Jul
2017 Sunfish North Americans - Day 2
Alonso Collantes, Peru, has held his first place standing followed by Paul-Jon Patin in second, Doug Kaukeinen in third
Alonso Collantes, Peru, has held his first place standing followed by Paul-Jon Patin in second, Doug Kaukeinen in third, Rich Chapman in fourth place and Dan Hesse in fifth.
Posted on 1 Jul
