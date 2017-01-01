J/22 North Americans - Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 snatches early lead

2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 Christopher Howell 2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 Christopher Howell

by Julie or Christopher Howell today at 5:44 amIt’s a Doyle family reunion in the top 10 so far, with all four of them standing eighth or higher overall. Brothers Chris, Kevin and Peter plus Kevin’s son Jacob are dominant, all as amateur helmsmen.





Thirty boats took to the waters of Lake Erie in winds between 8-10 knots. Todd earned the opening victory, ahead of C. Doyle and Odenbach’s HoneyBadger. The top three flopped places in race two, with C. Doyle taking first, Odenbach second and Todd third. Another of the Doyles entered in the regatta, Jacob Doyle, won the third contest in breeze at 10-12 knots and lumpy seas.









Zeke Horowitz’s Uncle Fluffy placed second and Peter Doyle third. Horowitz claimed the day’s final battle with Odenbach in the silver spot and Terry Flynn’s Tejas in the bronze.









Racing continues through Sunday. For more information visit www.j22na.com.



Results:





Pos Bow/Sail Boat Skipper Yacht Club

1 2 3 4

Total Pos 1 4 / USA 1649 The Jug 4 1 Chris Doyle/

Will Harris

Adam Burns Youngstown Yacht Club/

/

2 1 4 5

12 1 2 16 / 1542 HoneyBadger Travis Odenbach Ryc

3 2 6 2

13 2 3 22 / 1464 Hot Toddy Jeffrey Todd/

Chip Carr

Chris Ryan Annapolis YC/

/

1 3 5 9

18 3 4 31 / 1264 Peter Doyle/

John Goller

Jon Faudree YYC/

/

6 7 3 7

23 4 5 3 / USA 789 Jacob Doyle Annapolis Yacht Clob

9 15 1 4

29 5 6 11 / 1586 Uncle Fluffy Zeke Horowitz EYC/CofCYC

22 5 2 1

30 6 7 7 / USA 707 Tejas Terry Flynn/

Brett Allred

Bryan Calk FWBC/ GBCA/

/

7 6 15 3

31 7 8 26 / USA489 Mo' Money Kevin Doyle/

Victor Snyder

Aaron Snyder Youngstown Yacht Club/

/

16 4 9 8

37 8 9 15 / USA 1344 Bad News Mike Marshall NYYC

5 19 8 6

38 9 10 6 / USA 1645 Toots Tim Finkle/

Justin Hays

Morgan Paxhia Youngstown Yacht Club/

/

11 13 7 16

47 10 11 8 / USA 1501 Pressure Drop Mark Foster/

Brian Babbitt

Matt Romberg Corpus Christi YC/

/

17 8 11 14

50 11 12 13 / CAN 1644 Raised J Johan Koppernaes/

Michele Cimon

Darcy Fuller Nepean Sailing Club/

/

18 10 12 12

52 12 13 5 / US 1575 Wharf Rat Matt Dunbar/

Victor Oancea

Rob Bray Conanicut YC/

/

4 24 14 17

59T 13 14 18 / USA 1552 Evil Dr. Pork Chop/Award & Sports Christopher Princing/

Jennifer Princing

Gary Sowden TawasBay Yacht Club/

/

20 12 17 10

59T 14 15 10 / CAN693 Broomstick Ron Harris/

Cathy Harris

Bianca Grohmann

Stephane Lepage Hudson/

/

/

8 23 10 20

61 15 16 27 / 87 David Hein Jacksonville Sailing

12 20 16 15

63 16 17 1 / 333 Sibling Rivalry Daniel Cameron/

Bob Panico

Bryan Cameron Sayville Yacht Club/

/

23 18 13 11

65 17 18 24 / USA 1026 Bow Down Jack Carminati/

Katie Braungart

Joe Egloff

Lucy Doyle Youngstown Yacht Club/

/

/

13 9 22 28

72 18 19 19 / 990 Artemas Dale Tanski BHSC

14 16 24 21

75T 19 20 12 / 1579 Escape Anna Huebschmann/

Jack Huebschmann

John Huebschmann Youngstown Yacht Club/

/

21 14 18 22

75T 20 21 30 / 925 Vamanos / HardwareChimp.com David McBrier Erie Yacht Club

10 11 28 27

76 21 22 21 / 51 Eudaimonia Mark Stuhlmiller/

Bill Stuart

Matthew Pelkey Buffalo Yacht Club/

/

24 22 20 13

79 22 23 25 / 457 Three's Company Paul Davignon/

Geoff Bayne

Danielle Donald National yacht club/

/

15 17 27 24

83 23 24 23 / 952 Eclipse Brian Young/

Chloe Hau

Chris Tam

Leon McGarry National Yacht Club/

/

/

25 26 23 18

92 24 25 9 / 958 Ruckus Taylor Grant/

James Gillis

Bryan Mair Hudson Yacht Club/

/

27 21 21 25

94 25 26 2 / CAN 341 Alternative Girlfriend Trevor Collins/

Alexandra Leus

Morgan Scheunert

Doug Mair Hudson Yacht Club/

/

/

28 25 19 23

95 26 27 14 / 787 Rufus David Krystaf Buffalo Yacht Club

19 27 26 29

101 27 28 17 / 919 Tres Locos Kevin Orff/

Ross Koepke

Eric Simonson Lakewood Yacht Club / GBCA/

/

26 29 29 19

103 28 29 20 / 1232 London Fog Rick Raymond EYC

29 28 25 26

108 29 30 28 / 687 BYC #1 Matthew Hostetler Buffalo Yacht Club

30 30 30 30

120 30

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155738