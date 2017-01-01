Please select your home edition
J/22 North Americans - Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 snatches early lead

by Julie or Christopher Howell today at 5:44 am
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 Christopher Howell
Four races were completed on the opening day of the J/22 North American Championship hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club in Buffalo, New York. Local Chris Doyle on The Jug 4 1 posted a two, one, four, five for 12 points and the early advantage. On his heels is Travis Odenbach’s HoneyBadger, just one point back. Jeff Todd’s Hot Toddy is in third place with 18 points.

It’s a Doyle family reunion in the top 10 so far, with all four of them standing eighth or higher overall. Brothers Chris, Kevin and Peter plus Kevin’s son Jacob are dominant, all as amateur helmsmen.

2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell



Thirty boats took to the waters of Lake Erie in winds between 8-10 knots. Todd earned the opening victory, ahead of C. Doyle and Odenbach’s HoneyBadger. The top three flopped places in race two, with C. Doyle taking first, Odenbach second and Todd third. Another of the Doyles entered in the regatta, Jacob Doyle, won the third contest in breeze at 10-12 knots and lumpy seas.

2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell



Zeke Horowitz’s Uncle Fluffy placed second and Peter Doyle third. Horowitz claimed the day’s final battle with Odenbach in the silver spot and Terry Flynn’s Tejas in the bronze.

2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell



Racing continues through Sunday. For more information visit www.j22na.com.

Results:

Pos

Bow/Sail  

Boat  

Skipper

Yacht Club

 1 

 2 

 3 

 4 

Total

Pos

1  

4 / USA 1649  

The Jug 4 1  

Chris Doyle/
Will Harris
Adam Burns  

Youngstown Yacht Club/
/   

2  

1  

4  

5  

12  

1  

2  

16 / 1542  

HoneyBadger  

Travis Odenbach  

Ryc  

3  

2  

6  

2  

13  

2  

3  

22 / 1464  

Hot Toddy  

Jeffrey Todd/
Chip Carr
Chris Ryan  

Annapolis YC/
/   

1  

3  

5  

9  

18  

3  

4  

31 / 1264  

  

Peter Doyle/
John Goller
Jon Faudree  

YYC/
/   

6  

7  

3  

7  

23  

4  

5  

3 / USA 789  

  

Jacob Doyle  

Annapolis Yacht Clob  

9  

15  

1  

4  

29  

5  

6  

11 / 1586  

Uncle Fluffy  

Zeke Horowitz  

EYC/CofCYC  

22  

5  

2  

1  

30  

6  

7  

7 / USA 707  

Tejas  

Terry Flynn/
Brett Allred
Bryan Calk  

FWBC/ GBCA/
/   

7  

6  

15  

3  

31  

7  

8  

26 / USA489  

Mo' Money  

Kevin Doyle/
Victor Snyder
Aaron Snyder  

Youngstown Yacht Club/
/   

16  

4  

9  

8  

37  

8  

9  

15 / USA 1344  

Bad News  

Mike Marshall  

NYYC  

5  

19  

8  

6  

38  

9  

10  

6 / USA 1645  

Toots  

Tim Finkle/
Justin Hays
Morgan Paxhia  

Youngstown Yacht Club/
/   

11  

13  

7  

16  

47  

10  

11  

8 / USA 1501  

Pressure Drop  

Mark Foster/
Brian Babbitt
Matt Romberg  

Corpus Christi YC/
/   

17  

8  

11  

14  

50  

11  

12  

13 / CAN 1644  

Raised J  

Johan Koppernaes/
Michele Cimon
Darcy Fuller  

Nepean Sailing Club/
/   

18  

10  

12  

12  

52  

12  

13  

5 / US 1575  

Wharf Rat  

Matt Dunbar/
Victor Oancea
Rob Bray  

Conanicut YC/
/   

4  

24  

14  

17  

59T  

13  

14  

18 / USA 1552  

Evil Dr. Pork Chop/Award & Sports  

Christopher Princing/
Jennifer Princing
Gary Sowden  

TawasBay Yacht Club/
/   

20  

12  

17  

10  

59T  

14  

15  

10 / CAN693  

Broomstick  

Ron Harris/
Cathy Harris
Bianca Grohmann
Stephane Lepage  

Hudson/
/
/   

8  

23  

10  

20  

61  

15  

16  

27 / 87  

  

David Hein  

Jacksonville Sailing  

12  

20  

16  

15  

63  

16  

17  

1 / 333  

Sibling Rivalry  

Daniel Cameron/
Bob Panico
Bryan Cameron  

Sayville Yacht Club/
/   

23  

18  

13  

11  

65  

17  

18  

24 / USA 1026  

Bow Down  

Jack Carminati/
Katie Braungart
Joe Egloff
Lucy Doyle  

Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
/   

13  

9  

22  

28  

72  

18  

19  

19 / 990  

Artemas  

Dale Tanski  

BHSC  

14  

16  

24  

21  

75T  

19  

20  

12 / 1579  

Escape  

Anna Huebschmann/
Jack Huebschmann
John Huebschmann  

Youngstown Yacht Club/
/   

21  

14  

18  

22  

75T  

20  

21  

30 / 925  

Vamanos / HardwareChimp.com  

David McBrier  

Erie Yacht Club  

10  

11  

28  

27  

76  

21  

22  

21 / 51  

Eudaimonia  

Mark Stuhlmiller/
Bill Stuart
Matthew Pelkey  

Buffalo Yacht Club/
/   

24  

22  

20  

13  

79  

22  

23  

25 / 457  

Three's Company  

Paul Davignon/
Geoff Bayne
Danielle Donald  

National yacht club/
/   

15  

17  

27  

24  

83  

23  

24  

23 / 952  

Eclipse  

Brian Young/
Chloe Hau
Chris Tam
Leon McGarry  

National Yacht Club/
/
/   

25  

26  

23  

18  

92  

24  

25  

9 / 958  

Ruckus  

Taylor Grant/
James Gillis
Bryan Mair  

Hudson Yacht Club/
/   

27  

21  

21  

25  

94  

25  

26  

2 / CAN 341  

Alternative Girlfriend  

Trevor Collins/
Alexandra Leus
Morgan Scheunert
Doug Mair  

Hudson Yacht Club/
/
/   

28  

25  

19  

23  

95  

26  

27  

14 / 787  

Rufus  

David Krystaf  

Buffalo Yacht Club  

19  

27  

26  

29  

101  

27  

28  

17 / 919  

Tres Locos  

Kevin Orff/
Ross Koepke
Eric Simonson  

Lakewood Yacht Club / GBCA/
/   

26  

29  

29  

19  

103  

28  

29  

20 / 1232  

London Fog  

Rick Raymond  

EYC  

29  

28  

25  

26  

108  

29  

30  

28 / 687  

BYC #1  

Matthew Hostetler  

Buffalo Yacht Club  

30  

30  

30  

30  

120  

30  

