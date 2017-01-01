J/22 North Americans - Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 snatches early lead
by Julie or Christopher Howell today at 5:44 am
Four races were completed on the opening day of the J/22 North American Championship hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club in Buffalo, New York. Local Chris Doyle on The Jug 4 1 posted a two, one, four, five for 12 points and the early advantage. On his heels is Travis Odenbach’s HoneyBadger, just one point back. Jeff Todd’s Hot Toddy is in third place with 18 points.
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 1 Christopher Howell
It’s a Doyle family reunion in the top 10 so far, with all four of them standing eighth or higher overall. Brothers Chris, Kevin and Peter plus Kevin’s son Jacob are dominant, all as amateur helmsmen.
Thirty boats took to the waters of Lake Erie in winds between 8-10 knots. Todd earned the opening victory, ahead of C. Doyle and Odenbach’s HoneyBadger. The top three flopped places in race two, with C. Doyle taking first, Odenbach second and Todd third. Another of the Doyles entered in the regatta, Jacob Doyle, won the third contest in breeze at 10-12 knots and lumpy seas.
Zeke Horowitz’s Uncle Fluffy placed second and Peter Doyle third. Horowitz claimed the day’s final battle with Odenbach in the silver spot and Terry Flynn’s Tejas in the bronze.
Racing continues through Sunday. For more information visit www.j22na.com.
Results:
|
Pos
|
Bow/Sail
|
Boat
|
Skipper
|
Yacht Club
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
Total
|
Pos
|
1
|
4 / USA 1649
|
The Jug 4 1
|
Chris Doyle/
Will Harris
Adam Burns
|
Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
|
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
16 / 1542
|
HoneyBadger
|
Travis Odenbach
|
Ryc
|
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
|
13
|
2
|
3
|
22 / 1464
|
Hot Toddy
|
Jeffrey Todd/
Chip Carr
Chris Ryan
|
Annapolis YC/
/
|
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
9
|
|
18
|
3
|
4
|
31 / 1264
|
|
Peter Doyle/
John Goller
Jon Faudree
|
YYC/
/
|
|
6
|
7
|
3
|
7
|
|
23
|
4
|
5
|
3 / USA 789
|
|
Jacob Doyle
|
Annapolis Yacht Clob
|
|
9
|
15
|
1
|
4
|
|
29
|
5
|
6
|
11 / 1586
|
Uncle Fluffy
|
Zeke Horowitz
|
EYC/CofCYC
|
|
22
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
|
30
|
6
|
7
|
7 / USA 707
|
Tejas
|
Terry Flynn/
Brett Allred
Bryan Calk
|
FWBC/ GBCA/
/
|
|
7
|
6
|
15
|
3
|
|
31
|
7
|
8
|
26 / USA489
|
Mo' Money
|
Kevin Doyle/
Victor Snyder
Aaron Snyder
|
Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
|
|
16
|
4
|
9
|
8
|
|
37
|
8
|
9
|
15 / USA 1344
|
Bad News
|
Mike Marshall
|
NYYC
|
|
5
|
19
|
8
|
6
|
|
38
|
9
|
10
|
6 / USA 1645
|
Toots
|
Tim Finkle/
Justin Hays
Morgan Paxhia
|
Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
|
|
11
|
13
|
7
|
16
|
|
47
|
10
|
11
|
8 / USA 1501
|
Pressure Drop
|
Mark Foster/
Brian Babbitt
Matt Romberg
|
Corpus Christi YC/
/
|
|
17
|
8
|
11
|
14
|
|
50
|
11
|
12
|
13 / CAN 1644
|
Raised J
|
Johan Koppernaes/
Michele Cimon
Darcy Fuller
|
Nepean Sailing Club/
/
|
|
18
|
10
|
12
|
12
|
|
52
|
12
|
13
|
5 / US 1575
|
Wharf Rat
|
Matt Dunbar/
Victor Oancea
Rob Bray
|
Conanicut YC/
/
|
|
4
|
24
|
14
|
17
|
|
59T
|
13
|
14
|
18 / USA 1552
|
Evil Dr. Pork Chop/Award & Sports
|
Christopher Princing/
Jennifer Princing
Gary Sowden
|
TawasBay Yacht Club/
/
|
|
20
|
12
|
17
|
10
|
|
59T
|
14
|
15
|
10 / CAN693
|
Broomstick
|
Ron Harris/
Cathy Harris
Bianca Grohmann
Stephane Lepage
|
Hudson/
/
/
|
|
8
|
23
|
10
|
20
|
|
61
|
15
|
16
|
27 / 87
|
|
David Hein
|
Jacksonville Sailing
|
|
12
|
20
|
16
|
15
|
|
63
|
16
|
17
|
1 / 333
|
Sibling Rivalry
|
Daniel Cameron/
Bob Panico
Bryan Cameron
|
Sayville Yacht Club/
/
|
|
23
|
18
|
13
|
11
|
|
65
|
17
|
18
|
24 / USA 1026
|
Bow Down
|
Jack Carminati/
Katie Braungart
Joe Egloff
Lucy Doyle
|
Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
/
|
|
13
|
9
|
22
|
28
|
|
72
|
18
|
19
|
19 / 990
|
Artemas
|
Dale Tanski
|
BHSC
|
|
14
|
16
|
24
|
21
|
|
75T
|
19
|
20
|
12 / 1579
|
Escape
|
Anna Huebschmann/
Jack Huebschmann
John Huebschmann
|
Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
|
|
21
|
14
|
18
|
22
|
|
75T
|
20
|
21
|
30 / 925
|
Vamanos / HardwareChimp.com
|
David McBrier
|
Erie Yacht Club
|
|
10
|
11
|
28
|
27
|
|
76
|
21
|
22
|
21 / 51
|
Eudaimonia
|
Mark Stuhlmiller/
Bill Stuart
Matthew Pelkey
|
Buffalo Yacht Club/
/
|
|
24
|
22
|
20
|
13
|
|
79
|
22
|
23
|
25 / 457
|
Three's Company
|
Paul Davignon/
Geoff Bayne
Danielle Donald
|
National yacht club/
/
|
|
15
|
17
|
27
|
24
|
|
83
|
23
|
24
|
23 / 952
|
Eclipse
|
Brian Young/
Chloe Hau
Chris Tam
Leon McGarry
|
National Yacht Club/
/
/
|
|
25
|
26
|
23
|
18
|
|
92
|
24
|
25
|
9 / 958
|
Ruckus
|
Taylor Grant/
James Gillis
Bryan Mair
|
Hudson Yacht Club/
/
|
|
27
|
21
|
21
|
25
|
|
94
|
25
|
26
|
2 / CAN 341
|
Alternative Girlfriend
|
Trevor Collins/
Alexandra Leus
Morgan Scheunert
Doug Mair
|
Hudson Yacht Club/
/
/
|
|
28
|
25
|
19
|
23
|
|
95
|
26
|
27
|
14 / 787
|
Rufus
|
David Krystaf
|
Buffalo Yacht Club
|
|
19
|
27
|
26
|
29
|
|
101
|
27
|
28
|
17 / 919
|
Tres Locos
|
Kevin Orff/
Ross Koepke
Eric Simonson
|
Lakewood Yacht Club / GBCA/
/
|
|
26
|
29
|
29
|
19
|
|
103
|
28
|
29
|
20 / 1232
|
London Fog
|
Rick Raymond
|
EYC
|
|
29
|
28
|
25
|
26
|
|
108
|
29
|
30
|
28 / 687
|
BYC #1
|
Matthew Hostetler
|
Buffalo Yacht Club
|
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
|
120
|
30
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155738