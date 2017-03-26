Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
J/22 Midwinter Champs - Sunday's action-shots by Christopher Howell
by Christopher Howell today at 4:11 am
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 Christopher Howell
Tweet
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Sunday action.
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
26-3-2017, Sunday, J/22 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152662
Related Articles
Export Roo wins SB20 Tasmanian State Championship
Two world championships in the SB20 one-design boat class are now firmly in the sights of prominent Hobart yachtsman
Cooper steered his European-based SB20, also named Export Roo to fifth place in last year’s World championships as Cascais, Portugal. Consistency throughout the regatta was a key fact in the victory for Cooper and his crew, David Chapman and Sam Tiedemann.
Posted on 19 Mar
Burnell family’s Honey Badger bites in SB20 fleet
SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season
The Burnell boys from Sandy Bay Sailing Club chose the name of their father’s SB20 one-design sports boat – Honey Badger - a little animal that fights ferociously above its weight. Honey Badger, SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season for owner/skipper Paul Burnell, his sons Oliver (19) and Toby (18) and 14-year-old Charlie Goodfellow.
Posted on 15 Mar
Etchells Western Australian State Championships – Three peat out West
This was the second year concurrently Swan River Etchells Fleet headed ‘’up the creek’’ to the Royal Perth Yacht Club
Saturday was classic Western Australian sunshine on the sparkling Indian Ocean albeit quite light and shifting conditions Axis’ varied from 135 – 150 - 170 around 5 – 8 kts for two lap races between 1.3 – 1.8 nm.
Posted on 14 Mar
Alex McKinnon images from Day Three of the VIC Etchells Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC State Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It was staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Three, just like its predecessors, also started in light breezes. The Answering Pennant was hoisted at 0915hrs.
Posted on 13 Mar
Jeanne-Claude Strong wins in Melbourne
After another still morning the southerly settled in at about six knots then steadily built to 15 knots through race one
Jeanne-Claude Strong and the crew ofYandoo XX – Marcus Burke, SeveJarvin and Tiana Wittey – started strongly and established a clear lead at the first mark. They steadied to hold off an attack from Graeme Taylor on Magpie and David Clark on Fifteen + to take the win and all but cementing the championship win.
Posted on 13 Mar
Alex McKinnon images from Day Two of the VIC Etchells Championship
Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It is being staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Two also started in light breezes. Racing was scheduled to start at 1100hrs, but with less than 3kts the AP went up, and all were kept ashore until the breeze started to fill in. There was even some thunder and a little lightning...
Posted on 12 Mar
Yandoo XX leads Victorian Etchells Championships
It was a slow start to the second day at Royal Brighton Yacht Club with almost no wind at the scheduled start time.
It was a slow start to the second day at Royal Brighton Yacht Club with almost no wind at the scheduled start time. The southerly gradually filled in across Northern Port Phillip late morning, enabling racing to get underway at 2pm.
Posted on 12 Mar
Etchells go live for last day of Victorian Etchells Championship
The last day of the 2017 Brighton Land Rover Victorian Etchells Championship from RBYC will be streamed live
The last day of the 2017 Brighton Land Rover Victorian Etchells Championship from the Royal Brighton YC will be streamed live. See it all unfold from 0900hrs on Monday, March 13, 2017. Watch the closest racing featuring some of Austrlia's best. On water and aerial footage, with commentary, including exclusive material for screening in between races.
Posted on 12 Mar
Alex McKinnon images from Day One of the VIC Etchells Championship
Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It is being staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day One started in light breezes. Whilst the AP went up first thing due to the light winds, the first race got away on time in the end. You could say that it is tradition for the first race started to end up with a general recall...
Posted on 11 Mar
Etchells showdown underway at Brighton
There is promise of an epic battle at Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and final day action will be live
There is the promise of an epic battle at the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and the final day action will be live streamed for all to see.
Posted on 11 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy