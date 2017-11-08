Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

J/121 awarded SAIL Best Boats - Performance

by Yachtspot today at 5:00 pm
J/121 wins SAIL Best Boats Award © Yachtspot
SAIL Magazine has announced the winners of SAIL’s 2018 Best Boats Awards. If there’s one word that sums up the Best Boats Class of 2018, it would have to be “performance.”

The boat review team at SAIL magazine determined the new J/121 offshore speedster was SAIL’s choice for Best Boats- Performance 30 to 40 feet. Here is their commentary:

“The J/Boats team are obviously good designers and boat builders. Their record in this area stands for itself.

However, ever since the advent of Rod Johnstone’s iconic J/24 in 1977, they have also shown an uncanny ability to discern what exactly it is sailors are looking for in their next boat: think the J/105 and its then cutting-edge retracting bowsprit in 1991, or the phenomenon that is the J/70 sportboat- eclipsing all other similar designs to date- in just four years!

The latest in this long line of outside-the-box designs is the new 40 foot J/121, a boat specifically tailored to appeal to skippers who are 1) tired of having to round up eight to 10 people to go racing and 2) are looking for something other the usual windward-leeward “sausage” courses that now dominate inshore racing.

To this end, the boat carries a “five-sail” rig that includes a main, jib and removable staysail (like the IMOCA 60 class), to make shifting gears with a crew of as little as five a snap, whether sailing inshore or off soundings. (A Code 0 or A-sail—sails #4 and 5—can be flown off the boat’s retractable sprit). To keep the boat on its feet, designer Al Johnstone has also included an easy-to-use water ballast system that can shift 104 gallons (400L) of water (880 lbs/ 400kg. worth) from side-to-side; the equivalent of four bodies worth of rail meat that’ll never call in sick or have scheduling conflicts.

With respect to promoting innovative, fun racing, J/Boats is championing something called “Open Course” racing- middle distance events that offer the best of both inshore and distance events. The boat would also be perfect for shorthanded offshore racing. Oh, and did we mention the boat sails like a dream and is a stunner to boot? A winner in every sense of the word.”
Sail World NZ Lone WolfSail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsMusto AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – Pressure coming on
In particular, the navigators and skippers are faced with choices that may largely determine their fate on Leg two On Sunday morning, with most of the leading group having finally gybed and sailing an easterly track towards Cape Town, Team Brunel defied expectations and turned back to the southwest in an effort to get closer to the stronger winds of a weather system that is expected to deliver the leading group towards their destination.
Posted today at 3:12 pm St Barth Cata Cup – Suspense reigns high
In spite of uncertain conditions, some sailors kept up a steady pace, starting with Franck Cammas and Matthieu Vandame Those born in Saint Barth will tell you that wind from the southwest is rather rare on the island. Yet that’s exactly what happened on Saturday in the West Indies, with erratic light winds (very instable from five to eight knots).
Posted today at 1:19 pm Clipper World Race – Day 19 – A time of quiet reflection across fleet
Following medical advice and considerations, Simon was given a sea burial at 0900 local time (0300 UTC) today Sanya Serenity Coast continues to lead the fleet with just over 1,000 nautical miles to go to Fremantle and has completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint - results will be announced after all teams have done so.
Posted today at 11:09 am MC38 Summer Series Act 2 – Day 2 – Hooligan throws monkey off its back
Tricky 30-40 degree shifts at the top gate of the windward/leeward course made it another tough day for the tacticians At the trophy presentation Blackmore thanked class president John Bacon on behalf of the other owners for the effort he puts in behind the scenes to secure the host clubs, prepare the regatta documents, book the on-water umpires and respond to technical questions.
Posted today at 10:11 am 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – Day 2
With the wind blowing up to 28 knots, the boats sailed fast and sailors gave their best performance in hard conditions. It was a completely different scenery and racing setup today – as the wind forecast looked promising… while the race course changed from off-shore to the more technical in-shore course.
Posted today at 9:44 am Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2017. Here we go again.
This year for the first time all RMSIR boats are carrying Yellow Brick trackers. It’s 14 years since I was introduced to the ‘Raja Muda’, and over the years the fascination with Asia’s entirely unique and equally intriguing regatta has not dimmed. It used to be billed as ‘Asia’s most challenging regatta: can you beat it?’ and today runs under the headline of ‘9 days. 4 destinations. Full on.’ They are both true.
Posted today at 9:25 am 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship – Race 7
Triple M won by 42s to become the only two-race winner in the seven-race championship after another good performance The final overall pointscore showed Panasonic Lumix on 23 points, followed by Finport Trade Finance on 24, The Kitchen Maker (Scott Babbage) on 32, Triple M 36, Rag and Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards) 36 and Smeg (Lee Knapton on 39.
Posted today at 9:11 am Maria Island Yacht Race - Something to Whistler with Maria Island
David Aplin’s yacht Whistler has added 70th Tasports Maria Island Yacht Race to an outstanding offshore racing career David Aplin’s yacht Whistler has added the 70th Tasports Maria Island Yacht Race to an outstanding offshore racing career over the past decade and more.
Posted today at 5:21 am St Michel-Virbac break record to win Transat Jacques Vabre Imoca class
Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on St Michel-Virbac, have won Imoca class of 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on St Michel-Virbac, have won the Imoca class of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre after crossing the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 20:11:46 (UTC), 13 days 7 hours 36 minutes and 46 seconds after leaving Le Havre, Normandy, France. St Michel-Virbac covered the theoretical course of 4,350 NM
Posted today at 4:10 am Clipper RTW - Simon Spiers washed overboard on way to Australia
We are extremely saddened today to report the fatality of Simon Speirs, a crew member on board CV30 We are extremely saddened today to report the fatality of Simon Speirs, a crew member on board CV30, (GREAT Britain). Simon, 60, from Bristol, UK, was on the foredeck assisting with a headsail change from Yankee 3 when he was washed overboard.
Posted today at 12:00 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy