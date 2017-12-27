J/105 North American Championship - Overall report
by J105 Class Association today at 6:47 am
As the spotlight shines on Houston for the World Series, so does the focus at the J/105 North American Championship hosted by Lakewood Yacht Club.
2017 J/105 North American Championship - Day 2 Christopher Howell
Locals Steve Rhyne on Mojo and Bill Zartler on Deja Vodoo continued to dominate the 22-boat fleet, as seven races are now in the books of the no-throw-out series. By way of a one, five, one on Friday, Rhyne holds a nine-point advantage over Zartler (Mojo tallies 15 points to Deja Vodoo’s 24).
Fellow Lakewood Yacht Club member Bill Lakenmacher’s Radiance moved up to third overall with 35 points. It was another solid day on the racecourse with winds between 12-16 knots and puffs into the 20s. Rhyne earned his first of two bullets in the initial contest, trailed by Zartler and Rick Goebel’s Sanity. Bruce Stone’s Good Trade seized the win in Friday’s middle battle, as Josh Richline’s Veloce and Rick Schaffer’s Double Dare made the top three. The familiar Rhyne and Zartler were the one/two punch in the last race, followed by Lakenmacher. Racing continues through Sunday.
For more information and complete results visit www.j105nac.com.
J/105 (22 boats) - Series Standing - 7 races scored
|Pos
|Bow/Sail
|Boat
|Skipper
|Yacht Club
|
| 1
| 2
| 3
| 4
| 5
| 6
| 7
|
|Total
|Pos
|
1
|15 / 41
|Mojo
|Steve Rhyne
|Lakewood Yacht Club
|
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 2
| 1
| 5
| 1
|
| 15
|
1
|
2
|6 / 130
|Deja Vodoo
|Bill Zartler
|Lakewood Yacht Club
|
| 1
| 3
| 4
| 4
| 2
| 8
| 2
|
| 24
|
2
|
3
|16 / 649
|Radiance
|Bill Lakenmacher
|LYC
|
| 3
| 6
| 5
| 8
| 4
| 6
| 3
|
| 35
|
3
|
4
|13 / 88
|Sanity
|Rick Goebel
|SDYC/CRA
|
| 8
| 9
| 3
| 1
| 3
| 7
| 9/SCP
|
| 40
|
4
|
5
|22 / 628
|Double Dare
|Rick Schaffer
|Fort Worth Boat Club
|
| 5
| 4
| 10
| 3
| 12
| 3
| 6
|
| 43
|
5
|
6
|12 / USA 96
|Good Trade
|Bruce Stone
|St. Francis Yacht Club
|
| 12
| 10
| 2
| 6
| 7
| 1
| 8
|
| 46
|
6
|
7
|21 / 490
|Distant Passion
|James Macdonald
|Royal Bermuda Yacht Club
|
| 2
| 11
| 8
| 23/ZFP*
| 8
| 9
| 13
|
| 74T
|
7
|
8
|9 / 43937
|Pesto
|John Barnett
|lyc
|
| 9
| 7
| 7
| 18/SCP
| 6
| 15/SCP
| 12
|
| 74T
|
8
|
9
|11 / 124
|Blue Flash
|Matthew Arno
|FWBC
|
| 14
| 5
| 15/SCP
| 11
| 5
| 14
| 14
|
| 78
|
9
|
10
|3 / 03
|Ne * NE
|Osmond Young
|LYC
|
| 6
| 2
| 22/SCP
| 17/ZFP*
| 18
| 10
| 7
|
| 82
|
10
|
11
|17 / 430
|Kinderspel2
|John Bell
|CCYC
|
| 20
| 12
| 9
| 7
| 14
| 13
| 9
|
| 84
|
11
|
12
|10 / 23
|Veloce
|Josh Richline
|CCYC
|
| 13
| 21
| 18
| 19/ZFP*
| 11
| 2
| 4
|
| 88
|
12
|
13
|1 / USA 378
|Infinity
|Uzi Ozeri
|LYC
|
| 16
| 17
| 12
| 18
| 15
| 4
| 10
|
| 92
|
13
|
14
|2 / 344
|Two Feathers
|Mark Masur
|Fort Worth Boat Club
|
| 10
| 16
| 16
| 10
| 10
| 15
| 17
|
| 94
|
14
|
15
|4 / 69
|Eau La La
|Mark Smith
|Fort Worth Boat club
|
| 15
| 14
| 23/DSQ
| 5
| 9
| 17
| 15
|
| 98
|
15
|
16
|14 / 294
|Rumpus
|Brad Robbins
|LYC
|
| 7
| 13
| 17
| 15
| 13
| 16
| 18
|
| 99
|
16
|
17
|20 / 285
|Beauty
|Dwight Horton
|Fort Worth Boat Club
|
| 11
| 19
| 11
| 13
| 17
| 18
| 11
|
| 100
|
17
|
18
|7 / 296
|Stinger
|J B Bednar
|LYC
|
| 18
| 8
| 20
| 17
| 16
| 12
| 19
|
| 110
|
18
|
19
|18 / 396
|Jour-J
|Alberic Avisse
|Société des Régates du Havre
|
| 21
| 15
| 13
| 20
| 20
| 19
| 20
|
| 128T
|
19
|
20
|8 / 624
|Texas Ranger IV
|Chuck Wielchowsky
|Lakewood Yacht Club
|
| 19
| 20
| 14
| 16
| 21
| 22
| 16
|
| 128T
|
20
|
21
|5 / 156
|Zippity
|Alan Bates
|B Sailing Club
|
| 17
| 18
| 23/DNC
| 23/DNC
| 19
| 21
| 21
|
| 142
|
21
|
22
|19 / 505
|5th Landing
|Duncan Samo
|Corpus Christi Yacht Club
|
| 23/DSQ
| 22
| 19
| 21
| 22
| 20
| 22
|
| 149
|
22
