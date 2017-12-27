Please select your home edition
J/105 North American Championship - Overall report

by J105 Class Association today at 6:47 am
2017 J/105 North American Championship - Day 2 Christopher Howell
As the spotlight shines on Houston for the World Series, so does the focus at the J/105 North American Championship hosted by Lakewood Yacht Club.

Locals Steve Rhyne on Mojo and Bill Zartler on Deja Vodoo continued to dominate the 22-boat fleet, as seven races are now in the books of the no-throw-out series. By way of a one, five, one on Friday, Rhyne holds a nine-point advantage over Zartler (Mojo tallies 15 points to Deja Vodoo’s 24).

2017 J/105 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/105 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



Fellow Lakewood Yacht Club member Bill Lakenmacher’s Radiance moved up to third overall with 35 points. It was another solid day on the racecourse with winds between 12-16 knots and puffs into the 20s. Rhyne earned his first of two bullets in the initial contest, trailed by Zartler and Rick Goebel’s Sanity. Bruce Stone’s Good Trade seized the win in Friday’s middle battle, as Josh Richline’s Veloce and Rick Schaffer’s Double Dare made the top three. The familiar Rhyne and Zartler were the one/two punch in the last race, followed by Lakenmacher. Racing continues through Sunday.

2017 J/105 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/105 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



For more information and complete results visit www.j105nac.com.

2017 J/105 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/105 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



J/105 (22 boats) - Series Standing - 7 races scored

Pos Bow/Sail   Boat   Skipper Yacht Club
 1   2   3   4   5   6   7 
Total Pos
1  
15 / 41   Mojo   Steve Rhyne   Lakewood Yacht Club  
4   1   1   2   1   5   1  
15  
1  
2  
6 / 130   Deja Vodoo   Bill Zartler   Lakewood Yacht Club  
1   3   4   4   2   8   2  
24  
2  
3  
16 / 649   Radiance   Bill Lakenmacher   LYC  
3   6   5   8   4   6   3  
35  
3  
4  
13 / 88   Sanity   Rick Goebel   SDYC/CRA  
8   9   3   1   3   7   9/SCP  
40  
4  
5  
22 / 628   Double Dare   Rick Schaffer   Fort Worth Boat Club  
5   4   10   3   12   3   6  
43  
5  
6  
12 / USA 96   Good Trade   Bruce Stone   St. Francis Yacht Club  
12   10   2   6   7   1   8  
46  
6  
7  
21 / 490   Distant Passion   James Macdonald   Royal Bermuda Yacht Club  
2   11   8   23/ZFP*   8   9   13  
74T  
7  
8  
9 / 43937   Pesto   John Barnett   lyc  
9   7   7   18/SCP   6   15/SCP   12  
74T  
8  
9  
11 / 124   Blue Flash   Matthew Arno   FWBC  
14   5   15/SCP   11   5   14   14  
78  
9  
10  
3 / 03   Ne * NE   Osmond Young   LYC  
6   2   22/SCP   17/ZFP*   18   10   7  
82  
10  
11  
17 / 430   Kinderspel2   John Bell   CCYC  
20   12   9   7   14   13   9  
84  
11  
12  
10 / 23   Veloce   Josh Richline   CCYC  
13   21   18   19/ZFP*   11   2   4  
88  
12  
13  
1 / USA 378   Infinity   Uzi Ozeri   LYC  
16   17   12   18   15   4   10  
92  
13  
14  
2 / 344   Two Feathers   Mark Masur   Fort Worth Boat Club  
10   16   16   10   10   15   17  
94  
14  
15  
4 / 69   Eau La La   Mark Smith   Fort Worth Boat club  
15   14   23/DSQ   5   9   17   15  
98  
15  
16  
14 / 294   Rumpus   Brad Robbins   LYC  
7   13   17   15   13   16   18  
99  
16  
17  
20 / 285   Beauty   Dwight Horton   Fort Worth Boat Club  
11   19   11   13   17   18   11  
100  
17  
18  
7 / 296   Stinger   J B Bednar   LYC  
18   8   20   17   16   12   19  
110  
18  
19  
18 / 396   Jour-J   Alberic Avisse   Société des Régates du Havre  
21   15   13   20   20   19   20  
128T  
19  
20  
8 / 624   Texas Ranger IV   Chuck Wielchowsky   Lakewood Yacht Club  
19   20   14   16   21   22   16  
128T  
20  
21  
5 / 156   Zippity   Alan Bates   B Sailing Club  
17   18   23/DNC   23/DNC   19   21   21  
142  
21  
22  
19 / 505   5th Landing   Duncan Samo   Corpus Christi Yacht Club  
23/DSQ   22   19   21   22   20   22  
149  
22  
 
