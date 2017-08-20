Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

J/105 International Masters Regatta - Preview

by J-Boats today at 5:53 am
2016 Lipton Cup - Day 1 Cynthia Sinclair
Returning to the San Diego Bay on October 20-22, 2017 is the International Masters Regatta, hosted by San Diego Yacht Club for the sixth consecutive year. Twelve teams from all around the world will compete in this year’s regatta, which will be sailed in a round robin format.

Historically, the International Masters Regatta was first established in 1975 and took place in the San Francisco Bay until 2012 when SDYC began hosting the distinguished event. The name of the event originates from the rule that invited skippers must be over the age of 60 and crewmembers must be over the age of 45.

Competitors will race the three day regatta in equalized J/105 sailboats and teams will rotate boats after each race. Local J/105 owners generously lend their boats for both the Masters Regatta and the Challenge for the Sir Thomas Lipton Cup Regatta held October 27-29, 2017. To keep racing fair among the teams, the J/105 boats are rigged to a one-design standard. SDYC appreciates the generosity of these owners.

The 2017 event will feature some of the most accomplished skippers in the sport of sailing. Included below are just some of their many highlights over the years.

• Bill Campbell (SDYC): World Champion in the 420 Class in 1971, E-Scow National Champion in 1981, three time America’s Cup sailor in 1983, 1992, and 1995
• Bill Menninger (NHYC): Defending Champion- 2016 Masters Regatta winner and crew for 2016 Lipton Cup winning team, former Governor's Cup Winner from the mid-1970s, US Team Racing Championship Team Winner
• Jon Andron (St. Francis YC): has completed 15 Transpac races, is a former 505 North American Champion, sailed on Intrepid in the 1970 America’s Cup.
• Richard du Moulin (Larchmont YC): past winner of Block Island Race Week, the Vineyard and Block Island Races, lifetime goal is to sail 30 Bermuda races.
• David Irish (Little Traverse YC): three time past President of US Sailing, former Vice President of ISAF (now World Sailing), in 2013 was awarded the Nathanael G. Herreshoff Trophy for outstanding contributions to the sport of sailing.
• Tad Lacey (SFYC): winner of the San Francisco Cup in 2013, class winner at the Rolex Big Boat Series (has raced the Rolex Big Boat Series for almost 40 years), SFYC Commodore in 2013.
• Jimmie Lowe (Nassau YC): 2016 Snipe Worlds Grandmaster Class Winner, currently the Director of Sailing at the Bahamas Sailing Association.
• Ted Moore (NYYC): won the 2017 NYYC Grandmaster’s Team Race, tied for first at the Nantucket Pro Am in IODS for the past two years.
• Dave Perry (Pequot YC): 1975 Intercollegiate Dinghy National Champion (Yale) and 2-time All-American in college, the 1983 & 1984 Congressional Cup winner, the 1978 Tasar North American Champion, the 1994, 1999 and 2003 Ideal 18 North American Champion.
• Doug Rastello (NHYC): participated in three America’s Cups, 1989 Prince of Wales trophy winner at the US Match Racing Championship, two-time winner of the Big Boat Series as crew.
• Dr. Laura Schlessinger (SBYC): has raced the Corona del Mar to Cabo Race (Class D winner and second boat to finish), Transpac, and Puerto Vallarta Races, only female skipper in the 2017 International Masters Regatta.
• Tom Webster (YC of Hilton Head): South Atlantic Yacht Racing Association Penguin and Y-Flyer Champion and a National Junior Champion, chairman in past NA Finn, NA Europe Class Regattas, and the 1998 MUMM 30 World Championship.

Defending Champion Bill Menninger won the International Masters Regatta for the first time in 2016, which was also the regatta’s first win from a Newport Harbor Yacht Club skipper. Never a dull moment on the San Diego Bay, Menninger won last year’s regatta after breaking a three-way tie for first place going into the last race. Jon Andron and Richard du Moulin who were involved in that three-way tie will be back this year for the opportunity to claim the 2017 title.

To kick-off the 2017 Masters Regatta, SDYC will once again host the popular Taste of Point Loma on Thursday, October 19 on the Sail Wash Lawn. Regatta competitors, guests, and SDYC members are invited to attend and sample dishes and beverages from over 30 restaurants in the Point Loma community.

The intended race area will consist of typical windward-leeward courses set on South San Diego Bay. Competitors are invited to practice on Thursday, October 19.

Following the practice day, the International Masters Regatta will consist of three days of competitive sailing with a dockside social on Friday night and a Saturday night banquet for competitors and guests upon the conclusion of racing. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday after racing on the front deck.

Event Co-Chair Alli Bell extends a warm welcome to the 2017 competitors. “SDYC is excited to once again host the International Masters Regatta and we look forward to competitive racing and great fun on and off the water. This year, we are sailing in the South Bay, which is a new venue for this event, and we are eager to see how this raises the caliber of racing.”

The International Masters Regatta would like to thank its event sponsors: Helly Hansen and Cutwater Spirits. For more J/105 Masters Regatta sailing information - click here.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Nebo 660x82 3C-Tech

Related Articles

Kay Cottee to be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame
Kay Cottee AO, the first woman to perform a single-handed is to be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame Kay Cottee AO, the first woman to perform a single-handed, non-stop and unassisted circumnavigation of the world is to be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame (ASHOF). In its inaugural year, the ASHOF will induct seven of Australia’s greatest sailing individuals and teams this Friday, 3 November in Sydney.
Posted today at 3:43 am Transat Jacques Vabre in position in Le Havre
300 nautical miles, a mere drop in the ocean compared with what the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is usually able to cover In fact, it’s interesting to note that the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is the pioneer of a new generation of oceanic maxi-multihulls and the first giant designed to fly in the open ocean to take the start of a transoceanic race.
Posted on 27 Oct Tactical challenges on Day 2 of China Cup International Regatta
Josh Junior who’s steering the Team New Zealand boat this week, is still enjoying himself even when the going gets tough So while AMG Mercedes and the New Zealanders won a race apiece, it’s Longcheer that holds the lead with Cheung Kong Sailing Team in second place. The South Africans on My Side, after winning the passage race the previous day, suffered on the windward-leeward race track - with scores of 10,13 dropping them to fifth overall.
Posted on 27 Oct Oman Sail team joins Transat Jacques Vabre fleet
The 4335-mile race from the northern French channel port to Salvador is a defining challenge even for the veteran racers Progressing through the Oman Sail programme, and following stints with the Extreme Sailing Series and then the Tour de France a La Voile, Al Hasni can now mark five years sailing alongside Gavignet.
Posted on 27 Oct Entries open for Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe
Unlike previous editions, competitors will not now enter into the basins of the 'Corsair City' in order of arrival The official document drawn up and published by OC Sport Pen Duick, the organisers of the historic event, formally opens the entry registration process and announces the opening dates of the 12,000 m2 race village in Saint Malo.
Posted on 27 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race – The picture is nearly complete
In the end, only 35 yachts completed the race with Mikhail Voronov's IMX 40 Jukebox the last to cross the line. The Russian team from the TrySail Yacht Club, St. Petersburg showed true tenacity and determination taking five days 16 hours 45 minutes and 34 seconds to get around the course. While boats and sailors may have been battered and bruised, spirits have been unbowed and the Royal Malta Yacht Club has been the scene for some terrific tales of the race in the past few days.
Posted on 27 Oct Spinlock's Lume-On™ lights up Safety at Sea Awards
The Safety at Sea Awards recognise those who improve seafarer competence and risk management with innovations Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, have been announced as winners of the Safety at Sea Awards 2017.
Posted on 27 Oct Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 23 Race 2 – The final stretch
PSP Logistics is currently estimated to cross the finish line in Cape Town between 1600 - 1800 local time tomorrow Skipper of PSP Logistics Roy Taylor says: “PSP Logistics is still holding a good wind with a little blue in the sky. It is freezing cold but all good on board., though we are all looking forward to a warm bed!”
Posted on 27 Oct SWISH aiming for another win in Coffs Race 2017
Steve is looking forward to doing it all again in the Coffs race on the 27th December 2017. Steve Proud is rightly proud to be the owner and skipper of SWISH, a Kernan 44. Off the back of his great win in this year’s Hamilton Island IRC Passage Division 1, Steve is looking forward to doing it all again in the Coffs race on the 27th December 2017.
Posted on 27 Oct A Date with the 2018 Festival of Sails
So excited is Rob Date about his newest Scarlet Runner that he’s entered the J111 in the one design division So excited is Rob Date about his newest Scarlet Runner that he’s entered the J111 in the one design division of the 175th anniversary Festival of Sails 2018 before it’s arrived in Australia. In doing so Date was badged the 50th festival entry for which he gets zilch but a story written about him.
Posted on 27 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy