J - Class Worlds - Daniel Forster's view
by Daniel Forster today at 12:52 pm
Lionheart - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI Daniel Forster ©
http://www.DanielForster.com
Top international photographer Daniel Forster was on the water for the recent J-class World Championship in Newport RI, and filed this gallery of images.
Start - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Lionheart - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI
© Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Start - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Ranger - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Hanuman - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI
© Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Lionheart - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Hanuman - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI
© Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Hanuman - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Hanuman - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI
© Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Ranger, Topaz and Hanuman - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Lionheart - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Lionheart - 2017 J-Class World Championship Newport RI
© Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Related Articles
Six Metre World Championship makes Canadian debut in Vancouver
The crews of 45 yachts from 11 countries include former King Juan Carlos I of Spain who will race with Ross MacDonald
Among the other Canadian participants are Vancouver Island’s Eric Jespersen, an Olympian and internationally-renowned boat builder who won the International Six Metre Class (6mR) classic division at the 2015 World Championship in France, the RVYC’s Steve Kinsey who was third in the open division in 2015, and Ben Mumford, who placed third in the classic division.
Posted today at 1:22 pm
Oman Air’s podium position in Cardiff keeps bid for ESS title on track
Oman Air team maintained their challenge for 2017 Extreme Sailing Series title with a third place finish at Cardiff Act.
The Oman Air team maintained their challenge for the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series title with a third place finish at the Cardiff Act.
Posted today at 12:10 am
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs in Cardiff to reclaim 2017 lead
It went down to wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6
It went down to the wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in the thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, but the Danes pipped the Swiss to the post in the final throes of battle. The Danish squad claimed its third win of the season to go top of the overall leaderboard.
Posted on 28 Aug
Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 8 Race 1 – Qingdao Storms into the lead
Sanya Serenity Coast and Visit Seattle, placed further to east, are clinging on to second and third place respectively
GREAT Britain, which has played its Joker Card and is currently in seventh position, may be one to watch as it has gone further west than Qingdao and benefitted from the same northerly winds.
Posted on 28 Aug
J Class Worlds - Lionheart are the toast of Newport
The first J Class World Champions are Lionheart, the owner driven Dutch-flagged modern day Ranger descendent.
On the same Newport, Rhode Island waters where the legendary Ranger cleaned up 4-0 in 1937, the last time ever that the mighty J Class raced for the America's Cup, the first J Class World Champions are Lionheart, the owner driven Dutch-flagged modern day Ranger descendent.
Posted on 28 Aug
Oman Air take time out to support cancer charity as ESS is becalmed
The Oman Air crew were denied the opportunity to improve on their standing at the Extreme Sailing Series
The Oman Air crew were denied the opportunity to improve on their standing at the Extreme Sailing Series when the wind failed to put in an appearance on a sun-soaked third Cardiff Bay day that delighted the thousands of spectators while frustrating the race crews.
Posted on 28 Aug
Changing of the Guard in 49er – A tough bet to place
It is a testament to the strength of 49er Class that these champions are now leading top professional sailing programs
The truth right now in this post Burling and Outteridge era is that there is so much parity in the fleet making predictions right now is harder than it’s ever been. Up to 60 teams are competitive enough that they are looking to make it through the qualifying series to the top 20 Gold fleet.
Posted on 27 Aug
Clipper Yacht Race – Day 7, Race 1 – Westerly tactics start to pay off
For the cluster that chose to take the westerly course, making the bold decision to add extra miles to their route
Great Britain Skipper Andy Burns, currently in eleventh place, has been keeping a close eye on HotelPlanner.com and Liverpool 2018, ranked tenth and eighth respectively.
Posted on 27 Aug
J Class World Championship Newport– Final day images by Carlo Borlengh
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from final day
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from final day
Posted on 27 Aug
J-Class Worlds - Final day action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at J-Class World Championship and provided this gallery of images from final day.
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at J-Class World Championship and provided this gallery of images from final day.
Posted on 27 Aug
