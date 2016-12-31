It’s all moving on…

by John Curnow today at 12:37 amNext came the video of what actually happened to Kito de Pavant’s, Bastide Otio, not too long into the recent Vendée Globe. A nautical UFO must be completely devastating, and although the magical colour of the Indian Ocean was somewhat spellbinding, the damage to the carbon, and the quick demise after the high speed prang (approaching 30kts) makes for compelling viewing.Being 120nm North of the Crozet Islands at the time, de Pavant does feel lucky, given that Marion Dufresne 2 was nearby and then extracted him. Would have been a very long wait otherwise, in some waters that can be very nasty when they get the desire! That the computers revealed the footage to the world over two months after the accident is also pretty amazing. I am no Marine Biologist, but it would seem Sperm Whales are colour blind, for the day-glo orange did nothing to deter the big mammal. Argh. Argh. Argh.And so that meant the Volvo came to mind. The OBRs are going to take it all to a very new level, and we will see things that have hitherto been the stuff of tales once the race crews are in port once more. They might not go as far South as the VO60s, but they cross the equator four times now, so the odd tropical storm is a possibility, and they are quick when the breeze is on. Reason I mention that is simply because if anyone goes close or over the 24-hour run record, then we’ll be able to see it, as well as read bout it. Cool! Comanche holds it now at 618.1nm, but given all that is moving on in the world, not just with the boats, but importantly routing, it could happen. After all, it was a VO70 (Ericsson 4) that held it for like seven years prior to that with 596.6nm…





Only last week we spoke about the ‘old’ VO65s lying around looking for new decals, and way back when we reviewed the crew construction it became evident that the 7/2 mix was the way to go to get the most effective crew out in the ocean. Dongfeng confirmed this with Carolijn Brouwer and Marie Riou getting the prized gigs. Naturally, Brouwer has her Aussie connection, but the two VORs she has done previously, means Dongfeng gone in with some serious credentials. Riou of course has her own, with Olympic representation and World Championships to go with Brouwer’s World Sailor of the Year bling.



On the ‘old’ boats looking for new decals thing, VOR have been inviting media to an announcement in Newport on Tuesday, their time. Could it be that boat four will be Charlie Enright and Mark Towill who were on Alvimedica for the last race? At any rate, we’ll know by Wednesday our time if it is and who has put up the all-important coin. Now the latter may not be North American, either, but perhaps Northern European. Wait and see, huh!









So yes, all things are moving on. Some of them at quite alarming rates, too. From design to technology, to the way the material is then disseminated, and that’s the point of this little ditty. People do want material, often yesterday, and when you look at everything from the iPhone7 to Phantom3 Pro UAV, it is very much game on. Ultimately, it all means skills in multiple disciplines will be required. QED.



Now in very important reading for all owners this week, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance explained in detail how a genuine marine legal precedent was set recently, and this goes to describe the nature of causative effects in regards to a claim. Read about that now.







So in addition to shooting wonderful stills of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian Championship, Alex McKinnon also compiled a brilliant video of the racing and ambience around the Royal Brighton YC. Jeanne-Claude Strong took out the Masters and female helm titles, in addition to being a clear overall winner with Seve Jarvin, Marcus Burke and Tianna Wittey on YandooXX. Nev Wittey’s coaching, along with their supreme dedication to training saw them take this second major title in the last twelve months, and they will be a force all the way into the Brisbane 2018 Worlds.



