It's all-action stations for Lendy Cowes Week Charity

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 4:22 am
Discover Sailing supported by Lendy at Lendy Cowes Week. Paul Wyeth
The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) is delighted to announce that Lendy - The Property Platform has generously agreed to support the ASF Discover Sailing programme, being run daily throughout Lendy Cowes Week.

Sign-up for ASF Discover Sailing supported by Lendy is at the ASF Stand on Cowes Parade and all-comers aged between eight - fourteen years old will be able to experience a free one-hour taster session. They can have a go at sailing, safely, under instructor supervision.

The charity is striving to break down barriers such as a lack of finance, physical or learning disabilities, mental health or social barriers, and believes the sport promotes health and well-being, self-confidence and teamwork.

In its capacity as the official charity at this year's regatta, the ASF is setting out to demonstrate just what a difference it can make to the lives of young people across a whole range of charitable activities being delivered during Lendy Cowes Week.

Bring me sunshine...a happy band of volunteers sporting their 'Simpson Sunnies' & bright yellow T-shirts with the all-important donation message, all ready for Lendy Cowes Week, starting this weekend. © Andrew Simpson Foundation
Bring me sunshine...a happy band of volunteers sporting their 'Simpson Sunnies' & bright yellow T-shirts with the all-important donation message, all ready for Lendy Cowes Week, starting this weekend. © Andrew Simpson Foundation



Lendy's Head of Marketing and Communications, Paul Riddell, commented:

'Lendy is delighted to partner with the Andrew Simpson Foundation in enabling the Discover Sailing activity at Cowes Week. We recognise the skills development opportunity that sailing represents and support the Foundation's work in improving the lives of young people.'

Over recent weeks, the Foundation (ASF) has gained insight into the objectives, practices and attributes of Cowes Week's new title sponsor, which in many ways mirror their own.

As Lendy's co-Founder Liam Brooke says: 'We've got a passion for making a difference.'

The Andrew Simpson Foundation is also delivering a number of other charitable initiatives throughout the regatta.

The America's Cup Artemis Racing Team Manager and Tactician Iain Percy will be in town on Charity Day (Monday 31st July) in his capacity as a Founding Trustee of the Andrew Simpson Foundation. He will be helping out on the Cowes Parade Stand to promote Discover Sailing supported by Lendy as well as hoping to add his name to the Sunsail Gutterboat Racing leaderboard. Later in the day he will be enjoying a 'Beer for Bart' in the Yacht Haven with his friends.

Reminding us of why the Foundation exists in the first place and does the work it does, Iain eloquently explains:

'Andrew 'Bart' was very passionate about encouraging other people to make the best of the opportunities they were given. Through the Foundation's charitable activities, we are continuing to provide opportunities to thousands of young people across the world. Those who grasp it with both hands and show dedication will be given significant support to reach their potential.'

The Friends of the Foundation Lunch, an exclusive ticketed event on Elemis Ladies Day (Tuesday 1st August), is being hosted by the charismatic Mark Covell and offers the chance to chat to the ASF Ambassador and VIP guest, double Olympic medallist Hannah Mills MBE. Prior to joining the Luncheon, a group of have-a-go 'Lendy Ladies' will also be taking to the water to Discover Sailing supported by Lendy.

Supporters already signed up to impart their knowledge, opportunities and expertise to any young person wishing to visit the ASF Careers Café on Youth Day (Wednesday 2nd August), include chronyko, the Royal Navy, MDL Marinas, the RYS/IOW Foundation and Cowes Harbour Commission.

Volunteers reveal the new-look branding now adopted by the Andrew Simpson Foundation to tie in with a host of new charitable activities to be announced. © Andrew Simpson Foundation
Volunteers reveal the new-look branding now adopted by the Andrew Simpson Foundation to tie in with a host of new charitable activities to be announced. © Andrew Simpson Foundation



With so much fantastic support being provided by marine industry colleagues, the Cowes Business Association, the pubs and venues around Cowes, the Regatta title sponsor Lendy and the Regatta's supporting sponsors, the ASF thanks everyone who has donated their time, ideas, support services, and prizes. These include OLAS, Sunsail, TNG Watches, chronyko, Chatham, Musto, cross-Solent travel discounts from Red Funnel for the team of volunteers, Solent Forts, Solent Events, Sportography, Cowes Radio and ASF 'anchor man' Mark Covell.

