Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Itchenor Sailing Club – The Easter Tray

by gbr.international14.org today at 5:54 pm
Itchenor Sailing Club – The Easter Tray i14 - International 14 http://www.international14.org/
The Easter Tray - Good Friday through to Easter Sunday -was perhaps the perfect start to the season. The bank holiday weekend brought fabulous sunshine, with the breeze building slightly each day to ease the 14ers into the first regatta of the season, starting with 10-12 knots on Friday, building up to 15-20 on Sunday.

This year has seen renewed vigour in the class, with a number of new teams and some returning older ones leading to a very solid turnout, that included three new boats. It's always fascinating to see the new ideas that have been incorporated into these machines; Dinghy Designer Genius Dan Holman launched his new weapon self built to his own Cuckoo's Nest design. It can only be described as a work of art, showcasing some awesome detailed finishing and some great lateral thought: how about activating the gybing board using the rudder hydrofoil control?

Itchenor Sailing Club – The Easter Tray © i14 - International 14 http://www.international14.org/
Itchenor Sailing Club – The Easter Tray © i14 - International 14 http://www.international14.org/



Also taking to the water was four times world champion Archie Massey's new ship (also of the Cuckoo's Nest design) with striking dragon skin paint job, featuring fore and aft control on the rudder gantry. Finally was Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait's new boat Marilyn, a somewhat more conventional Beiker 5 meticulously built by Richard Woof, taking a more simplistic route with pinned rigging and a conventional setup.
So what about the racing?

Good Friday
Pattison and Tait ought to have owned the day outright, however a course error threw away a substantial lead in race one, an invitation that PoW champions Katie Nurton and Nigel Ash wouldn't pass up on. A win in Race two saw Pattison and Tait joint leaders with Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald who'd posted a consistent 2, 2 vs. Pattison and Tait's 3,1.

Saturday
A little bit windier and a little bit worse for wear following the annual Easter cocktail party. Race three launched the fleet round East Head into some large shifts, and foul tide. Some smart tactics with a helpful tidal lee-bow saw Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington post a popular lead at the windward mark, However a fast hoist from Pattison and Tait propelled them into a lead that they held to the finish ahead of a fast finishing Jone and Fitzgerald. Race four again saw the tables turned with Jones and Fitzgerald sailing fast and clean to develop a substantial lead, leaving the leading pair tied overnight on points.

Itchenor Sailing Club – The Easter Tray © i14 - International 14 http://www.international14.org/
Itchenor Sailing Club – The Easter Tray © i14 - International 14 http://www.international14.org/



Easter Sunday
The sun was still out, and it was a little bit windier again, Jones and Fitzgerald now started to challenge the fleet. They revelled in the conditions of the day to post two wins and take the regatta in convincing style, Pattison and Taut posting a second and third, trailing by two points in second. Julian Pearson and John Hunter-Hamilton sailing super consistently to take third, with Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett posting a fourth and second on Sunday to pull themselves up the rankings into fourth.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

World Masters Games - Medals for Australia, Britain and New Zealand
The medals were shared between three nations as the sailing competition in the World Masters Games came to an end The Gold medals were shared between three nations as the sailing competition in the World Masters Games came to an end in Auckland today. Soon after Dan Slater (NZL) crossed the finish line in the final race in the Laser class, someone yelled out that he had finally picked up a Games medal at the fourth time of trying.
Posted today at 12:07 pm Heiner's consistency pays dividends in Sailing World Cup Hyères
Heiner has been one of the most reliable performers with a string of top five finishes to lead in the Finn. Out of the 534 racers from 52 nations, racing across the ten Olympic events, Foiling Formula Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, Heiner has been one of the most reliable performers with a string of top five finishes to lead in the Finn.
Posted on 27 Apr World Cup Series Hyeres – Dylan and Stuart hold their nerve on Day 3
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell held on to their 49er World Cup lead in Hyeres, France, on Thursday Wind conditions built later than anticipated on this third day of competition, and knowing that Friday’s forecast looks set to bring big breeze and potentially a day confined to shore, sailors and race management alike were eager to eke out the best conditions and complete the day’s schedule.
Posted on 27 Apr Points close as Heiner takes lead on Day 3 of World Cup Series Hyeres
Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands has risen to the top of the Finn rankings after the third day France’s Fabian Pic also moved up, to second, while Great Britain’s Ben Cornish didn’t have the best day, and dropped to third. Race wins went to Brazil’s Jorge Zarif and Norway’s Anders Pedersen.
Posted on 27 Apr World Masters Games - Bilger's success in the wind
As a wind predictor, Jon Bilger thinks he’s got an advantage when it comes to the World Masters Games As a wind predictor, Jon Bilger thinks he’s got an advantage when it comes to the World Masters Games but the only issue is his predictions are available for all of his rivals. He still hasn’t been tempted to put out any rogue information, though.
Posted on 27 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyeres - Day 2 - Australian 470 team on track
Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in fine spirits as they came off the water after outperforming the 470 Men’s fleet Rio 2016 Silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in fine spirits as they came off the water after outperforming the 470 Men’s fleet with a third and first in the two races
Posted on 27 Apr Zhik 29er Worlds 2018 - making it easier
RHKYC announces L’hotel Island South as the Official Hotel Partner for the Zhik Hong Kong 29er World Championships 2018. Race Chairman of the Zhik Hong Kong 29er World Championships 2018, Peter Backe commenting on the announcement said, “Having an official hotel will make things so much easier for the competitors. Participants will have all their information and travel needs covered for the event. With transportation included to the race venue daily, and news that the committee will post a second notice board
Posted on 27 Apr Masters Games - Volvo and Olympic father and son race two-hander
Report from Day 3 of the World Masters Games being sailed at Torbay Sailing Club in the Weta and Laser classes Former Flying Dutchman crew Murray Rae was keen to tackle the 2017 World Masters Games at Torbay, Auckland, with his Rome Olympics teammate. But when Ron Watson wasn’t available he was able to call on a veteran of seven America’s Cups and five round the world yacht races. The alternative also happened to be his son.
Posted on 26 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyères –Day 2– Zegers and van Veen show how its done
Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen were unstoppable on day two, winning both Women's 470 races in convincing style Out of the 534 competitors from 52 nations racing across ten Olympic events, Open Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, the Dutch team were the standout performers.
Posted on 26 Apr Australian sailors in action on Day 1 at World Cup Hyeres
Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series, with the Australian Sailing Team in action in four classes as they start the long haul towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Posted on 26 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy