It was always going to end in tears

by John Curnow today at 5:31 am
There can be only one - Andy Warhol .
Somebody had to go home early. It was in the actual design of the thing, after all. It is so incredibly old school, but there would be no blue ribbons for all competitors here! However, to then find out that is was the French, who are the greatest multihullers in the world, did make it all seem particularly peculiar and odd. Had the choir all really and truly been given the exact same hymn sheet? Are you sure?

That it would appear as if the USA (with more than a dose of AUS) and NZL (them too with a healthy soupçon of AUS) would battle it out once more, was probably the way the tea-leaves had fallen in the first place.

Groupama Team France - 2017 America’s Cup © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Groupama Team France - 2017 America's Cup © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/



So what did we learn? Well, the 49-footers are hugely quick, especially so given that it was only 2013 when the 72-footers were doing the same sort of speeds. The racing itself is also quick (especially when compared with the 12s), which kind of suits the modern press and click world, where 15 seconds is an eternity. Andy Warhol was onto something, but perhaps he just needed the correct unit of measurement!

Now they must have been tears of joy when the call came in. “We’re heading North, can you join in?” I knew the people. I knew the cat in question. A journey in the right direction for this time of year was definitely inspiring. All that remains is to find a way to get the planets to align correctly.

It is a little bit akin to fractal geometry. Until the arrival of the latest super-computers not all that long ago, the Mandelbrot set was classed as proven, but no one had ever actually seen it. This was because the number of simultaneous calculations required to physically portray it was beyond the technology of the time. So the analogous situation is that I could well be in need of some serious time with the Milky Way 2 computer and all of its teraflops, should anyone have an in for me... Much obliged.

Tango off Mooloolaba during the 2012 Mid-Winter Championship. Sam Haines (Bow), Matt Johns (Main) and Chris Hampton. © Daniel Alcock
Tango off Mooloolaba during the 2012 Mid-Winter Championship. Sam Haines (Bow), Matt Johns (Main) and Chris Hampton. © Daniel Alcock



Easy there boy. We’ll just bring the inner nerd back in a tad shall we? Anyway, it would seem the Etchells are also onto the early migration North for boat watching season. The Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship is on next weekend at Mooloolaba, and apart from Line 7, North Sails, the Newport apartments and even the local council have also seen the smarts in the plan, as well. Sounds really, really good to me!

As a final aside, the next iteration of the Volvo looms ever closer. Clearly there are still a few boats left in the shed, so let’s hope that some custodians can be found, and more importantly, announced very soon, for we would hate for there to be tears about that one. Would just not be right.

Here's the thing...
There’s some serious racing going on. It’s in Bermuda, and you can get all the hot intel about it right here There’s some serious racing going on. It’s in Bermuda, and you can get all the hot intel about it, right here on Sail-World.com. For others, it is not the be all and end all, so then as to not to alienate anyone, we’ll move on. Save for one thing, however. Should the Kiwis win with their Aussie Skipper, it will be good for the region.
Posted on 30 May The return to Coffs!
The word is out that the new race to Coffs Harbour is on. The phoenix would run once again in the Christmas timeslot The word is out that the new race to Coffs Harbour is on. The phoenix would run once again in the traditional Christmas timeslot, and also be the much easier to digest 200 or so miles. The ‘new’ race would also be geared towards club racers, so they, and their non-pro crews could be out and back, and almost more importantly, returned to work before anyone missed them. Bring it on...
Posted on 22 May Breadth and depth
Been fortunate to see all manner of craft over the last week or so. Metre boats, One Design, production cruisers, maxis Been fortunate to see all manner of craft over the last week or so. Metre boats, One Design, production cruisers, maxis, racers new, like Ker40s to old, such as Adams 10, and then a smattering of off the beach classes as well. It is cool in South and wet in Sydney, so maybe it was the notion of the commencement soon enough of the boat watching season that had me thinking shorts and big hats.
Posted on 15 May Bad Haircuts
We’ve all had at least one. One that we’d admit to, at any rate, which simply means there could be plenty more. We’ve all had at least one. One that we’d admit to, at any rate, which simply means there could be plenty more. Still, there were others who adopted the one really poor look and then clung to it, much like the skipper with the helm in his hands as the band played on to ensure the ambience was just right, and other more officious ones kept rearranging those deckchairs…
Posted on 8 May Riff!
Unashamedly, the whole thing began with a story this week from the Australian Sailing Team Unashamedly, the whole thing began with a story this week from the Australian Sailing Team. Actually, they’ve all been good. Fresh, exciting, and it is no doubt as a result of the AST sailors opening up more. Also lovely to see some top results at the regatta in Hyeres too, even if others are more like a scatter graph at present.
Posted on 1 May You can almost see it
The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow, but then sailing is not the world’s largest spectator sport by any means. Badminton does rate higher, after all. Still, when you’re doing it, you not really worried about little racquets and small, caged up, feathered thingamabobs.
Posted on 24 Apr Almost got sad…
Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Black Jack stormed away to grab Line Honours in the Brisbane to Gladstone, and thanks also to Nigel Statham for providing us with more info. Of course it could be the 70’ rocketship’s last outing under that name, with the 40 and now 100 to be Peter Harburg’s nautical passions.
Posted on 18 Apr Rotten…
Spoiled rotten. Indulged. Blessed. Having a ball. Anointed from on high. These might have been some of the terms... Spoiled rotten. Indulged. Blessed. Having a ball. Anointed from on high. These might have been some of the terms used to describe the 10th Sail Port Stephens. However, it was probably more in the smiles, the buzz on the quay in the morning, and the audible volume back at Broughton’s each night after sailing. Indeed, on the only non-sailing day, Thursday, it was not a ghost a town...
Posted on 10 Apr And that’s a lot!
142. Impressive. It’s a lot. In landlubber terms, 142 knots is 263 kilometres per hour. Now that is ginormous 142. Impressive. It’s a lot. In landlubber terms, 142 knots is 263 kilometres per hour. Now that is ginormous, for you would need a well decent car to do that on the highway, as well as a lot of track because you swallow up tarmac at a voracious rate. Your closure rate on upcoming vehicles is also well over the legal limit and something like the old ton, 100mp/h, should you be old enough for that
Posted on 5 Apr Barge
So if we had 'Plumb' not that long ago, then this has to be about the barge bow. So if we had 'Plumb' not that long ago, then this has to be about the barge bow. It’s not the pram, and we will not pause there any longer than to say I have no idea why we put kids out in those in this modern era, other than it has to be political.
Posted on 27 Mar
