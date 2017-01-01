Isle of Wight youngsters can Test the Water thanks to UKSA

Year 6 students out on the water with UKSA's Test the Water programme. UKSA Year 6 students out on the water with UKSA's Test the Water programme. UKSA www.uksa.org

by UKSA today at 11:55 amChildren from across the Isle of Wight will be invited to spend half a day at UKSA with their school to take part in a watersports session. The activities will include sailing rafts, learning how to build a boat and sailing around obstacles and will be run from UKSA's waterfront 3.5-acre base in Cowes. The opportunity not only offers the youngsters the chance to get out on the water, but to also learn new skills and help to build their confidence.Test the Water has run for a total of three years and has seen 2628 Island children take part in the programme, the first of its kind on the Isle of Wight. Caroline Sice, Lanesend Primary School headteacher said: 'The children have taken part in Test the Water for the last two years. They love it and they come back to school very high, buoyant and excited about their experiences. They've enjoyed experiencing new challenges and perhaps overcoming a fear. For us it's not just about the academic side, it's about the characteristics of learning. When they've done this course, it gives them something they wouldn't have done normally. We want to inspire them to come back to UKSA.'





Test the Water has been part-funded thanks to a grant of £7,752 from Isle of Wight foundation WightAID, who support charitable causes on the Island. The cheque was presented to UKSA's CEO Ben Willows by WightAID Trustees Geoff Underwood and Claire Willis on Wednesday eighth February.



Geoff Underwood said: 'This is exactly the kind of project WightAID wants to support as it clearly benefits young people on the Isle of Wight. UKSA is a charity doing great things to represent the Island at a national level. We consider them to be a beacon for good work on the Island and we are delighted to offer our support.'



UKSA CEO Ben Willows adds: 'We are delighted to once again be offering this programme to young Islanders as part of UKSA's 'Sea. Change' ethos. Despite living on an Island, there are many young people who will not have the chance to experience the challenge and fun of watersports. Test the Water gives every child the chance to experience the thrill of being out on the water.'





