Please select your home edition
Edition
Doyle Sails New Zealand

Isle of Wight youngsters can Test the Water thanks to UKSA

by UKSA today at 11:55 am
Year 6 students out on the water with UKSA's Test the Water programme. UKSA www.uksa.org
UKSA are delighted to once again be offering their Test the Water programme to all Isle of Wight Year six students.

Children from across the Isle of Wight will be invited to spend half a day at UKSA with their school to take part in a watersports session. The activities will include sailing rafts, learning how to build a boat and sailing around obstacles and will be run from UKSA's waterfront 3.5-acre base in Cowes. The opportunity not only offers the youngsters the chance to get out on the water, but to also learn new skills and help to build their confidence.

Test the Water has run for a total of three years and has seen 2628 Island children take part in the programme, the first of its kind on the Isle of Wight. Caroline Sice, Lanesend Primary School headteacher said: 'The children have taken part in Test the Water for the last two years. They love it and they come back to school very high, buoyant and excited about their experiences. They've enjoyed experiencing new challenges and perhaps overcoming a fear. For us it's not just about the academic side, it's about the characteristics of learning. When they've done this course, it gives them something they wouldn't have done normally. We want to inspire them to come back to UKSA.'

Year 6 students on the water as part of UKSA's Test the Water's programme. © UKSA www.uksa.org
Year 6 students on the water as part of UKSA's Test the Water's programme. © UKSA www.uksa.org



Test the Water has been part-funded thanks to a grant of £7,752 from Isle of Wight foundation WightAID, who support charitable causes on the Island. The cheque was presented to UKSA's CEO Ben Willows by WightAID Trustees Geoff Underwood and Claire Willis on Wednesday eighth February.

Geoff Underwood said: 'This is exactly the kind of project WightAID wants to support as it clearly benefits young people on the Isle of Wight. UKSA is a charity doing great things to represent the Island at a national level. We consider them to be a beacon for good work on the Island and we are delighted to offer our support.'

UKSA CEO Ben Willows adds: 'We are delighted to once again be offering this programme to young Islanders as part of UKSA's 'Sea. Change' ethos. Despite living on an Island, there are many young people who will not have the chance to experience the challenge and fun of watersports. Test the Water gives every child the chance to experience the thrill of being out on the water.'

WightAID trustees Claire Willis, Brian Marriott and and Geoff Underwood present a cheque for £7,752 to UKSA CEO Ben Willows. Lanesend Primary School students who have taken part in the programme also attended with head teacher Caroline Sice. Photo by Liam Coulson from the Isle of Wight Studio School © Liam Coulson
WightAID trustees Claire Willis, Brian Marriott and and Geoff Underwood present a cheque for £7,752 to UKSA CEO Ben Willows. Lanesend Primary School students who have taken part in the programme also attended with head teacher Caroline Sice. Photo by Liam Coulson from the Isle of Wight Studio School © Liam Coulson

Abell Point Marina 660x82 MoorPacific Sailing School 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series – New-look SAP Team returns with podium goals
In preparation for what will be its sixth season, the team has undergone a major reshuffle in its crew line-up. In preparation for what will be its sixth season in the world's leading Stadium Racing Series, the team has undergone a major reshuffle in its crew line-up.
Posted today at 11:17 am Protectors make big splash in Australia
The Rayglass Protector range is now proving increasingly popular in Australia. The Rayglass Protector range is now proving increasingly popular in Australia. Rayglass CEO Dave Larsen says the substantial increase in Australian sales has been driven largely by the Protector’s reputation for the highest quality. The buyers were all looking for a high end RIB that could travel a fair way offshore quickly, safely and with a high degree of comfort for those on board.
Posted today at 7:37 am Vendee Globe - And then there were ten…
After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. The next to finish should be Eric Bellion (Comme Un Seul Homme) and Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy).
Posted today at 5:48 am Barnes and Jones extend lead in the Cherub NSW State Championships
Barnes and Ollie Jones consolidate their lead with a race win on Saturday and a close third on Sunday. Barnes and Jones went into the round with a slender series lead. In the Saturday race at Lane Cove, sailed in a light 10kt easterly breeze, they rounded the top mark in close company with early leaders Emily Ward and Dan Barnett then moved to the lead on the first downwind leg.
Posted today at 4:07 am Hong Kong Race Week - Record entries
Fourth edition of Hong Kong Race Week will see a higher level of competition with increased entries across 11 classes. Hong Kong Race Week is a constituent event of the ASAF Youth Cup and is co-organised by Hong Kong Sailing Federation and Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. The fourth edition of Hong Kong Race Week will see a higher level of competition with increased entries across 11 classes.
Posted today at 2:44 am Sydney Sailmakers Press and Hay take out 12ft Skiff Sprint Series
Geotherm held a narrow lead over Sydney Sailmakers (Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay) with Lincoln Crowne in third. Big rigs were the order of the day as a light North Easter filtered down the Parramatta river, Geotherm (Brett Hobson/Bill Lusty) and Lincoln Crowne (Jonathon Temple/Richard Jones) won the first start.
Posted on 8 Feb 69th Brisbane to Gladstone start live streamed to the World
Start of Brisbane to Gladstone will be streamed live locally, nationally and to farthest reaches of globe for audiences Easter Friday, the start of the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone will be streamed live locally, nationally and to the farthest reaches of the globe for audiences to watch on their mobile device or computer. Bringing this spectacle to these audiences for all to see will be accomplished through cutting-edge camera and delivery technology
Posted on 8 Feb A spirited swansong, Hungary's Nandor Fa eighth in the Vendée Globe
Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC this Wednesday morning to earn an excellent eighth place overall.
Posted on 8 Feb Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki – Six months to go
IM24CA is happy to work together with a bunch of people familiar from the past events' organisations to ensure success The attractions for the sailors will be that the racing area is just outside Helsinki (the capital city of Finland) on open waters. Coming from the race area in to the race harbour both to west and east is unique archipelago.
Posted on 8 Feb Treasures of the sailing scene united in 'hidden class connection'
Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class. Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class.
Posted on 8 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy