Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series 2017 – Overall report
by Peter Dickson today at 7:31 am
A light westerly breeze, low cloud and a strong east going tide failed to dampen the spirits of the crews of the 54 yachts that turned out to race. Very short two lap courses, down tide to the East, kept the fleet, particularly those without engines, in view of the club. The turning of the tide and inshore eddy, particularly around the breakwater, helped the majority to finish by 2000hrs thanks to a fickle breeze that never quite died.
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft
In Class One Martin Dent’s J111 Jelvis which led for both rounds on the water was beaten into second place on handicap by Graham Deegan’s Akarana 3 a cruising version of a 1720 Sports Boat with Chris Preston’s J109 Jubilee, crewed largely by young UKSA sailing instructors in third place.
Other notable performances were in Class Two by Phil Wright’s K6 Sports Boat “A nice cup of tea and a sit down” proving that she could win in light airs as well as when planing in a blow. In Class Four Mike Tennant’s veteran Sonata Xantz, helmed by Chris Halewood, managed to hold off Eeyore, converted from an ancient Hurley 22 by yachting legend Jo Richards, gaining first and second places respectively.
In an interesting turn of mathematics joint third place after applying the handicaps was given to Starborn 4 and Octavia in Class Two!
Results:
|
Class 1 - Fast Handicap
|
1st
|
Akarana 3
|
2nd
|
JElvis
|
3rd
|
Jubilee
|
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
|
1st
|
A nice cup of tea & a sit down
|
2nd
|
Ziggy
|
Joint 3rd
|
Star - Born 4 & Octavia
|
Class 3 – Sonars
|
1st
|
Barry Byham
|
2nd
|
Andy Cassell
|
3rd
|
Ian Margham
|
Class 4 - Slow Handicap
|
1st
|
Xantz
|
2nd
|
Eeyore
|
3rd
|
Jiminy Cricket
|
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
|
1st
|
Ffuraha
|
2nd
|
FFreefire20
|
3rd
|
Fflashback
|
Class 6 – X One Design
|
1st
|
Gin
|
2nd
|
Aora
|
3rd
|
Xactly
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154039