Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series 2017 – Overall report

by Peter Dickson today at 7:31 am
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft
A light westerly breeze, low cloud and a strong east going tide failed to dampen the spirits of the crews of the 54 yachts that turned out to race. Very short two lap courses, down tide to the East, kept the fleet, particularly those without engines, in view of the club. The turning of the tide and inshore eddy, particularly around the breakwater, helped the majority to finish by 2000hrs thanks to a fickle breeze that never quite died.

In Class One Martin Dent’s J111 Jelvis which led for both rounds on the water was beaten into second place on handicap by Graham Deegan’s Akarana 3 a cruising version of a 1720 Sports Boat with Chris Preston’s J109 Jubilee, crewed largely by young UKSA sailing instructors in third place.

Other notable performances were in Class Two by Phil Wright’s K6 Sports Boat “A nice cup of tea and a sit down” proving that she could win in light airs as well as when planing in a blow. In Class Four Mike Tennant’s veteran Sonata Xantz, helmed by Chris Halewood, managed to hold off Eeyore, converted from an ancient Hurley 22 by yachting legend Jo Richards, gaining first and second places respectively.

In an interesting turn of mathematics joint third place after applying the handicaps was given to Starborn 4 and Octavia in Class Two!

Results:

Class 1 - Fast Handicap

1st

Akarana 3

2nd

JElvis

3rd

Jubilee

Class 2 – Medium Handicap

1st

A nice cup of tea & a sit down

2nd

Ziggy

Joint 3rd

Star - Born 4 & Octavia

Class 3 – Sonars

1st

Barry Byham

2nd

Andy Cassell

3rd

Ian Margham

Class 4 - Slow Handicap

1st

Xantz

2nd

Eeyore

3rd

Jiminy Cricket

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen

1st

Ffuraha

2nd

FFreefire20

3rd

Fflashback

Class 6 – X One Design

1st

Gin

2nd

Aora

3rd

Xactly
