Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series 2017 – Overall report

Results:





Class 1 - Fast Handicap 1st Akarana 3 2nd JElvis 3rd Jubilee

Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st A nice cup of tea & a sit down 2nd Ziggy Joint 3rd Star - Born 4 & Octavia

Class 3 – Sonars 1st Barry Byham 2nd Andy Cassell 3rd Ian Margham

Class 4 - Slow Handicap 1st Xantz 2nd Eeyore 3rd Jiminy Cricket

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Ffuraha 2nd FFreefire20 3rd Fflashback

Class 6 – X One Design 1st Gin 2nd Aora 3rd Xactly

by Peter Dickson today at 7:31 amIn Class One Martin Dent’s J111 Jelvis which led for both rounds on the water was beaten into second place on handicap by Graham Deegan’s Akarana 3 a cruising version of a 1720 Sports Boat with Chris Preston’s J109 Jubilee, crewed largely by young UKSA sailing instructors in third place.Other notable performances were in Class Two by Phil Wright’s K6 Sports Boat “A nice cup of tea and a sit down” proving that she could win in light airs as well as when planing in a blow. In Class Four Mike Tennant’s veteran Sonata Xantz, helmed by Chris Halewood, managed to hold off Eeyore, converted from an ancient Hurley 22 by yachting legend Jo Richards, gaining first and second places respectively.In an interesting turn of mathematics joint third place after applying the handicaps was given to Starborn 4 and Octavia in Class Two!