Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series - Race two

by Chris Thomas today at 1:17 pm
Evening Race Series - A large fleet of 48 yachts and their crews in 6 classes braved a cold Northerly wind to enjoy exciting and competitive racing starting from the Island Sailing Club in Cowes.

All yachts started to the west, inshore and out of the worst of the spring flood, to turn at the Island Sailing Club Mark off Green before heading into the gusty northerly wind.

The Cruiser Classes, ranging in size from 20ft to 40ft, crossed the Bramble Bank close tacking into the shifty wind each class turning South after legs of appropriate length for their speed and size, hoisting spinnakers and returning to Cowes from the Ryde Middle Bank against the tide.

The dayboat classes had 2 round courses closer to Cowes although the Sonars followed their leader into the harbour at the end of their first round. As none of them had completed the full course by 2100 they were scored on their first-round times in accordance with the Sailing Instructions.

At the finish the tide was so low that, although the Race Officers could see the sail numbers in the evening sun, the hulls of the boats and were not visible until seconds before they crossed the line. Some yachts were smart enough to attach their class flags high enough to be just visible!

The last yachts were finished by 2015hrs in full daylight and well in time to enjoy the Club’s hospitality and special beer offer at £2/pint for ISC Members.

Results

 

Class 1 - Fast Handicap

1st

Whooper

2nd

Fandango

3rd

Minx 3

Class 2 – Medium Handicap

1st

A nice cup of tea and a sit down

2nd

UKSA J80 003

3rd

Twickenham Fandango

Class 3 –Sonars

1st

Andy Cassell

2nd

Barry Byham

3rd

Ed Suckling

Class 4 - Slow Handicap

1st

Brassed Off

2nd

Jiminy Cricket

3rd

Kallista

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen

1st

Fflashback

2nd

FFreefire20

3rd

Fifty Fifty

Class 6 – X One Design

1st

Tonic

2nd

Xactly

3rd

Curlew
