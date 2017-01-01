Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series - Race two

Class 1 - Fast Handicap 1st Whooper 2nd Fandango 3rd Minx 3

Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st A nice cup of tea and a sit down 2nd UKSA J80 003 3rd Twickenham Fandango

Class 3 –Sonars 1st Andy Cassell 2nd Barry Byham 3rd Ed Suckling

Class 4 - Slow Handicap 1st Brassed Off 2nd Jiminy Cricket 3rd Kallista

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Fflashback 2nd FFreefire20 3rd Fifty Fifty

Class 6 – X One Design 1st Tonic 2nd Xactly 3rd Curlew

by Chris Thomas today at 1:17 pmAll yachts started to the west, inshore and out of the worst of the spring flood, to turn at the Island Sailing Club Mark off Green before heading into the gusty northerly wind.The Cruiser Classes, ranging in size from 20ft to 40ft, crossed the Bramble Bank close tacking into the shifty wind each class turning South after legs of appropriate length for their speed and size, hoisting spinnakers and returning to Cowes from the Ryde Middle Bank against the tide.The dayboat classes had 2 round courses closer to Cowes although the Sonars followed their leader into the harbour at the end of their first round. As none of them had completed the full course by 2100 they were scored on their first-round times in accordance with the Sailing Instructions.At the finish the tide was so low that, although the Race Officers could see the sail numbers in the evening sun, the hulls of the boats and were not visible until seconds before they crossed the line. Some yachts were smart enough to attach their class flags high enough to be just visible!The last yachts were finished by 2015hrs in full daylight and well in time to enjoy the Club’s hospitality and special beer offer at £2/pint for ISC Members.