Safety at Sea - Baltic - 3

Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series – Race four

by Chris Thomas today at 10:15 am
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series – Competitors faced a tricky SE Wind at 8 to 10 knots with a very strong east going tide.

For race four of the Evening Race Series, Race Officer Richard Palmer set courses to the east with the tide which caught out some starters who were carried over the line and had to return to start properly. Short courses with 2 rounds were the order of the day. A wind shadow from Old Castle Point in East Cowes gave the sailors the option of keeping out in the wind but suffering tide or vice versa.

Significant gains were made by keeping close to the new breakwater where a favourable tidal eddy was to be found!

Very close finishing kept the whole race team on their toes who did an excellent job with the results.

Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series – Race 4 results

Class 1 - Fast Handicap

1st

Whooper

2nd

Jet

3rd

Akarana 3

Class 2 – Medium Handicap

1st

Ziggy

2nd

Mandarin

3rd

Hubble Bubble

Class 3 –Sonars

1st

Barry Byham

2nd

Ed Suckling

3rd

Trish Rooke

Class 4 - Slow Handicap

1st

Kallista

2nd

Xantz

3rd

Gwen Glas

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen

1st

Fflashback

2nd

Fifty Fifty

3rd

Ffuraha

Class 6 – X One Design

1st

Gleam

2nd

Gin

3rd

Tonic
