Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series – Race four

Class 1 - Fast Handicap 1st Whooper 2nd Jet 3rd Akarana 3

Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st Ziggy 2nd Mandarin 3rd Hubble Bubble

Class 3 –Sonars 1st Barry Byham 2nd Ed Suckling 3rd Trish Rooke

Class 4 - Slow Handicap 1st Kallista 2nd Xantz 3rd Gwen Glas

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Fflashback 2nd Fifty Fifty 3rd Ffuraha

Class 6 – X One Design 1st Gleam 2nd Gin 3rd Tonic

by Chris Thomas today at 10:15 amFor race four of the Evening Race Series, Race Officer Richard Palmer set courses to the east with the tide which caught out some starters who were carried over the line and had to return to start properly. Short courses with 2 rounds were the order of the day. A wind shadow from Old Castle Point in East Cowes gave the sailors the option of keeping out in the wind but suffering tide or vice versa.Significant gains were made by keeping close to the new breakwater where a favourable tidal eddy was to be found!Very close finishing kept the whole race team on their toes who did an excellent job with the results.