Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series – Race four
by Chris Thomas today at 10:15 am
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series – Competitors faced a tricky SE Wind at 8 to 10 knots with a very strong east going tide.
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft
For race four of the Evening Race Series, Race Officer Richard Palmer set courses to the east with the tide which caught out some starters who were carried over the line and had to return to start properly. Short courses with 2 rounds were the order of the day. A wind shadow from Old Castle Point in East Cowes gave the sailors the option of keeping out in the wind but suffering tide or vice versa.
Significant gains were made by keeping close to the new breakwater where a favourable tidal eddy was to be found!
Very close finishing kept the whole race team on their toes who did an excellent job with the results.
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series – Race 4 results
|
Class 1 - Fast Handicap
|
1st
|
Whooper
|
2nd
|
Jet
|
3rd
|
Akarana 3
|
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
|
1st
|
Ziggy
|
2nd
|
Mandarin
|
3rd
|
Hubble Bubble
|
Class 3 –Sonars
|
1st
|
Barry Byham
|
2nd
|
Ed Suckling
|
3rd
|
Trish Rooke
|
Class 4 - Slow Handicap
|
1st
|
Kallista
|
2nd
|
Xantz
|
3rd
|
Gwen Glas
|
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
|
1st
|
Fflashback
|
2nd
|
Fifty Fifty
|
3rd
|
Ffuraha
|
Class 6 – X One Design
|
1st
|
Gleam
|
2nd
|
Gin
|
3rd
|
Tonic
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153658