Island Businesses Sonar Regatta – Day 1

Results:





Position Sail number Name Island Business Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Overall points 1 GBR 577 Pisces Sail Spy 1 1 1 3 2 GBR 578 Discovery UKSA 3 2 2 7 3 GBR 562 Biscuit RH Solutions 2 3 3 8 4 GBR 614 Miscreant Wightlink 4 4 4 12

by Tony Taylor today at 6:51 amA Windward Leeward course was set and three races sailed. All four teams were seriously competitive and produced some very good starts bearing in mind many had not sailed a Sonar before. Confidence rose quickly in the nine to ten knot breeze and all boats were brave enough to use their spinnakers on the downwind legs. It soon became apparent that the Sail Spy Team had the edge over their competitors finishing first in all three races and winning tonight’s trophy.UKSA finished a close second. A supper and prize giving took place after racing in the club.The teams will be back on 16th Aug for Round two and the grand final will be on 13th Sept. The series is still open to other Island businesses who might like to join the fun!