Island Businesses Sonar Regatta – Day 1

by Tony Taylor today at 6:51 am
2017 Island Businesses Sonar Regatta - Day 1 Island Sailing Club
On a beautiful summer evening with a light easterly breeze and full sunshine teams from Wightlink, RH Solutions Ltd, Sail Spy and UKSA turned out to do battle with each other in the Island Sailing Club Sonars.

A Windward Leeward course was set and three races sailed. All four teams were seriously competitive and produced some very good starts bearing in mind many had not sailed a Sonar before. Confidence rose quickly in the nine to ten knot breeze and all boats were brave enough to use their spinnakers on the downwind legs. It soon became apparent that the Sail Spy Team had the edge over their competitors finishing first in all three races and winning tonight’s trophy.

UKSA finished a close second. A supper and prize giving took place after racing in the club.

The teams will be back on 16th Aug for Round two and the grand final will be on 13th Sept. The series is still open to other Island businesses who might like to join the fun!

Results:

 

Position

 

Sail number

 

Name

 

Island Business

 

Race 1

 

Race 2

 

Race 3

Overall

points

1

GBR 577

Pisces

Sail Spy

1

1

1

3

2

GBR 578

Discovery

UKSA

3

2

2

7

3

GBR 562

Biscuit

RH Solutions

2

3

3

8

4

GBR 614

Miscreant

Wightlink

4

4

4

12
