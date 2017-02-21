Please select your home edition
Invisible Hand In inshore mode – Images by Erik Simonson
by Erik Simonson today at 11:31 am
Invisible Hand in inshore mode Erik Simonson ©
http://www.pressure-drop.us
">www.pressure-drop.us http://
http://www.pressure-drop.us
">www.pressure-drop.us
Invisible Hand In inshore mode – Images by Erik Simonson
Invisible Hand in inshore mode © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Invisible Hand in inshore mode © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Invisible Hand in inshore mode © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Invisible Hand in inshore mode © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Invisible Hand in inshore mode © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Invisible Hand in inshore mode © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Invisible Hand in inshore mode © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Invisible Hand in inshore mode © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Invisible Hand in inshore mode © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Invisible Hand in inshore mode © Erik Simonson www.pressure-drop.us http://www.pressure-drop.us
Vendée Globe – Vendee2020Vision – Six best solo sailors selected
Vendée2020Vision helped with the coaching and development of a 10-strong squad of Britain’s top aspirant solo skippers.
While in Les Sables d’Olonne competitors continue to stream across the finish line after three and a half months at sea, in Southampton work continues to train up British sailing talent to give them the best chance of competing in the Vendée Globe in four year’s time.
Posted today at 1:15 pm
Extreme Sailing Series– ENGIE and Team Tilt to take wildcard challenge
Headed up by highly experienced offshore sailor, Sebastien Rogues, ENGIE come with valuable experience in the GC32
Following their participation in the inaugural GC32 Championship - also being staged in Muscat - the GC32 Racing Tour teams ENGIE and Team Tilt will compete in the Extreme Sailing Series season opener in Oman in less than two weeks' time.
Posted today at 11:57 am
Vendée Globe – Didac Costa takes 14th place
The tenacious, driven Costa succeeded with one of the smallest budgets of 29 skippers who started race on November 6th.
The tenacious, driven Costa has succeeded with one of the smallest budgets of the 29 skippers who started the race on November 6th.
Posted today at 9:36 am
Vendee Globe - Foresight Natural Energy Day 109 - Ancient Homer
The wind has died. The one proud mainsail drags lazily back and forth across the cabin top.
The wind has died. The one proud mainsail drags lazily back and forth across the cabin top. Even the rippling laughter of the wake down the side of the hull has dulled as Foresight Natural Energy lethargically crawls across the dark disk of the horizon. The bright orange jib is the only flash of colour in a quiet world where a dull lead coloured sea lolls under a pewter sky.
Posted today at 4:36 am
CCA welcomes America's fastest non-stop solo circumnavigator
The CCA is particularly proud of member Rich Wilson’s accomplishment in the just completed Vendée Globe race
The Cruising Club of America is particularly proud of member Rich Wilson’s (Marblehead, Mass.) accomplishment in the just completed Vendée Globe race. Sailing solo for nearly 27,500 miles aboard Great American IV, Wilson finished the planet-rounding competition in just over 107 days, returning to the west coast of France on Tuesday February 21, 2017 after having started there on November 6, 2016.
Posted today at 3:44 am
RORC Caribbean 600 - Rambler 88 takes Monohull Line Honours
George David's American Maxi, Rambler 88 finished the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 on Wednesday 22 February 2017
George David's American Maxi, Rambler 88 finished the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 on Wednesday 22 February 2017 at 11 hrs 56 mins 17 secs AST taking Monohull Line Honours.
Posted today at 1:14 am
Vendee Globe - Colman progressing in right direction - speaks to BBC
Conrad Colman's pace has not increased substantially in the last 12 hours, his direction has become more direct.
Although Kiwi solo sailor Conrad Colman's pace has not increased substantially in the last 12 hours, his direction has become much more direct. After a frustrating passage through an area of light winds, Colman is now heading for a weather system which should allow him to hook in a wind system that will take him to the finish. He spoke to BBC's Radio 4 today:
Posted on 22 Feb
Vendée Globe – Costa to cross Thursday morning for 14th
Progress has remained painfully slow for Kiwi skipper Conrad Colman today as he sails into a wide high pressure ridge
Progress has remained painfully slow for Kiwi skipper Conrad Colman today as he sails into a wide high pressure ridge which stands between him and the favourable westerly breezes which should finally allow the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy to sail more directly towards the French coast and the finish line
Posted on 22 Feb
Sanya awarded Youth Sailing World Championships
World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition
The 2017 selection process opened in November 2016 after the Israeli Sailing Association exercised the right to withdraw from hosting the 2017 edition as a final contract had not been concluded.
Posted on 22 Feb
RORC Caribbean 600 – Day 3 – Phaedo3 takes multihull line honours
While the multihull race record was not broken this year Phaedo3 and Maserati had an incredible 600 mile high-speed duel
Phaedo3 held on to win the battle of the trimarans, just 12 minutes ahead of Giovanni Soldini's Italian MOD70, Maserati. The high-speed battle saw the lead change hands at least four times during the race.
Posted on 22 Feb
