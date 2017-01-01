Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Invictus wins the FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy

by Louay Habib today at 1:28 pm
Nine of the top twenty finishing yachts in the Round the Island Race were FAST40+ Paul Wyeth
1342 yachts competed in this year's Round the Island Race, and nine of the top twenty yachts to finish were FAST40s. Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, helmed by Keith and his son Alex, took Line Honours for the FAST40+ Class, and the class win after IRC time correction to win the FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy.

In an epic race around the Isle of Wight, nine FAST40+ teams finished within just 18 minutes, after a six hour duel around the 56 nautical mile course - the class lead changing hands on numerous occasions.

Second for the Round the Island Race is Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film, and combined with the team's results from the previous day's Windward Leeward Racing. Girls on Film is the winner of Round Two of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit with Invictus second. Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkII Rebellion is third.

Sir Keith Mills KER40+ Invictus – FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Sir Keith Mills KER40+ Invictus – FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



“A thrilling race, which went right to the last few miles.” commented Invictus driver, Alex Mills. “We didn't have the best of the reach up to the Needles, and we were back in fifth place, but we managed to fight our way to first position after a great run down the back of the island and it was nip and tuck, as the breeze got went light and shifty for the beat to finish. When we started this class, three years ago, we wanted to have close, exciting racing, and that is exactly what we got today. The race is a special one for me, having won it before with my father, and it was great to win the class with an excellent team. We had to be at our best, the competition in the FAST40+ is far greater this year.”

Cloudy Bay Trophy – Round 2 – FAST40+ Race Circuit © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Cloudy Bay Trophy – Round 2 – FAST40+ Race Circuit © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



“We got passed a couple of boats by going inside the wreck at the Needles, along with Invictus, but the we decided to to stay inshore to get out of the tide, which cost us.” commented Girl on Film's Peter Morton. “There was too much north in the breeze and little wind under the cliffs, the boats that went offshore got into more breeze and that really pays with faster boats. In a smaller boat getting out of a knot of tide is a big gain, but with a FAST40+ you need to stay in the breeze, especially downwind. This is probably my 35th Round the Island, it is an amazing race with all sorts of boats and people taking part, unique really, and coming from the island it is always a memorable race that is never the same - It always changes and you are always learning from it.”

Cloudy Bay Trophy – Round 2 – FAST40+ Race Circuit © Paul Wyeth
Cloudy Bay Trophy – Round 2 – FAST40+ Race Circuit © Paul Wyeth



Tony Dickin's Farr designed GP42 Jubilee was third in the FAST40+ Class for the Round the Island Race. “An excellent result for a great team, we had to really dig deep today.” commented Tony. “We were about mid-fleet at The Needles and made up some places on the southside of the island, but we got passed by a couple of boats when it went shifty around St.Catherine's Point, and the beat to the finish it was all on, real snakes and ladders.”

The FAST40+ Class are back in action for Lendy Cowes Week 2017, starting on 29th July. A full flotilla of FAST40+ teams will be racing at the world famous regatta, including a new team from Hong Kong; Jamie McWilliam & Matt Hanning's Ker 40 Signal 8.

RS Sailing 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Obituary – Hugh Cooke Manly 16ft Skiff Sailing Club
Hugh’s links with sailing go right back to when he was a young boy and started as a bailer boy on the 12ft skiffs They say no-one is irreplaceable, but Hugh Cooke was the closest thing to it. He was Manly 16ft Skiff Club's 'everywhere man', selflessly giving back to the sport and those involved in it for more than five decades.
Posted today at 10:58 am Ludde Ingvall’s CQS makes a spectacle in Stockholm
Ludde Ingvall and his team created a spectacle today as they trained close to the Stockholm waterfront Ludde Ingvall and his team created a spectacle today as they trained close to the Stockholm waterfront, in preparation for tomorrow’s start of the Gotland Runt race, now known as the AF Offshore Race.
Posted today at 1:42 am Extreme Sailing Series Act 3 – SAP Extreme Sailing Team maintains lead
Red Bull Sailing Team was unable to start the only race of the day because of damage sustained to its boat in a capsize The leaderboard remains unchanged, as shifty conditions and winds blowing from opposite directions prevented further racing. This leaves the rest of the fleet only tomorrow to catch current leader SAP Extreme Sailing Team.
Posted on 1 Jul Queen Mary 2 arrives in New York to win The Bridge –Centennial Transat
For most of the 2,200 passengers on board, this was more than a race and more than a crossing. Anna Boissier, born Sentman, was raised in Fawn Grove, a small town of 500 people in Pennsylvania. She studied in France and later married a Frenchman – Alexis, the son of the family she had stayed with in Paris. She is 42 and has spent 21 years living in France, now, in Issy-les-Moulineaux, a southwestern suburb of Paris.
Posted on 1 Jul Team Oman Air poised to strike on final day of Extreme Sailing Series
Oman Air team maintain their second place on the leaderboard and set up a winner takes all finale on the last day. With the wind off Funchal patchy, unpredictable and arriving from all points of the compass, race organisers were left with no choice but to postpone point-scoring racing, instead running a series of exhibition races for the crowds lining Madeira’s attractive coastline.
Posted on 1 Jul Argo runs away with the GC32 Villasimius Cup
Jason Carroll and Team Argo were unstoppable after the American crew foiled to victory on the final day in Sardinia. The breeze started around 10 knots from the west and built to 18 knots by the end of four windward-leeward races that saw the fleet charging downwind at speeds approaching 30 knots.
Posted on 1 Jul A Q&A with Jeff Robbins about AIS fences and the 35th America’s Cup
I interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn about their work keeping AC35’s racecourse safe. Sail-World interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn more about the work the company performed using AIS technology to help make Bermuda’s Great Sound safe for everyone during AC35, from the cruising boat full of Cup tourists to the Cup sailors who were rocketing by at 40-plus knots.
Posted on 1 Jul Oman Air move into second place after a series of winning performances
The Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team consolidated its position on day two of racing in Madeira The Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team consolidated its position on day two of racing in Madeira, climbing the leaderboard to second place as the tour’s big-hitters fought to gain supremacy.
Posted on 1 Jul SAP Extreme Team stays ahead but battle heats up in Madeira Islands
SAP Extreme Sailing Team continued its impressive podium-finishing form on the second day of Stadium Racing SAP Extreme Sailing Team continued its impressive podium-finishing form on the second day of Stadium Racing in Madeira, further extending its lead in the third Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™.
Posted on 1 Jul Queen Mary 2 approaches New York finish followed by three-horse race
It is almost official, the Queen Mary 2 should cross the finish line off New York in the early hours of Saturday It is almost official, the Queen Mary 2 should cross the finish line off New York in the early hours (local time) of Saturday morning to win The Bridge – Centennial Transat and deliver her 2,500 passengers safely under Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at 04:45, past the Statue of Liberty before docking into the Brooklyn Terminal.
Posted on 1 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy