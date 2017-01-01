Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Inverness show their support to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 3:24 pm
Leg 3 crew of Round Britain 2017. Top row (l-r): Tom (On board reporter), Craig, Jess, Hannah (Mate). Bottom row (l-r) Grace, Paige, Mark (Skipper), Jo (Medic). Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Last weekend, Inverness Marina played host to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's yacht, Moonspray, which, with a relay team of over 100 young people in recovery from cancer, is circumnavigating the UK.

Over the next three months the team will complete a 2,400 mile voyage with Inverness being a key northern stopover and the perfect spot for the handover from the third to fourth crew.

Having navigated through the Caledonian Canal, the crew, six of whom have sailed with the Trust as young people in recovery from cancer, arrived into Inverness on Thursday to a warm welcome from locals and marina staff. With a regatta and BBQ taking place at the marina on Saturday, it was a great opportunity for the crew to host an 'open boat' and explain more about the support the Trust provide.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 voyage yacht moored up in the Caledonian Canal alongside the project's shorebased vehicle courtesy of partners Arnold Clark. © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 voyage yacht moored up in the Caledonian Canal alongside the project's shorebased vehicle courtesy of partners Arnold Clark. © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



Supporting young people around the UK, the crew of leg three was composed of young people from the local area and some further afield. Half the crew for leg three were Scottish with one young person being from the Inverness area, but not all were local. For Jess, 18 from Hereford, it was a great opportunity for her to see a totally new place: 'Not only have I had the chance to catch up with some friends from previous trips with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, but I've also got to meet new friends and see new places too. I have never been to Scotland before so having the chance to sail through the Caledonian Canal and meet the locals in Inverness has been brilliant.'

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust aims to build confidence through positive shared experiences. For every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot, yet. This can only be changed with a shift in awareness, both within hospital and medical support networks, and a step change in public profile. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust hope that Round Britain 2017 and its social media campaign #tell9people will be a key catalyst for this change.

Aerial view of Inverness Marina with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust yacht, Moonspray, moored up on the left hand side with their blue and orange flags flying. © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Aerial view of Inverness Marina with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust yacht, Moonspray, moored up on the left hand side with their blue and orange flags flying. © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



David Findlay, Marina Manager at Inverness Marina added: 'We were honoured to have Dame Ellen open Inverness Marina in 2009 so when we heard about Round Britain 2017 visiting Inverness, we immediately contacted the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust to see how we could assist. It's been fantastic to host the crew of Round Britain 2017 alongside the annual Beauly Firth Yacht Race, with a barbeque for all participants and marina berth holders, giving as much opportunity as possible for people to find out more about this amazing charity.'

While in the area, the crew of Moonspray also took the opportunity to visit young people still undergoing treatment for cancer from Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to discuss some of the support and opportunities available after treatment.

One young person who came along to visit the crew while they were in port who knows only too well the difference the Trust can make, was Georgie (10) from Orkney. Georgie has joined the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust on two previous sailing trips following treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, having been diagnosed at just four years old. Attending the open boat with her friend Effie, the two young girls were delighted to present a cheque in person to the crew of Round Britain 2017 after spending the last month cartwheeling along 21 beaches on mainland Orkney in order to raise money for this charity; in total, the pair have raised over £1,400.

Skipper Mark and Mate Hannah with Georgie and Effie as they present their cheque to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust in Inverness having raised over £1400 cartwheeling across every beach on mainland Orkney. © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Skipper Mark and Mate Hannah with Georgie and Effie as they present their cheque to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust in Inverness having raised over £1400 cartwheeling across every beach on mainland Orkney. © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



Now onto leg four of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 voyage, Moonspray and her next crew are making their way towards Stonehaven where they plan to meet new friends and supporters and explain in person the support the Trust can provide.

Kate Steven, Project Manager for Round Britain 2017 said: 'We've had an amazing welcome here in Inverness Marina – to be involved in the fun of the regatta has been fantastic. The welcomes and support we have received has been just brilliant and we want to thank everyone who has played a part in that.'

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that takes young people, aged between eight and 24 from across the UK, on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment.

Friends Georgie and Effie showing off their cartwheeling skills along the pontoon during the open boat session in Inverness Marina. The pair raised over £1400 cartwheeling across every beach on mainland Orkney. © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Friends Georgie and Effie showing off their cartwheeling skills along the pontoon during the open boat session in Inverness Marina. The pair raised over £1400 cartwheeling across every beach on mainland Orkney. © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Sail Exchange 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

America's Cup 35 - Challenger playoff final
Races four, five and six of the Challenger Playoff Final were held today in winds from 16 knots to as little as 11 knots The big factor for the day was that the teams both changed their daggerboards in opposite directions. The Swedes went for the small, high speed boards which are best suited to stronger winds while the Kiwis opted for the bigger low speed, light wind boards. This was probably mostly driven by different weather forecasts.
Posted today at 2:51 pm Emirates take firm grasp on America's Cup Challenger Final
Emirates took the score to 4-2, making tomorrow a must win three from three for Artemis Racing. Emirates took the score to 4-2, making tomorrow a must win three from three for Artemis Racing.
Posted today at 9:17 am Drama at the death as World Cup Series Final concludes
After a beautiful windy week of racing in Santander, the final day saw a light north westerly breeze under grey skies Four new World Cup Series Champions were crowned earlier on in the day but the best of the action was in the last race of the week, the Finn, where the medals were decided on the final run.
Posted on 11 Jun Emirates Team NZ take the lead at the 35th America's Cup
As the skippers continue to learn and push forward with their boats into the finals the racing just keeps getting better From high speed luffs, to boundary penalties and a man overboard, Emirates managed to win the first race coming from behind with medium boards in light air against Artemis with light air foils.
Posted on 11 Jun Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – A winner is crowned
n array of conditions greeted the 39 starters in the 2017 Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship. An array of conditions greeted the 39 starters in the 2017 Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship. One crew managed them better than anyone else. So with three individual race wins and a pair of seconds from the seven that were held from Friday to Sunday, the crew to have their name inscribed as the 21st winners of the Mooloolaba Yacht Club’s annual classic is, Magpie...
Posted on 11 Jun Dismasted solo sailor Lisa to complete Antarctic Circumnavigation
Sydney- based solo sailor and adventurer Lisa Blair (32) will recommence her attempt to circumnavigate Antarctica She has spent the past two months preparing Climate Action Now so that she can complete her circumnavigation, including the installation of a new mast and repairs to the hull and electrical and navigation systems sustained during her dramatic dismasting.
Posted on 11 Jun Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – Clouds.
Well if yesterday’s review was entitled ‘sunshine’, then today’s just had to be ‘clouds’. Well if yesterday’s review was entitled ‘sunshine’, then today’s just had to be ‘clouds’. This is especially so, for the transformation of the sky actually occurred as the morning gave way to the afternoon, just as the breeze built from the morning’s 10-12 knots from the Sou’east to firstly 12-15 and then into 18-20 during the second race.
Posted on 10 Jun Alandia Helsinki Surrsaari Race - Ludde Ingvall & CQS ready to race
Ludde Ingvall has pulled together a top crew for his super maxi CQS to contest Alandia Surrsaari Race out of Helsinki Ludde Ingvall has pulled together a top crew for his super maxi CQS to contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race out of Helsinki, starting on the evening of 9th June, in which he hopes to win the line honours trophy that he donated himself, in memory of his late father.
Posted on 10 Jun World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship – Sunshine.
It’s called the Sunshine Coast for a reason. Today it delivered in spades... It’s called the Sunshine Coast for a reason. Today it delivered in spades, with a gentle Sou’souwester of barely eight knots setting the day up a treat. It gradually built to first and 8-10 knot affair, then 10-12, and finally 12-15, before virtually running away completely. Thankfully, this was not before all three races of the day were done, and the crews were on their way back to Mooloolaba
Posted on 9 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy