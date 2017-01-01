Introducing the RS Zest, the RS Quest's little sister
by RS Sailing today at 3:06 pm
The RS Zest is a brand new, compact boat that delivers more crew space and practical, enjoyable features than older generation rivals.
Class leading space for two sailors, yet small enough for the convenient singlehander. Instructors will love the practical design solutions engineered by our team.
RS Zest Features
Cockpit space for both single and double handed use
Stable hull
Hinging mast step system for ease and greater safety
Clunk-Click mast gate lock
Lock-Up and Lock-Down rudder system with Kick-Up grounding
Pivoting Centreboard instead of daggerboard
Roller furling main for easy reefing
Built in tow points
High boom
lowest maintenance, greatest durability
Launching at Southampton Boat Show this year, come and check it out on the stand (E045) and on the water.
The RS Quest story so far...
Developed with the Sea Cadets and launched three years ago, the RS Quest has sold over 800 boats internationally making it the fastest selling double-handed training boat ever. It's won praise for its simple and unique training features that were developed especially for a training environment.
Top 10 favourite features of the RS Quest:
External halyards and reefing system
Ergonomic grab rail feature for easy launch and landing
RS Cat16 style cam rudder system
High boom
Designated towing points
Stern rubbing plate
RS Aero style drainage flaps
Sinking side seats
Tailor made mast head float
Stable sailing platform
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156873