Introducing the RS Zest, the RS Quest's little sister

RS Zest RS Sailing RS Zest RS Sailing http://www.rssailing.com

by RS Sailing today at 3:06 pmClass leading space for two sailors, yet small enough for the convenient singlehander. Instructors will love the practical design solutions engineered by our team.Cockpit space for both single and double handed useStable hullHinging mast step system for ease and greater safetyClunk-Click mast gate lockLock-Up and Lock-Down rudder system with Kick-Up groundingPivoting Centreboard instead of daggerboardRoller furling main for easy reefingBuilt in tow pointsHigh boomlowest maintenance, greatest durabilityLaunching at Southampton Boat Show this year, come and check it out on the stand (E045) and on the water.





The RS Quest story so far...



Developed with the Sea Cadets and launched three years ago, the RS Quest has sold over 800 boats internationally making it the fastest selling double-handed training boat ever. It's won praise for its simple and unique training features that were developed especially for a training environment.









Top 10 favourite features of the RS Quest:



External halyards and reefing system

Ergonomic grab rail feature for easy launch and landing

RS Cat16 style cam rudder system

High boom

Designated towing points

Stern rubbing plate

RS Aero style drainage flaps

Sinking side seats

Tailor made mast head float

Stable sailing platform

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156873