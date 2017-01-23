Please select your home edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

Introducing the Melges World League - Ultimate One-Design Competition

by Melges Performance Sailboats today at 2:53 am
Melges World League - The Ultimate One-Design Competition Melges Performance Sailboats
Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to introduce the Melges World League (MWL), a racing platform that will unite multiple Class circuits for the 2017 season. Designed to increase rivalry and enhance the overall racing experience, the League will include the Melges 20 and Melges 32 spanning the North American, European and Asian regions.

Fundamentally, the MWL will connect these Melges Classes internationally into one, all-encompassing, professionally managed major league, organized and ran by Melges.

Over 140 teams are expected to compete in the 2017 Melges World League representing at least 20 nations, with more than 500 sailors actively participating.

Melges World League - The Ultimate One-Design Competition © Melges Performance Sailboats
Melges World League - The Ultimate One-Design Competition © Melges Performance Sailboats



Mission Statement

The Melges World League is the ultimate one-design competition, uniting Melges owners across the globe. The streamlined Melges 20 and Melges 32 championship system is a season-long series with global regattas hosted at the world's most desirable venues featuring sailing's best owner/drivers and corinthian sailors, providing yet another layer of world-class, exciting competition.

Melges owners will engage in a competitive, unforgettable racing experience against sailors all over the world:

- Three (3) World League Divisions: North America, Europe and Asia
- Over 140 Teams Competing
- Battle for Division Supremacy
- One (1) Overall Melges World League Champion

