Introducing the Melges World League - Ultimate One-Design Competition

Fundamentally, the MWL will connect these Melges Classes internationally into one, all-encompassing, professionally managed major league, organized and ran by Melges.Over 140 teams are expected to compete in the 2017 Melges World League representing at least 20 nations, with more than 500 sailors actively participating.





Mission Statement



The Melges World League is the ultimate one-design competition, uniting Melges owners across the globe. The streamlined Melges 20 and Melges 32 championship system is a season-long series with global regattas hosted at the world's most desirable venues featuring sailing's best owner/drivers and corinthian sailors, providing yet another layer of world-class, exciting competition.



Melges owners will engage in a competitive, unforgettable racing experience against sailors all over the world:



- Three (3) World League Divisions: North America, Europe and Asia

- Over 140 Teams Competing

- Battle for Division Supremacy

- One (1) Overall Melges World League Champion

