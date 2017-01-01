Introducing the Crewsaver Atacama drysuit range

Crewsaver Atacama Pro and Atacama Sport drysuits © Crewsaver Crewsaver Atacama Pro and Atacama Sport drysuits © Crewsaver

by Emma Stanbury today at 1:11 pmThe Glideskin neoprene wrist and neck seals, plus latex socks, further help to keep the water at bay; meaning your boating doesn’t have to end when the summer season does. Both drysuits are designed to work with how the body moves, and incorporates articulated arms and legs for increased freedom of movement. In addition, the Atacama Pro integrates a lower stretch mesh back panel with adjustable braces to create a bespoke custom-fit feel without the price tag.Head of Crewsaver’s design department, Nigel Parkes says, “We take great pride in the comfort offered by our products and this can certainly be seen in the flexibility and the ‘off-the-shelf-custom-fit’ style of each suit. Both the Atacama Pro and Atacama Sport are designed to work in harmony with the most demanding watersport enthusiast there is!”





Atacama Pro - RRP £449.99

Designed using three layer breathable technology and enhanced waterproof properties to keep you warm and dry whilst out on the water. Plus, Cordura reinforcement protects high-wear points such as the seat and knee; providing you with a drysuit that can keep pace with your demands.









- Three layer breathable fabric with enhanced waterproof properties

- Lower back stretch mesh panel for increased comfort and flexibility

- YKK Aquaseal flexible zip construction

- Articulated arms and legs for increased freedom of movement

- Cordura reinforced double layered seat and knees

- Expandable leg pockets with D-ring attachment

- Adjustable wrist and ankle cuffs

- Glideskin neoprene wrist and neck seals

- Removable braces

- Internal pocket

- Reflective detail









Atacama Sport - RRP £398.99

Inspired by the Crewsaver Atacama Pro drysuit, the Atacama Sport includes an elasticated waist, adjustable braces and articulated arms and legs to provide unhindered freedom of movement. Additionally, reinforced seat and knees provides extra protection to the areas of high wear to enhance longevity.









- Three layer breathable fabric

- YKK Aquaseal flexible zip construction

- Articulated arms and legs for increased freedom of movement

- Reinforced seat and knees

- Leg pocket with D-ring attachment

- Glideskin neoprene wrist and neck seals

- Elasticated waist

- Removable braces









