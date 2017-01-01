Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Melanin Lenses

Intl Cadet Nationals - 82 boats descend on Largs Bay for massive event

by Marc Ablett on 11 Jan
International Cadet National Championships Marc Ablett
The SA Summer of Sail continues this week when Largs Bay hosts 164 excited junior sailors for the 55th International Cadet Australian Championships.

The 82-boat fleet features sailors from right around Australia in a ready-for-action intermediate two-person dinghy.

The Australian representatives for the Cadet class have just finished a successful campaign in Argentina and the now experienced pair of William Cooper and Hugo Allison, which came third in last year's nationals, will lead the always strong Tasmanian team.

This year the Tasmanian Team has a vast amount of top-level experience and will make a strong push for the Tillett Team Trophy for the champion state.

The 34-boat Victorian fleet will hope it can be up at the pointy end of the high-quality fleet.

International Cadet National Championships © Marc Ablett
International Cadet National Championships © Marc Ablett



Last year's champions Julian Sasson and Mischa Suda will not be competing at this year's regatta, which will open the door for the next chapter in Victorian Cadet sailing.

The South Australian team will be keen to have success on their home coastline, where they are sure to have the local knowledge.

Brooke Gaffney and Darcy Conry in Endless Summer have taken recent success in an extremely close SA fleet and will look to further their case at the coming nationals.

The New South Wales team has consistently had a strong showing in the Cadet Class and if the winds are on the lighter and shiftier side look for them to have some good results.

International Cadet National Championships © Marc Ablett
International Cadet National Championships © Marc Ablett



The International Cadet Nationals will be highly competitive this year as there is a strong balance of established sailors as well as new talent pushing through.

The forecast is for strong sea breezes over the next few days, so whoever can be consistent in these conditions will put themselves in a really good spot to win the title.

If you are interested in who else has entered head to the full regatta entry list.

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackBakewell-White Yacht Design

Related Articles

Michael Brown takes out his seventh Australian Impulse Championship
Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, over Christmas/ New Year Period. The 33rd Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, Lake Macquarie, over the Christmas/ New Year Period.
Posted on 11 Jan Mark strikes back on crazy day at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Davies, representing Wangi Wangi Sailing Club on the Central coast, maintains a three-point lead over fellow club member Davies, representing Wangi Wangi Sailing Club on the Central coast, maintains a slim three-point lead over fellow club member, Mark Skelton, with Mark Jackson relieving fellow Black Rock YC (Vic) member, Andre Blasse of third place. Blasse has dropped to sixth place following a 14th place today.
Posted on 11 Jan 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted on 11 Jan Liz Williams holding her own at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in OK Dinghy Nationals Anyone would be daunted taking on the opposite sex in sport, but Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in the OK Dinghy National Championship at Drummoyne Sailing Club this week.
Posted on 11 Jan Davies rises to the top at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Skelton and Brent, from Adelaide SC, led the fleet with a gap to the next group at the bottom of the first triangle. The earlier Race 3 was a Black Rock Yacht Club assault, belonging to Jackson and Blasse from start to finish, allowing Blasse, the 2009 National champion to move up to third overall and Jackson from seventh overall to fourth.
Posted on 10 Jan OK sailors farewell Bill Tyler at Drummoyne Sailing Club
OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class, who died from multiple myeloma on December 6 after a two year battle with the disease.
Posted on 10 Jan Local sailor early leader at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member.
Posted on 9 Jan Moth Nationals, Day 4 - McKnight now unbeatable
Josh McKnight, 2012 world and defending Australian champion in the high-flying foiler Mach2 Moth class, cannot be beaten Josh McKnight, 2012 world and defending Australian champion in the high-flying foiler Mach2 Moth class, cannot be beaten for first place in the 2017 International Moth nationals on Hobart’s River Derwent.
Posted on 9 Jan 13ft and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Lake Illawarra + Results
After three light wind days the fleet was out Saturday at the Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW, in a 20-24kt NEer After three light wind days the fleet was out Saturday at the Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW, in a 20-24kt NEer, giving some great rides and plenty of smiles. Michael Chittenden has provided a gallery of images with the 16fter results after four races both Scratch and Handicap
Posted on 8 Jan Moth Nationals, Day 3 - McKnight’s eighth win
McDougall, at 61, is one of elder statesmen of high flying class, and designer of Mac2 being used by all 31 competitors The ‘Garda of the South’ is how foiler Moth pioneer and designer Andrew McDougall describes Hobart’s River Derwent after three days of competition in the International Moth Australian championships. McDougall, at 61, is one of the elder statesmen of this high flying class, and the designer of the Mach2 being used by all 31 competitors in the nationals.
Posted on 8 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy