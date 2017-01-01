Interviews with Spithill and Burling after day one, and a photobomb
by Nic Douglass today at 1:05 am
With the Burling and Spithill. The highlight today was getting a bit of banter caught on film as Peter Burling photo bombed my interview with James Spithill indicating two wins. Neither helm wanted to talk too much about the details of the racing as it is such early days, but we still covered the crux of the racing and where each team messed up. I personally feel that ETNZ were pretty quick out there today.
Photobomb - - America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
