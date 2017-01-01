Interviews from final day of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup
by Nic Douglass today at 6:06 pm
While in Bermuda I had the pleasure of watching the final day of racing for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup. Pretty incredible racing, with the final results decided in the final race, on the final leg to the finish!
Final day - Red Bull Youth America's Cup Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing
I spoke with Mackenzie Cooper from TeamBDA about making it to the finals, and what it is like to 'represent' at home, Sébastien Schneiter from Team Tilt Sailing who finished third, Logan Dunning Beck of New Zealand Youth Team Sailing who finished in an exceptionally close silver, and Rob Bunce of the Land Rover BAR Youth Academy who clinched the gold!
Congratulations to the Land Rover BAR team who sailed a brilliant series, and once again we saw consistency in fleet racing pay the dividends!
Congratulations to all who were involved and I look forward to seeing what you and your teams do next!
