Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

International fleet line-up for 16th Samui Regatta

by Event Media on 10 May
A strong line-up of sailors from Asia, Australia and Europe will take part in the 2017 Samui Regatta © Joyce Ravara
Samui is set to turn on the style as more than 500 sailors head to the Thai tropical island for some fun in the sun at the 16th Samui Regatta, held 20 – 27 May, 2017.

Based at Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui on Chaweng Beach and with support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the festival of sail attracts participants from more than 20 countries and has put Samui Island on the map as a world-class sports destination.

Now in its 16th year, the regatta maintains is prime position as the final event in the season-long AsianYachting Grand Prix championship and the best sailors from Hong Kong, Singapore and around Asia, as well as from as far afield as Australia and Europe, come together for five days of competitive sailing in the warm waters of the Gulf of Thailand.

“Samui Island is known for its excellent sailing and onshore hospitality. Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui is the perfect host for the regatta, providing an unmatched venue for post-race celebrations and the ever-popular final night Gala Dinner, while on-the-water sailors will be in for some very competitive sailing,” commented Simon James, Race Director.

Frank Pong and his multinational crew on the 76-foot Jelik are up against a trio of TP52s in IRC 0 including defending champion THA 72 (ex Provezza), skippered by Kevin Whitcraft, Team Hollywood (AUS), skippered by Ray Roberts, and Freefire (HKG), skippered by Sam Chan. Taking on the bigger boats is 2011 winner Marcel Liedts, who will be racing his Ker 46 Zannekin (HKG) at the regatta for the first time.

In the fast forties division, IRC 1, the Ker 43 Black Baza (HKG) are looking to place well in an attempt to protect their AsianYachting Grand Prix lead and defend their 2015/16 title, though they're up against some formidable competition in the likes of the Sydney GTS 43 EFG Mandrake (HKG), who will be competing at their 16th Samui Regatta this year, the Club Swan 42 Loco (USA), Farr 40 Ramrod (AUS), Sydney 40 Emagine (AUS), Beneteau First 44.7 Fujin (AUS), and an all-Chinese entry on the Beneteau First 40.7 Ocean Night (CHN).

More than 500 sailors are expected at Samui Regatta © Joyce Ravara
More than 500 sailors are expected at Samui Regatta © Joyce Ravara



Joining the racing fleets is a Cruising class dominated by top Thailand-based boats – Lady Bubbly (AUS), SailQuest Hi Jinks (USA) and Nawin Sri Kham (THA) – and a revived Multihull class fleet including two Corsair Pulse 600s Pixalux and H30 Multihull Solutions.

“Not only do we have some top boats and skippers entering again this year, the crew lists are littered with names with CVs including America's Cup, Volvo Ocean Race, World Match Racing Tour and more,” added James.

The regatta kicks off with youth sailing on the opening weekend (20th and 21st) followed by the opening party at Zico's Brazilian Grill and Bar. Five days of racing are scheduled for the keelboats and multihulls with daily prize-givings on the beach and a Reserve Day on Thursday 25th. The regatta wraps up on Saturday 27th with a lavish Gala Dinner presented by Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui.

For those wishing to follow the action, a spectator boat provided by Serenity Yachting leaves Chaweng Beach in front of Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui every race day and costs 800THB/ person/ day. Bookings are essential – contact Emily on +6695 4175750 or book at the regatta office at Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui.

The 16th Samui Regatta will take place 20th to 27th May, 2017 headquartered at Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui, and is organised by Regattas Asia in conjunction with the Samui Yacht Club Regatta, under the auspices of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, the Municipal of Koh Samui and the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Lancer Lasts LongerBIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

France claim Fastnet Challenge Cup for third consecutive time
Even the Chinese boat, Dongfeng Race Team, that won Volvo 65 competition had a largely French crew. Early on, the overall prize looked set to be a big boat affair with both the JV 115 Nikata and George David's maxi Rambler 88 leading until the run back from the Fastnet Rock favoured the medium-sized boats.
Posted today at 3:30 pm Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE win qualifying sprint
MAPFRE had a lead of seven nautical miles when they crossed the finish line off the French sailing city of Saint-Malo. Team Brunel took second place in their first race sailing with new recruit Peter Burling, the Olympic gold medallist and America’s Cup winning helmsman, whose signing was announced just hours before the fleet's departure from England's south coast.
Posted today at 2:27 pm New territories planned for the 2018 52 Super Series season
The historic, fortified small town is set amidst an area of incredible natural beauty, a gateway to hundreds of islands Overall, the aim is to offer teams a mix of new challenges and experiences on different, lesser known race tracks as well as the chance to shine at the 52 Super Series’ regular haunts.
Posted today at 2:05 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Three in a row for Night and Day
Probably the toughest battle was the duel for the lead in the largest class of the smallest boats, IRC Four. The Loisins were pleased with their tactics at Portland Bill where they went very inshore (too far inshore, judging from the look on the face of père Loisin), however that gained them three miles.
Posted today at 1:50 pm Perfect day opens Airlie Beach Race Week
Sailing in light airs, the entire fleet contested the Double Cones course, with the IRC Passage boats away first The multihulls were quickest around the course, with David Davenport’s Misty Sea (WA) taking first place from John Williams’ Tyee III (Vic) and Sean Nicholls’ Paxos (Qld) in the Multihull Passage division.
Posted today at 1:17 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Poised to join the pantheon of greats
Arriving on Wednesday morning, Ron O’Hanley’s Cookson 50 Privateer assumed leadership of the race As yachts continue to pass the finish line off the Breakwater Lighthouse in Plymouth Sound, the spotlight is shining firmly upon the question of who will claim the race’s most sought-after prize, the Fastnet Challenge Cup and Rolex timepiece, awarded to the overall race winner and decided on handicap under the IRC Rating system.
Posted today at 11:59 am 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.
Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race - To the wire in IRC Three
IRC Three went to wire this afternoon in the Rolex Fastnet Race between two French JPK 10.80s. IRC Three went to wire this afternoon in the Rolex Fastnet Race between two French JPK 10.80s. Coming into the finish, Timeline of past class winner Marc Alperovitch seem to be the victor, but when Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's lower rated Dream Pearls arrived 33 minutes later, her time corrected to 1 minute 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots.
Posted on 10 Aug RC44 Marstrand World Championship - Things go right for Nika on Day 1
Sometimes success is about being in right place at right time, and that's what launched Team Nika into lead on day one Sometimes success is about being in the right place at the right time, and that's exactly what launched Team Nika into the lead on day one of the RC44 Marstrand World Championship in Sweden.
Posted on 10 Aug Light winds and strong tide thwart Hamburg opener
Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover, resulting in no scoring races being completed. Conditions in the German venue are predicted to improve from tomorrow.
Posted on 10 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy