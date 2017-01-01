Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 4

International competitors look back at the Rolex Fastnet Race

by James Boyd today at 11:18 pm
Rolex Fastnet Race Prizegiving at Plymouth Yacht Haven © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Last night crews braved the elements for a successful prizegiving for the Rolex Fastnet Race and a lively final evening of entertainment at Plymouth Yacht Haven.

In addition to the class prizes, Tony Lawson's Concise 10 won the trophy for being first multihull home, while Christian Guyader's Guyader Gastronomie was first multihull home <50ft LOA and Simon Baker's Hissy Fit was top MOCRA-rated multihull <50ft.

Artemis Ocean Racing claimed the Clarion Cup for being 'first British yacht home', while Katsu won the Irish equivalent and RORC Commodore Michael Boyd and Lisa received the Joggernaut Trophy for 'best Irish yacht'.

First multihull home - Tony Lawson's MOD70 Concise 10 – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
First multihull home - Tony Lawson's MOD70 Concise 10 – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



Richard Matthews was presented with the Dennis Doyle Memorial Salver as the competing skipper with the greatest number of Rolex Fastnet Race participations. Deb Fish won not only the prize, with Rob Craigie, for having the boat (Bellino) with the top mixed IRC Two Handed crew, but also the Maite de Aramblaza Trophy for the best yacht with a female skipper.

James Neville and Ino XXX took home the Jolie Brise Cup for the first yacht home in IRC 1-4.
Corentin Lognone on Nutmeg Solidaire en Peloton won the Duncan Munro Kerr Memorial Trophy for the top boat with a skipper aged 18-30 while Lann Ael 2's Fred Duthil claimed the Alf Loomis Trophy for the navigator on the overall IRC winning boat.

Martin Westcott's Equinoccio won the Coates Scholfield Trophy for the yacht having sailed the furthest to participate.

Jonathan Rolls, Xara Best Swan overall, Best S&S designed yacht in IRC overall and the new Dorade Cup for BCT IRC Classic yacht coming 175th in the Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Jonathan Rolls, Xara Best Swan overall, Best S&S designed yacht in IRC overall and the new Dorade Cup for BCT IRC Classic yacht coming 175th in the Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



While Equinoccio had come from Chile, another of the most travelled yachts competing this year was Triple Lindy of American Joseph Mele. Mele and his crew are regulars in the Newport Bermuda Race on their Swan 44 Mk2 and it was while on the weather rail one night in that event that they schemed the plan for the 'Triple Lindy World Tour', taking in the world's top 600 mile offshore races. Last December they participated in the Rolex Sydney Hobart before shipping the boat to Europe for the Rolex Fastnet Race. Next up is the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

'We were very pleased with how the race went,' said Mele. 'It was amazingly challenging from a navigational point of view. It is so incredibly dramatic when you approach and round Fastnet Rock. It was such a special moment.'

Mele said he enjoyed the competition with boats such as the 40 Love, Kerageous, Winsome and Kialoa II - mostly all heavy displacement boats, which relished the fresh upwind conditions to the Fastnet Rock as much as they did.

RORC Commodore with Martin Westcott's Chilean Swan 57, Equinoccio team – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
RORC Commodore with Martin Westcott's Chilean Swan 57, Equinoccio team – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



Another Swan that lapped up the uphill beating of the first three days to the rock was Richard Loftus' 65, Desperado. She was racing this year with the half her crew from Team Israel (which competed in last year's Brewin Dolphin Commodores' Cup) alongside other luminaries such as Titch Blatchford and ocean racing legend Paul Standbridge (who first competed in the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1981-2 aboard another Swan 65, Xargo III).

'It was so nice! We saw some of the smaller boats and we were very happy to be on a bigger more comfortable boat,' said Team Israel's Omer Brand of their passage to the Fastnet Rock in winds of up to 30 knots. 'It wasn't the wind so much as the sea state which was very confused.'

Many of the Israeli crew had never raced offshore before and so were benefitting from the tuition of the renowned British sailors on board. Sadly at this was a serious training exercise, some of the Desperado traditions, such as the black tie dinner at the Fastnet Rock, were dispensed with, however the gorilla Joe Powder was ever present on the transom, as Brand put it: 'Watching the crew and making sure we did the job right...'

Pascal and Alexis Loison, win IRC Four overall, best Two Handed yacht overall and in IRC 4 and Joe Power Trophy for best IRC yacht round the Rock on corrected time – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Pascal and Alexis Loison, win IRC Four overall, best Two Handed yacht overall and in IRC 4 and Joe Power Trophy for best IRC yacht round the Rock on corrected time – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



One of the most intriguing but little known entries in this year's Rolex Fastnet Race was Bogatyr, campaigned by a Russian crew led by Igor Rytov. To say that Rytov is a 'keen yachtsman' would be an understatement. At present he says he races around 200 days a year.

This time on the water has clearly paid off - he is the present leader of the European championship for the highly competitive Melges 20 class. Last year he embarked on an offshore keel boat program too, kicking off in the Mediterranean with the Rolex Middle Sea Race and this summer's Giraglia Rolex Cup before shipping the boat to the UK for the Rolex Fastnet Race. 'It is famous -a 600 mile race, it's amazing,' said Rytov of the British event.
On the strength of Géry Trentesaux's Rolex Fastnet Race overall victory in 2015, Rytov wisely purchased a JPK 10.80 sistership to Courrier Du Leon. Despite being relatively new to offshore racing, Rytov, his match racer tactician Konstantin Besputin and his all-Russian crew managed to bring Bogatyr home sixth overall in IRC Three. For this race Rytov said they had made a good start but would have preferred slightly stronger conditions.

Deb Fish and Rob Craigie who won the mixed two handed prize and best yacht with a female skipper – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Deb Fish and Rob Craigie who won the mixed two handed prize and best yacht with a female skipper – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



The final boat to finish the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race, German Armin Kammer's Samoa 48 Odysseus, is due into Plymouth this afternoon.

Nick Elliott, Racing Manager of the Royal Ocean Racing Club said: 'It was a fantastic race. It was a tough start with conditions making it challenging, but a superb way to finish with a downwind blast all the way from the Fastnet Rock to Plymouth, where our sponsor Rolex made everyone feel welcome in the Race Village.

Rolex UK, David Cutler, Didier Gaudoux and Mrs Gaudoux, Michael Boyd RORC Commodore – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Rolex UK, David Cutler, Didier Gaudoux and Mrs Gaudoux, Michael Boyd RORC Commodore – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



Congratulations to Didier Gaudoux and the crew of Lann Ael 2, the worthy winners of the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. We very much enjoyed celebrating with them and all the other competitors and winners at our prizegiving party at Plymouth Yacht Haven last night. Thanks to our team of race officers and volunteers, especially the finish and 'Meet and Greet' teams who have worked tirelessly to make the arrival as welcoming as possible for everyone.'

Richard Loftus' Swan 65, Team Desperado – Rolex Fastnet Race © Roy Kosover
Richard Loftus' Swan 65, Team Desperado – Rolex Fastnet Race © Roy Kosover

Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

France claim Fastnet Challenge Cup for third consecutive time
Even the Chinese boat, Dongfeng Race Team, that won Volvo 65 competition had a largely French crew. Early on, the overall prize looked set to be a big boat affair with both the JV 115 Nikata and George David's maxi Rambler 88 leading until the run back from the Fastnet Rock favoured the medium-sized boats.
Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Three in a row for Night and Day
Probably the toughest battle was the duel for the lead in the largest class of the smallest boats, IRC Four. The Loisins were pleased with their tactics at Portland Bill where they went very inshore (too far inshore, judging from the look on the face of père Loisin), however that gained them three miles.
Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Poised to join the pantheon of greats
Arriving on Wednesday morning, Ron O’Hanley’s Cookson 50 Privateer assumed leadership of the race As yachts continue to pass the finish line off the Breakwater Lighthouse in Plymouth Sound, the spotlight is shining firmly upon the question of who will claim the race’s most sought-after prize, the Fastnet Challenge Cup and Rolex timepiece, awarded to the overall race winner and decided on handicap under the IRC Rating system.
Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Class leaders firming up
Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across finish line and into Plymouth With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up along with the prospects for the boat will be the crowned overall winner under IRC in the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship offshore race.
Posted on 10 Aug Oman Sail celebrate top five Rolex Fastnet Race finish in Class 40
On the run back from the Fastnet Rock, the team picked up another place to cross the Plymouth finishing line in fifth. In the international class of 26 level-rated yachts – part of a record-breaking Fastnet fleet of 368 race boats – Oman Sail were amongst the leading pack in the early stages along Britain’s southern coast and across the Irish Sea.
Posted on 10 Aug V and B prevails in the Class 40s as Trentesaux has a comfy ride
Class40 leaders arrived in Plymouth this afternoon, with victory going to V and B skippered by Frenchman Maxime Sorel. These boats are designed to a box rule created in France in the early 2000s. With more than 150 examples launched in the last 13 years, it is also highly international with boats competing from crews as far afield as Oman, South Africa and Japan, ranging from professionals (both old timers and budding youngsters) to enthusiastic amateurs.
Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Perseverance pays
Monohull line honours victory for his 88-ft Maxi yacht in 2017 follows three contrasting races over the past decade. David’s first Rolex Fastnet Race in 2007 on the 90-ft Rambler was defined by an epic contest with Mike Slade’s 100-ft Maxi ICAP Leopard. The two yachts provided a spectacle of raw intensity as they duelled around the Fastnet Rock before Slade’s British yacht eventually claimed victory by a little over an hour.
Posted on 9 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race catch up with the Sailor Girl + Videos
I arrived just in time to talk with George David the owner of Rambler on the dock in Plymouth as well as one of his crew While I was competing at the Tasar World Championship in Japan where my Dad and I came third and were the first Masters team out of 97 crews, my assistant (self-proclaimed 'Minion') Brigitte Berry was on the ground for the start in Cowes to talk with a number of crews before the start, capture some awesome boat porn, and then catch up with Ned Wakefield from Team Concise at the finish in Plymouth
Posted on 9 Aug Dongfeng Race Team win dash for Rolex Fastnet Race finish line
Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet on the SMA crossed the Plymouth finish line at 03:24:02 UTC this morning Thanks to a combination of this and smart tactics, they were three miles ahead of both the IMOCA 60 and VO65 fleets at Portland Bill, extending this to seven at Start Point and to ten by the Lizard.
Posted on 9 Aug Rambler 88 takes monohull line honours at the Rolex Fastnet Race
The majority of the record-breaking 362-strong fleet had negotiated a little over half of the 605-nm course As Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth, the second monohull on the water - Ludde Ingvall’s 100-ft Australian Maxi CQS - lay 60-nm from the finish line with the 115-ft Supermaxi Nikata some 5-nm further behind.
Posted on 9 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy