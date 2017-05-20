Please select your home edition
International Women's Keelboat Championship – Accepting applications

by US Sailing today at 10:31 am
For the first time in event history, the storied International Women’s Keelboat Championship (IWKC) will be contested outside the United States!

The revitalized championship, organized by US Sailing, will offer women sailors an opportunity for high quality racing in J/70 boats on the international stage. Club de Vela La Peña A.C. in Valle de Bravo, Estado de Mexico, Mexico will host this championship on August 14-19, 2017 and will be providing the J/70 boats for the event.

Up to 20 teams will be selected through an application process. The goals is for half the teams selected to represent North American countries and half will represent countries from around the world. The top American boat will be the U.S. representative at the 2018 Sailing Champions League World qualifier. International teams are encouraged to apply.

Additional 2017 IWKC Application Information:
Notice of Race and the application form are posted online
Application is by resume (please attach your sailing resume)
Entry fee increases on May 20, 2017
Application fee is refundable if you are not accepted

To ensure fast and competitive racing, the format for the championship features two flights of boats with teams rotating after every two races. Each team will race an equal number of races against the other teams. Races will be approximately 15 minutes in duration. The host club will ensure quick rotations and on-the-water umpiring, in addition to a quality viewing experience for spectators.

