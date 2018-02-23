Please select your home edition
International Viper 640 Class becomes the newest World Sailing Class

by Edward R. Padin today at 6:38 am
Fleet in acion - International Viper 640 Class Edward R. Padin
In November 2016, World Sailing approved the International Viper 640 Class’s application to become a recognized World Sailing class. The International Viper 640 Class Association, at the same time, adopted an international constitution and signed a contract with World Sailing confirming the Class’s international status. World Sailing has accredited Zeke Horowitz, Ian Coleman, and Brendan Healey, all from Annapolis, MD, as Viper 640 World Champions, following their win last November at the first World Championships in Bermuda.

Commenting on the completion of this process, Viper 640 Class International Chairman Justin Scott said, “We have fleets in three continents and a circuit of destination regattas over the next three years that span spectacular locations across North America, Australia and Europe. The Viper 640 is now truly an international one-design class.” Jason Smithwick, World Sailing’s Director of Technical and Offshore, added, “The Viper 640 combines an excellent boat and a solid international organization with great sailors that enjoy each other’s company both on the water and off. We are delighted to have the Viper 640 class join the World Sailing family.”

Winners Horowitz (hat) Coleman and Healey (seated) © Edward R. Padin
Perth 2018 – World Championship

The International Viper 640 Class is pleased to announce its next World Championship Regatta from February 17 to February 23 2018 at South of Perth Yacht Club, Western Australia. SoPYC is one of the largest yacht clubs in Australia with more the 2,300 members and truly magnificent world class facilities. They have hosted several national championships, they co-hosted the World Sailing Team Racing World Championships in 2009 and the Sailing World Championship in 2011.

February will provide ideal sailing conditions on the Swan River estuary with the infamous south-westerly “Doctor” blowing in the afternoon from 15–25 knots.

Viper 640 Australian Class president Graeme Monkhouse stated, “We are aiming to host the largest Viper regatta ever outside of North America with 20 Western Australian Vipers eager to go up against some of the best Viper sailors coming in from around the World.”

Viiper International Championship Trophy © Edward R. Padin
Long Beach 2019 – World Championship

The Class is also announcing that , Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, Long Beach, CA, USA, will host the 2019 Viper 640 World Championship. Alamitos Bay Yacht Club Commodore Chuck Clay said, “We’ll make sure Viper sailors have spectacular racing on the water while enjoying our special southern California hospitality ashore.”

For more information contact Viper 640 Class Association Administrator Ed “Buttons” Padin at epadin@padesta.com or Rondar Raceboats, the Class builder at www.rondarboats.com.

