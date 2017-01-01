Please select your home edition
International Moth UK National at Paignton – Day 2

by Mark Jardine / IMCAUK today at 10:56 am
Day 2 - International Moth UK National Mark Jardine / IMCAUK
Day two at the International Moth UK Nationals proved to be frustrating as the forecast lack of wind came to pass. After a postponement a patchy 7-8 knot wind filled in from the East, just enough to get the fleet foiling and squeeze in a single race.

Race Officer Keith Harris talked us through the frustrations of days like today, 'We wait to see what the wind is doing - we have to give it time as always. What we're trying to find here is a steady breeze for a good half an hour at a reasonable speed and then maybe we can start racing. If it keeps moving then we have to wait and see what happens.'

With the Moth fleet a minimum of seven knots of breeze is needed as Keith explained, 'Anything less than that and it's going to be very difficult for the fleet to foil. We're looking for half the fleet to be foiling and then it's a reasonable race for them, anything less than that and we shouldn't be racing.'

Day 2 - International Moth UK National © Mark Jardine / IMCAUK
Day 2 - International Moth UK National © Mark Jardine / IMCAUK



After watching the wind move from East to South West and then back to East again, the postponement flag was dropped and racing started at 2:20pm on the second attempt. Choosing the right places to tack and gybe proved critical in the race as event leader David Hivey explained, 'For me - especially being 90 kilos - staying on the foils was the most important part, trying to make sure you tack in the gusts and picking the side of the racecourse you go early so you have more pressure as you're coming towards the top. I tried to do that on the second beat and made a right mess of it, losing what would have been a race win by trying to tack to stay in more pressure when it looked like Paton was losing more pressure at the top. I ended up ditching my tack and losing the lead, but the idea was still there.'

Day 2 - International Moth UK National © Mark Jardine / IMCAUK
Day 2 - International Moth UK National © Mark Jardine / IMCAUK



The race was shortened to two laps as the easterly faded, with Yealm Yacht Club's Dan Ellis taking the win, after Ben Paton crossed the line first but was called OCS. David Hivey finished second with Dan Ward third.

Post-race the Moth fleet, who have many connections with America's Cup teams, were fully engrossed in the superb racing taking place in Bermuda. With many of the sailors getting updates from the teams, it was fascinating to get the inside track as to what is really going on. What is quite clear after the opening races is that this America's Cup is wide open, and the foiling Moths have been the instigator of the modern version of this event.

Results overall
 

Rank Sail Number Sailing Club HelmName Year Built Age R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Nett
1st 4434 Datchet David Hivey 2016 36 1.0 2.0 2.0 (3.0) 2.0 10.0 7.0
2nd 4480 WPNSA Dylan Fletcher 2016 28 6.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (13.0) 22.0 9.0
3rd 4433 Stokes Bay Dan Ward 2016 33 3.0 3.0 (5.0) 4.0 3.0 18.0 13.0
4th 4409 HISC Ross Harvey 2016 31 4.0 6.0 3.0 (7.0) 5.0 25.0 18.0
5th 4509 Stokes Bay Sailing Club Jason Belben 2017 51 2.0 7.0 7.0 8.0 (9.0) 33.0 24.0
6th 4501 Yealm Yacht Club Dan Ellis 2017 28 (17.0) 12.0 6.0 6.0 1.0 42.0 25.0
7th 4508 Stokes Bay Sailing Club Dan Vincent 2017 46 13.0 4.0 4.0 5.0 (14.0) 40.0 26.0
8th 4442 TBYC Kyle Stoneham 2016 30 9.0 5.0 12.0 2.0 (26.0) 54.0 28.0
9th 4180 C.v.Torbole Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi 2014 31 7.0 8.0 10.0 10.0 (11.0) 46.0 35.0
10th 4323 Sno nantes Benoit Marie 2016 30 8.0 9.0 11.0 11.0 (43.0) 82.0 39.0
11th 4386 Rock Tom Offer 2015 41 12.0 11.0 9.0 (32.0) 8.0 72.0 40.0
12th 4278 Eastbourne Soverign SC Alex Koukourakis 2015 44 11.0 15.0 8.0 13.0 (21.0) 68.0 47.0
13th 4499 Stokes Bay SC Dominic Hutton 2017 33 15.0 (17.0) 15.0 16.0 6.0 69.0 52.0
14th 3959 Netley Sailing Club Paul Gliddon   38 16.0 16.0 (17.0) 12.0 12.0 73.0 56.0
15th 4336 Stokes Bay Sailing Club Jonathan Heathcote 2015 36 10.0 10.0 36.0 (49.0 DNC) 4.0 109.0 60.0
16th 4311 Castle Cove Alex Adams   33 (20.0) 14.0 16.0 14.0 17.0 81.0 61.0
17th 4347 Brightlingsea Eddie Bridle 2016 19 (49.0 DNC) 19.0 21.0 15.0 7.0 111.0 62.0
18th 4075 QMSC Doug Pybus 2013 42 14.0 (24.0) 20.0 19.0 15.0 92.0 68.0
19th 434 Queen Mary Leigh Albrecht 2016 33 24.0 20.0 (32.0) 9.0 24.0 109.0 77.0
20th 4350 HISC David Smithwhite 2015 61 19.0 21.0 19.0 20.0 (25.0) 104.0 79.0
21st 4096 HISC Tim Penfold 2013 43 (23.0) 22.0 22.0 18.0 19.0 104.0 81.0
22nd 4492 Rutland Nic Streatfeild 2016 52 21.0 18.0 23.0 (49.0 DNC) 22.0 133.0 84.0
23rd 4309 Stokes Bay Jim McMillan 2015 27 (49.0 DNC) 13.0 13.0 49.0 DNC 10.0 134.0 85.0
24th 4121 QMSC James Phare 2013 33 (49.0 DNC) 23.0 18.0 17.0 28.0 135.0 86.0
25th 4248 QMSC Neil Baker 2015 35 (49.0 DNC) 39.0 14.0 22.0 16.0 140.0 91.0
26th 4208 Wilsonan Sailing Club Tom Lambert     18.0 28.0 26.0 (49.0 DNC) 27.0 148.0 99.0
27th 4346 Marconi Sailing Club Nick Miller 2015 29 25.0 27.0 24.0 (49.0 DNC) 30.0 155.0 106.0
28th 4343 Grafham sc James Sainsbury 2015 32 (49.0 DNC) 25.0 25.0 23.0 35.0 157.0 108.0
29th 4277 Stokes Bay Jeremy Hartley 2015 56 22.0 40.0 (49.0 DNS) 25.0 23.0 159.0 110.0
30th 4122 Norfolk Punt Club Andrew friend 2014 32 28.0 30.0 30.0 24.0 (31.0) 143.0 112.0
31st 4100 Restronguet SC Chris White 2013 30 26.0 31.0 29.0 27.0 (44.0) 157.0 113.0
32nd 4072 ASN Quibenon Madey Ciret Le Cosquer   26 (36.0) 34.0 27.0 21.0 33.0 151.0 115.0
33rd 3975 Regatta Vereinigung Elbe Jacob Clasen   20 35.0 29.0 28.0 26.0 (36.0) 154.0 118.0
34th 4033 Hisc Adam Golding 2015 51 29.0 35.0 31.0 30.0 (41.0) 166.0 125.0
35th 4385 HISC Steve McLean 2016 55 27.0 38.0 34.0 33.0 (49.0 DNC) 181.0 132.0
36th 3169 Birkenhead RS&PC Brad Gibson 2007 45 33.0 36.0 33.0 31.0 (42.0) 175.0 133.0
37th 4136 Brightlingsea SC Ed Redfearn 2014 29 (49.0 DNS) 33.0 35.0 29.0 40.0 186.0 137.0
38th 3870 HISC Eddie Gatehouse 2011   30.0 37.0 38.0 34.0 (49.0 DNC) 188.0 139.0
39th 4036 Thorpe bay Chris Clarke 2012 33 (49.0 DNC) 26.0 37.0 49.0 DNC 29.0 190.0 141.0
40th 3877 Netley Sailing club Josie Gliddon   37 32.0 (49.0 DNC) 49.0 DNC 28.0 34.0 192.0 143.0
41st 3281 RORC Mark Dicker   37 31.0 32.0 (49.0 DNC) 49.0 DNC 37.0 198.0 149.0
42nd 5 Lymington Ben Paton 2017 31 5.0 (49.0 DNC) 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 OCS 201.0 152.0
43rd 4438 Rutland Water Sailing Club Matthew Lea 2016 32 34.0 (49.0 DNC) 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 32.0 213.0 164.0
44th 4483 Royal Thames YC Ben Saxton 2017 26 (49.0 DNC) 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 18.0 214.0 165.0
45th 4345 WPNSA Richard Mason 2016 29 (49.0 DNC) 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 20.0 216.0 167.0
46th 4484 Grafham Water David Jessop 2017 28 (49.0 DNC) 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 38.0 234.0 185.0
47th 4049 ASN Quibenon Morgane Suquant   27 (49.0 DNC) 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 39.0 235.0 186.0
48th 4445 Atomik HQ Phil Oligario 2017 47 (49.0 DNC) 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 245.0 196.0


Video highlights


Interview with David Hivey

