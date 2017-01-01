International Moth UK National Championship - Day 1

by Mark Jardine / IMCAUK today at 4:38 amWith the wind in the west, Torbay saw thankfully flatter water than had been seen over the last couple of days, but the shifty and gusty 15-20 knot wind tested the helms, especially at the windward mark close to Goodrington beach.





Throughout the day, the form sailor was Rio 2016 Olympian Dylan Fletcher. After a poor first race, caused by hitting the anchor line on the spreader mark, he went on to dominate the next three races, including a massive win in race three where he crossed the finish line as the next boat had just rounded the final windward mark.



'We didn't really know what to expect - I haven't sailed in Torbay since 2005 in a 29er. We had 15 to 25 knot winds with 30 to 40 degree shifts which made it pretty tricky racing, but it was good fun, everyone got into it, and it was a really enjoyable day out there.' said Dylan after the racing.









On his speed around the racecourse in his Rocket Moth Dylan said, 'The boat's on top form. I haven't done much to it since Bermuda but I seem to be getting more and more comfortable and it's going faster and faster. I'm using a Lennon A4M sail and CST boom and it's all working really nicely together and marrying up - happy days! It's just disappointing that I can't make the worlds this year!'



On the competition he thought David Hivey was the next quickest on the water. He also thought Ben Paton was quick, but teething troubles with control systems on his new Moth curtailed his day on the water.









On completing four races in the day Dylan said, 'It was really good forward-thinking to get four races in today and everyone wants to be foiling. Hopefully the forecast breeze for Sunday will be better than we think and we can get some racing in, but it was cracking racing and a good effort by the race officer and his team.'



Hivey leads overall on eight points with Fletcher a point behind and Dan Ward in third.









The waves provided a significant challenge for foiling as explained by Kyle Stoneham, 'As soon as you introduce some waves and some chop there's a lot more that could go wrong. You're trying to avoid your foils breaking out in the chop so you're ride height is a bit lower, which increasing the loads on the sheets. In the shifty conditions we had today you have to play your controls quite a lot more which effects your steering as you're having to move your weight around a lot more. You end up looking like you don't know what you're doing!'









Paignton Sailing Club Commodore Nick Ripley, who was out on the water as part of the Race Team said on hosting the championship, 'It was a daunting prospect initially, because it's obviously seen as a major event in the UK. As it turns out the guys are just like any other class and they certainly seem to be a really friendly bunch. The first day has gone really well I think. The racing was amazing to watch. The speed of the boats and also there was really close racing in the middle of the fleet with a lot of position changes and nothing was finished until the end. It's exciting to watch.'









On conditions for the rest of the event Nick said, 'Knowledge of Torbay is that you can expect anything. The a bit of east in the wind tomorrow so any sea breeze might be killed. Sunday is the worst prospect but the latest forecast is looking a bit more promising - hopefully we'll get another three decent days.'



























Overall

Sailed: 4, Discards: 0, To count: 4, Entries: 48, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Moth Model Moth Manufacturer Sail Number Sailing Club HelmName Year Built Age R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Nett 1st Exocet 4434 Datchet David Hivey 2016 36 1.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 8.0 8.0 2nd Rocket SSD Aardvark 4480 WPNSA Dylan Fletcher 2016 28 6.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 9.0 9.0 3rd Excoet Exocet 4433 Stokes Bay Dan Ward 2016 33 3.0 3.0 5.0 4.0 15.0 15.0 4th Rocket Aardvark 4409 HISC Ross Harvey 2016 31 4.0 6.0 3.0 7.0 20.0 20.0 5th Exocet Mcquire 4509 Stokes Bay Sailing Club Jason Belben 2017 51 2.0 7.0 7.0 8.0 24.0 24.0 6th Exocet Maguire 4508 Stokes Bay Sailing Club Dan Vincent 2017 46 13.0 4.0 4.0 5.0 26.0 26.0 7th Exocet Maguire 4442 TBYC Kyle Stoneham 2016 30 9.0 5.0 12.0 2.0 28.0 28.0 8th Exocet Maguire 4180 C.v.Torbole Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi 2014 31 7.0 8.0 10.0 10.0 35.0 35.0 9th Exocet Maguire 4323 Sno nantes Benoit Marie 2016 30 8.0 9.0 11.0 11.0 39.0 39.0 10th Exocet Maguire 4501 Yealm Yacht Club Dan Ellis 2017 28 17.0 12.0 6.0 6.0 41.0 41.0 11th Exocet Maguire 4278 Eastbourne Soverign SC Alex Koukourakis 2015 44 11.0 15.0 8.0 13.0 47.0 47.0 12th Mach 2 3959 Netley Sailing Club Paul Gliddon 38 16.0 16.0 17.0 12.0 61.0 61.0 13th Exocet Maguire 4499 Stokes Bay SC Dominic Hutton 2017 33 15.0 17.0 15.0 16.0 63.0 63.0 14th Exocet 4386 Rock Tom Offer 2015 41 12.0 11.0 9.0 32.0 64.0 64.0 15th Mach 2 4311 Castle Cove Alex Adams 33 20.0 14.0 16.0 14.0 64.0 64.0 16th Rocket Aardvark 4075 QMSC Doug Pybus 2013 42 14.0 24.0 20.0 19.0 77.0 77.0 17th Exocet Maquire 4350 HISC David Smithwhite 2015 61 19.0 21.0 19.0 20.0 79.0 79.0 18th Exocet Maguire 434 Queen Mary Leigh Albrecht 2016 33 24.0 20.0 32.0 9.0 85.0 85.0 19th Exocet Maguire 4096 HISC Tim Penfold 2013 43 23.0 22.0 22.0 18.0 85.0 85.0 20th Rocket Aardvark 4347 Brightlingsea Eddie Bridle 2016 19 49.0 DNC 19.0 21.0 15.0 104.0 104.0 21st Mach 2 4336 Stokes Bay Sailing Club Jonathan Heathcote 2015 36 10.0 10.0 36.0 49.0 DNC 105.0 105.0 22nd Rocket Aardvark Technologies 4121 QMSC James Phare 2013 33 49.0 DNC 23.0 18.0 17.0 107.0 107.0 23rd Exocet Maguire 4492 Rutland Nic Streatfeild 2016 52 21.0 18.0 23.0 49.0 DNC 111.0 111.0 24th Rocket Aardvark/ Friend 4122 Norfolk Punt Club Andrew friend 2014 32 28.0 30.0 30.0 24.0 112.0 112.0 25th Chopper Homebuild 4100 Restronguet SC Chris White 2013 30 26.0 31.0 29.0 27.0 113.0 113.0 26th Rocket 4072 ASN Quibenon Madey Ciret Le Cosquer 26 36.0 34.0 27.0 21.0 118.0 118.0 27th Mach 2 3975 Regatta Vereinigung Elbe Jacob Clasen 20 35.0 29.0 28.0 26.0 118.0 118.0 28th Rocket 4208 Wilsonan Sailing Club Tom Lambert 18.0 28.0 26.0 49.0 DNC 121.0 121.0 29th LunarSea Me 4343 Grafham sc James Sainsbury 2015 32 49.0 DNC 25.0 25.0 23.0 122.0 122.0 30th Exocet Maguire 4309 Stokes Bay Jim McMillan 2015 27 49.0 DNC 13.0 13.0 49.0 DNC 124.0 124.0 31st Mach 2 Mcconaghy 4248 QMSC Neil Baker 2015 35 49.0 DNC 39.0 14.0 22.0 124.0 124.0 32nd Rocket V3 Aardvark 4346 Marconi Sailing Club Nick Miller 2015 29 25.0 27.0 24.0 49.0 DNC 125.0 125.0 33rd Mach 2 Macdougal 4033 Hisc Adam Golding 2015 51 29.0 35.0 31.0 30.0 125.0 125.0 34th Exocet Maguire 4385 HISC Steve McLean 2016 55 27.0 38.0 34.0 33.0 132.0 132.0 35th Bladerider X8 Bladerider 3169 Birkenhead RS&PC Brad Gibson 2007 45 33.0 36.0 33.0 31.0 133.0 133.0 36th Exocet Maguire 4277 Stokes Bay Jeremy Hartley 2015 56 22.0 40.0 49.0 DNS 25.0 136.0 136.0 37th Mach 2 McConaghy Boats 3870 HISC Eddie Gatehouse 2011 30.0 37.0 38.0 34.0 139.0 139.0 38th Mach 2 Ka 4136 Brightlingsea SC Ed Redfearn 2014 29 49.0 DNS 33.0 35.0 29.0 146.0 146.0 39th Exocet Maguire boats 5 Lymington Ben Paton 2017 31 5.0 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 152.0 152.0 40th Mach 2 3877 Netley Sailing club Josie Gliddon 37 32.0 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 28.0 158.0 158.0 41st Exocet Maguire 4036 Thorpe bay Chris Clarke 2012 33 49.0 DNC 26.0 37.0 49.0 DNC 161.0 161.0 42nd Mach 2 3281 RORC Mark Dicker 37 31.0 32.0 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 161.0 161.0 43rd Rocket V3 Aardvark 4438 Rutland Water Sailing Club Matthew Lea 2016 32 34.0 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 181.0 181.0 44th Rocket Rocket 4439 WPNSA Richard Mason 2016 29 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 196.0 196.0 44th Voodoo Atomik UK 4445 Atomik HQ Phil Oligario 2017 47 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 196.0 196.0 44th Racoon Rocket 4483 Royal Thames YC Ben Saxton 2017 26 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 196.0 196.0 44th Mach 2 4099 ASN Quibenon Suquant Morgane 27 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 196.0 196.0 44th Rocket Aardvark 4484 Grafham Water David Jessop 2017 28 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 49.0 DNC 196.0 196.0

Scoring codes used

Code Description Points DNC Did not come to the starting area 49 DNS Came to the start area but did not start 49

