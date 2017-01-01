International Moth UK National Championship - Day 1
by Mark Jardine / IMCAUK today at 4:38 am
A big day in Paignton as the 48 helms taking part in the 2017 UK International Moth National Championship took to the water for an intense four race day. With the defending champion Robert Greenhalgh unable to take part due to Volvo Ocean Race commitments, and Chris Rashley no longer in the fleet, the title is up for grabs between sailors who have been close to winning the nationals title on previous occasions.
2017 International Moth UK National Championship at Paignton - Day 1 Mark Jardine / IMCAUK
With the wind in the west, Torbay saw thankfully flatter water than had been seen over the last couple of days, but the shifty and gusty 15-20 knot wind tested the helms, especially at the windward mark close to Goodrington beach.
Throughout the day, the form sailor was Rio 2016 Olympian Dylan Fletcher. After a poor first race, caused by hitting the anchor line on the spreader mark, he went on to dominate the next three races, including a massive win in race three where he crossed the finish line as the next boat had just rounded the final windward mark.
'We didn't really know what to expect - I haven't sailed in Torbay since 2005 in a 29er. We had 15 to 25 knot winds with 30 to 40 degree shifts which made it pretty tricky racing, but it was good fun, everyone got into it, and it was a really enjoyable day out there.' said Dylan after the racing.
On his speed around the racecourse in his Rocket Moth Dylan said, 'The boat's on top form. I haven't done much to it since Bermuda but I seem to be getting more and more comfortable and it's going faster and faster. I'm using a Lennon A4M sail and CST boom and it's all working really nicely together and marrying up - happy days! It's just disappointing that I can't make the worlds this year!'
On the competition he thought David Hivey was the next quickest on the water. He also thought Ben Paton was quick, but teething troubles with control systems on his new Moth curtailed his day on the water.
On completing four races in the day Dylan said, 'It was really good forward-thinking to get four races in today and everyone wants to be foiling. Hopefully the forecast breeze for Sunday will be better than we think and we can get some racing in, but it was cracking racing and a good effort by the race officer and his team.'
Hivey leads overall on eight points with Fletcher a point behind and Dan Ward in third.
The waves provided a significant challenge for foiling as explained by Kyle Stoneham, 'As soon as you introduce some waves and some chop there's a lot more that could go wrong. You're trying to avoid your foils breaking out in the chop so you're ride height is a bit lower, which increasing the loads on the sheets. In the shifty conditions we had today you have to play your controls quite a lot more which effects your steering as you're having to move your weight around a lot more. You end up looking like you don't know what you're doing!'
Paignton Sailing Club Commodore Nick Ripley, who was out on the water as part of the Race Team said on hosting the championship, 'It was a daunting prospect initially, because it's obviously seen as a major event in the UK. As it turns out the guys are just like any other class and they certainly seem to be a really friendly bunch. The first day has gone really well I think. The racing was amazing to watch. The speed of the boats and also there was really close racing in the middle of the fleet with a lot of position changes and nothing was finished until the end. It's exciting to watch.'
On conditions for the rest of the event Nick said, 'Knowledge of Torbay is that you can expect anything. The a bit of east in the wind tomorrow so any sea breeze might be killed. Sunday is the worst prospect but the latest forecast is looking a bit more promising - hopefully we'll get another three decent days.'
Overall
Sailed: 4, Discards: 0, To count: 4, Entries: 48, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Moth Model
|Moth Manufacturer
|Sail Number
|Sailing Club
|HelmName
|Year Built
|Age
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|Exocet
|
|4434
|Datchet
|David Hivey
|2016
|36
|1.0
|2.0
|2.0
|3.0
|8.0
|8.0
|2nd
|Rocket SSD
|Aardvark
|4480
|WPNSA
|Dylan Fletcher
|2016
|28
|6.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|9.0
|9.0
|3rd
|Excoet
|Exocet
|4433
|Stokes Bay
|Dan Ward
|2016
|33
|3.0
|3.0
|5.0
|4.0
|15.0
|15.0
|4th
|Rocket
|Aardvark
|4409
|HISC
|Ross Harvey
|2016
|31
|4.0
|6.0
|3.0
|7.0
|20.0
|20.0
|5th
|Exocet
|Mcquire
|4509
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|Jason Belben
|2017
|51
|2.0
|7.0
|7.0
|8.0
|24.0
|24.0
|6th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4508
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|Dan Vincent
|2017
|46
|13.0
|4.0
|4.0
|5.0
|26.0
|26.0
|7th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4442
|TBYC
|Kyle Stoneham
|2016
|30
|9.0
|5.0
|12.0
|2.0
|28.0
|28.0
|8th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4180
|C.v.Torbole
|Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi
|2014
|31
|7.0
|8.0
|10.0
|10.0
|35.0
|35.0
|9th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4323
|Sno nantes
|Benoit Marie
|2016
|30
|8.0
|9.0
|11.0
|11.0
|39.0
|39.0
|10th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4501
|Yealm Yacht Club
|Dan Ellis
|2017
|28
|17.0
|12.0
|6.0
|6.0
|41.0
|41.0
|11th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4278
|Eastbourne Soverign SC
|Alex Koukourakis
|2015
|44
|11.0
|15.0
|8.0
|13.0
|47.0
|47.0
|12th
|Mach 2
|
|3959
|Netley Sailing Club
|Paul Gliddon
|
|38
|16.0
|16.0
|17.0
|12.0
|61.0
|61.0
|13th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4499
|Stokes Bay SC
|Dominic Hutton
|2017
|33
|15.0
|17.0
|15.0
|16.0
|63.0
|63.0
|14th
|Exocet
|
|4386
|Rock
|Tom Offer
|2015
|41
|12.0
|11.0
|9.0
|32.0
|64.0
|64.0
|15th
|Mach 2
|
|4311
|Castle Cove
|Alex Adams
|
|33
|20.0
|14.0
|16.0
|14.0
|64.0
|64.0
|16th
|Rocket
|Aardvark
|4075
|QMSC
|Doug Pybus
|2013
|42
|14.0
|24.0
|20.0
|19.0
|77.0
|77.0
|17th
|Exocet
|Maquire
|4350
|HISC
|David Smithwhite
|2015
|61
|19.0
|21.0
|19.0
|20.0
|79.0
|79.0
|18th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|434
|Queen Mary
|Leigh Albrecht
|2016
|33
|24.0
|20.0
|32.0
|9.0
|85.0
|85.0
|19th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4096
|HISC
|Tim Penfold
|2013
|43
|23.0
|22.0
|22.0
|18.0
|85.0
|85.0
|20th
|Rocket
|Aardvark
|4347
|Brightlingsea
|Eddie Bridle
|2016
|19
|49.0 DNC
|19.0
|21.0
|15.0
|104.0
|104.0
|21st
|Mach 2
|
|4336
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|Jonathan Heathcote
|2015
|36
|10.0
|10.0
|36.0
|49.0 DNC
|105.0
|105.0
|22nd
|Rocket
|Aardvark Technologies
|4121
|QMSC
|James Phare
|2013
|33
|49.0 DNC
|23.0
|18.0
|17.0
|107.0
|107.0
|23rd
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4492
|Rutland
|Nic Streatfeild
|2016
|52
|21.0
|18.0
|23.0
|49.0 DNC
|111.0
|111.0
|24th
|Rocket
|Aardvark/ Friend
|4122
|Norfolk Punt Club
|Andrew friend
|2014
|32
|28.0
|30.0
|30.0
|24.0
|112.0
|112.0
|25th
|Chopper
|Homebuild
|4100
|Restronguet SC
|Chris White
|2013
|30
|26.0
|31.0
|29.0
|27.0
|113.0
|113.0
|26th
|Rocket
|
|4072
|ASN Quibenon
|Madey Ciret Le Cosquer
|
|26
|36.0
|34.0
|27.0
|21.0
|118.0
|118.0
|27th
|Mach 2
|
|3975
|Regatta Vereinigung Elbe
|Jacob Clasen
|
|20
|35.0
|29.0
|28.0
|26.0
|118.0
|118.0
|28th
|Rocket
|
|4208
|Wilsonan Sailing Club
|Tom Lambert
|
|
|18.0
|28.0
|26.0
|49.0 DNC
|121.0
|121.0
|29th
|LunarSea
|Me
|4343
|Grafham sc
|James Sainsbury
|2015
|32
|49.0 DNC
|25.0
|25.0
|23.0
|122.0
|122.0
|30th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4309
|Stokes Bay
|Jim McMillan
|2015
|27
|49.0 DNC
|13.0
|13.0
|49.0 DNC
|124.0
|124.0
|31st
|Mach 2
|Mcconaghy
|4248
|QMSC
|Neil Baker
|2015
|35
|49.0 DNC
|39.0
|14.0
|22.0
|124.0
|124.0
|32nd
|Rocket V3
|Aardvark
|4346
|Marconi Sailing Club
|Nick Miller
|2015
|29
|25.0
|27.0
|24.0
|49.0 DNC
|125.0
|125.0
|33rd
|Mach 2
|Macdougal
|4033
|Hisc
|Adam Golding
|2015
|51
|29.0
|35.0
|31.0
|30.0
|125.0
|125.0
|34th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4385
|HISC
|Steve McLean
|2016
|55
|27.0
|38.0
|34.0
|33.0
|132.0
|132.0
|35th
|Bladerider X8
|Bladerider
|3169
|Birkenhead RS&PC
|Brad Gibson
|2007
|45
|33.0
|36.0
|33.0
|31.0
|133.0
|133.0
|36th
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4277
|Stokes Bay
|Jeremy Hartley
|2015
|56
|22.0
|40.0
|49.0 DNS
|25.0
|136.0
|136.0
|37th
|Mach 2
|McConaghy Boats
|3870
|HISC
|Eddie Gatehouse
|2011
|
|30.0
|37.0
|38.0
|34.0
|139.0
|139.0
|38th
|Mach 2
|Ka
|4136
|Brightlingsea SC
|Ed Redfearn
|2014
|29
|49.0 DNS
|33.0
|35.0
|29.0
|146.0
|146.0
|39th
|Exocet
|Maguire boats
|5
|Lymington
|Ben Paton
|2017
|31
|5.0
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|152.0
|152.0
|40th
|Mach 2
|
|3877
|Netley Sailing club
|Josie Gliddon
|
|37
|32.0
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|28.0
|158.0
|158.0
|41st
|Exocet
|Maguire
|4036
|Thorpe bay
|Chris Clarke
|2012
|33
|49.0 DNC
|26.0
|37.0
|49.0 DNC
|161.0
|161.0
|42nd
|Mach 2
|
|3281
|RORC
|Mark Dicker
|
|37
|31.0
|32.0
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|161.0
|161.0
|43rd
|Rocket V3
|Aardvark
|4438
|Rutland Water Sailing Club
|Matthew Lea
|2016
|32
|34.0
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|181.0
|181.0
|44th
|Rocket
|Rocket
|4439
|WPNSA
|Richard Mason
|2016
|29
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|196.0
|196.0
|44th
|Voodoo
|Atomik UK
|4445
|Atomik HQ
|Phil Oligario
|2017
|47
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|196.0
|196.0
|44th
|Racoon
|Rocket
|4483
|Royal Thames YC
|Ben Saxton
|2017
|26
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|196.0
|196.0
|44th
|Mach 2
|
|4099
|ASN Quibenon
|Suquant Morgane
|
|27
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|196.0
|196.0
|44th
|Rocket
|Aardvark
|4484
|Grafham Water
|David Jessop
|2017
|28
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|49.0 DNC
|196.0
|196.0
Scoring codes used
|Code
|Description
|Points
|DNC
|Did not come to the starting area
|49
|DNS
|Came to the start area but did not start
|49
