International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series - Too much of a good thing

As teams began their pre-race preparations and sorted out their top range upwind settings, the breeze continued to increase ranging to 27-29 knots. Once to the top of Biscayne Bay, a few brave Melges 20s set their spinnakers for a ripping ride back to the starting line. Most managed to escape unscathed, and readied for a starting sequence, despite a few hairy moments.Pumped and ready to race, the breeze increased further, well beyond Melges 20 Class wind speed rule limits prompting a AP over H to be displayed as teams ripped back to shore. Hoping in vein for a drop in wind pressure, the breeze remained steady with gusts in the upper twenties and at 2 o'clock, Middleton made the final call to abandon racing for the day.With a few hours for sailors to prep, the Melges Rocks Party/Cinghiale Pig Roast begins at 6 p.m. hosted by the Coconut Grove Sailing Club (CGSC).With no additional races completed on Day Two, results from Friday stand as is.The forecast remains fresh for Sunday and sailors are looking forward to a fun night of partying and a great final day of racing.





Top Five Results (Preliminary - After Three Races)



1.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale; 1-7-1 = 9

2.) John Kilroy, Jr., Samba Pa Ti; 7-5-3 = 15

3.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee; 8-1-7 = 16

4.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 3-13-2 = 18

5.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman; 2-8-8 = 18



Top Five 2016/17 Miami Winter Series Results (After Two Events, Three Races)



1.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 6 pts.

2.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 13 pts.

3.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 16 pts.

4.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 18 pts.

5.) Paul Reilly, Red Sky Sailing Team = 19 pts.



2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series :: Event 3 - Preliminary Cumulative Results



