Marine Resource 2016

International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series - Too much of a good thing

by Melges 20 today at 3:11 am
2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series - Event 3 International Audi Melges 20 Class Association
With a robust Northeast wind forecast for Day Two at the 2017 Melges Rocks Regatta, the third and final act of the 2016/17 Miami Winter Series (MWS), the Melges 20 fleet was mentally prepared for a long day of battle on Biscayne Bay. Early on, PRO Blake Middleton confirmed that conditions on the racecourse were hovering under class maximum wind limits, and informed everyone that racing would begin on-time at noon.

As teams began their pre-race preparations and sorted out their top range upwind settings, the breeze continued to increase ranging to 27-29 knots. Once to the top of Biscayne Bay, a few brave Melges 20s set their spinnakers for a ripping ride back to the starting line. Most managed to escape unscathed, and readied for a starting sequence, despite a few hairy moments.

Pumped and ready to race, the breeze increased further, well beyond Melges 20 Class wind speed rule limits prompting a AP over H to be displayed as teams ripped back to shore. Hoping in vein for a drop in wind pressure, the breeze remained steady with gusts in the upper twenties and at 2 o'clock, Middleton made the final call to abandon racing for the day.

With a few hours for sailors to prep, the Melges Rocks Party/Cinghiale Pig Roast begins at 6 p.m. hosted by the Coconut Grove Sailing Club (CGSC).

With no additional races completed on Day Two, results from Friday stand as is.

The forecast remains fresh for Sunday and sailors are looking forward to a fun night of partying and a great final day of racing.

2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series - Event 3 © International Audi Melges 20 Class Association
Top Five Results (Preliminary - After Three Races)

1.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale; 1-7-1 = 9
2.) John Kilroy, Jr., Samba Pa Ti; 7-5-3 = 15
3.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee; 8-1-7 = 16
4.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 3-13-2 = 18
5.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman; 2-8-8 = 18

Top Five 2016/17 Miami Winter Series Results (After Two Events, Three Races)

1.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 6 pts.
2.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 13 pts.
3.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 16 pts.
4.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 18 pts.
5.) Paul Reilly, Red Sky Sailing Team = 19 pts.

2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series :: Event 3 - Preliminary Cumulative Results

Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Miami Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Melges 20
1. 414   USA 414 CINGHIALE Melges 20 Rob Wilber 1 7 1 9.0
2. 313   USA 13131 SAMBA PA TI Melges 20 John Kilroy 7 5 3 15.0
3. 300 North Sails  USA 300 PACIFIC YANKEE Melges 20 Drew Freides 8 1 7 16.0
4. 898   RUS 898 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Melges 20 Igor Rytov 3 13 2 18.0
5. 311 North Sails  USA 311 WILDMAN Melges 20 Liam Kilroy 2 8 8 18.0
6. 304 Quantum Sails  USA 28 MERGA Melges 20 Drew Wierda 6 3 9 18.0
7. 14   USA 14 RED SKY SAILING TEAM Melges 20 Paul Reilly 4 10 5 19.0
8. 76   USA 7676 KUAI Melges 20 Daniel Thielman 5 4 10 19.0
9. 250 North Sails  USA 250 OLEANDER Melges 20 James Wilson 11 9 4 24.0
10. 217 Quantum Sails  USA 217 SLINGSHOT Melges 20 Wes Whitmyer Jr 12 11 6 29.0
11. 65 North Sails  MON 301 RAYA Melges 20 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 9 12 11 32.0
12. 8 North Sails  USA 8 SHIMMER Melges 20 Russ Lucas 10 16 12 38.0
13. 228 Quantum Sails  USA 228 MIDNIGHT BLUE Melges 20 Jason Michas 14 2 23/DNS 39.0
14. 305   USA 305 MIDNIGHT SUN Melges 20 Alexis Michas 13 6 23/RET 42.0
15. 214 North Sails  CAN 214 GRINNING STREAK (Corinthian) Melges 20 Rhonda Joyce 19 15 13 47.0
16. 196 Quantum Sails  USA 196 MIDNIGHT SIN Melges 20 Gordon Michas 15 17 15 47.0
17. 290   USA 290 BLIND SQUIRREL (Corinthian) Melges 20 John Brown 17 14 17 48.0
18. 280 Quantum Sails  USA 280 BOBSLED Melges 20 Bob Moran 16 18 18 52.0
19. 227 North Sails  USA 227 KINETIC Melges 20 Bob Hayward 18 23/DNF 14 55.0
20. 15   ISV 1315 CRUZAN RHODE (Corinthian) Melges 20 Timothy Pitts 20 19 16 55.0
21. 186 North Sails  USA 186 DETAILS (Corinthian) Melges 20 Lance Smotherman 21 20 19 60.0
22. 265   RUS 265 RUSSOTRANS Melges 20 Yuriy Morozov 23/DNC 23/DNC 23/DNC 69.0
 
2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series :: Event 3 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Miami Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Melges 20
1. 214 North Sails  CAN 214 GRINNING STREAK Melges 20 Rhonda Joyce 19 15 13 47.0
2. 290   USA 290 BLIND SQUIRREL Melges 20 John Brown 17 14 17 48.0
3. 15   ISV 1315 CRUZAN RHODE Melges 20 Timothy Pitts 20 19 16 55.0
4. 186 North Sails  USA 186 DETAILS Melges 20 Lance Smotherman 21 20 19 60.0
 
