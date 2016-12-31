Please select your home edition
International Invitation Regatta – Estonia sees the New Year in style

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 6:02 pm
International Invitation Regatta - Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov
Graced with unseasonably mild temperatures and perfect wind (for the 150+ spectators who enjoyed the show!) Estonia saw in the New Year in style with 16 top sailors at their invitational stadium RS Aero racing from their RS Sailing Estonia base at the 1980 Olympic sailing centre. This international concept event was launched by Karl-Martin Rammo, Estonia's Laser Olympian.

What do you do when you have 16 of Europe’s top small sail boat racers and there is no wind? Have fun anyway! A little Ae-ro-wing, some freestylin, New Years plunging and revel in the New Year festivities ashore!

International Invitation Regatta - Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov
International Invitation Regatta - Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov



The competition was played to a team relay race endurance format, stadium racing in the width of the Piritariver. Four teams of four swapped in and out of their RS Aeros in turn to try to make the most laps within the time limit.

Several Olympians enjoyed the novel event with Anna Pohlaka (Laser Radial), Anna Maria Seppi (49erFX) and Karl-Martin Ramm (Laser) together with well known Estonian sailors Argo Vooremaa and LauriVäinsalu.

The Team of Alex Mills Barton, Anna Pohlak, LauriVäinsalu and Karl-Martin Rammo completed the most distance in the time.

International Invitation Regatta - Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov
International Invitation Regatta - Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov



With the benefit of experience from two Olympics, Karl-Martin is focused on developing a broader base of young and new sailors in Estonia over the next quadrennium. He spoke in his closing speech: 'You see that no sun or wind is needed for a great sailing regatta! Young sailors learn from that!'

You must always seize your opportunities - Two days later in Tallinn it was -10'C with snow and ice and the sea was starting to freeze!

International Invitation Regatta - Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov
International Invitation Regatta - Tallinn, Estonia © Aleksandr Abrosimov

