International Detroit Cup Match Race Regatta – Final day

by Event Media today at 5:40 pm
Aerial view – International Detroit Cup Match Race Regatta © Michael Schrage
In a 3-1 performance in the Semi-Finals against Will Boulden (AUS) and 3-0 score in the Finals against Ryan Seago (USA), Harry Price (AUS) and his team of Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen have successfully defended their title at the 10th Anniversary International Match Race Regatta for the Detroit Cup.

This was an impressive show of match racing talent by the to both the competitive field of 8 teams from 5 nations, as well as the crowds on shore of the event's host, Bayview YC. In conditions that ranged from light and fluky to moderate over the four days of competition on equally-matched Ultimate 20’s, and all the while sailing in the strong currents of the Detroit River, Price and his Sydney-based DownUnder Racing team from the Cruising YC of Australia dominated the field, with only 2 losses in 21 matches in the first stage triple Round Robin.

The win makes Price the only two-time winner in the history of the event, and will help solidify the team’s current sixth place ranking in the World Sailing Match Race Ranking List.

“It was a great pleasure to come back to sail at Bayview,” said Price, “and on behalf of the team we want to thank everyone for their incredible hospitality and support for this event.“

“The level of excitement and close racing out here this week certainly exceeded what we saw in the America’s Cup,” said Hans Brieden, Commodore of Bayview YC. “Our Board met the other day, and we are dedicated to continuing to support this event so long as there is interest in match race sailing.”

The Detroit Cup was the second stage of three events in the 2017 USA Grand Slam Series, with the next being later this week at the Oakcliff Sailing Center in Oyster Bay, NY.

Final Results, 2017 Detroit Cup:

1. Harry Price (AUS)
2. Ryan Seago (USA)
3. Will Boulden (AUS)
4. Pearson Potts (USA)
5. Chris Poole (USA)
6. Andrei Nikolaev (RUS)
7. Daniel Gill (IRL)
8. Sylvain Escurat (FRA)
