Intense racing to hit the Gold Coast for Fastway Couriers Cat Weekend

Fastway Couriers Cat Weekend 2016 Southport Yacht Club © Fastway Couriers Cat Weekend 2016 Southport Yacht Club © http://www.southportyachtclub.com.au

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 1:57 pm“I am extremely proud to be the naming rights sponsor this event since the first year in 2006, we always have such great comradery with the crews at Hollywell, and the racing conditions on the Gold Coast Broadwater are second to none. This will be my first competitive regatta in our Nacra 5.8, TEAM FASTWAY since returning from the Nacra Nationals with Steve in early January,” said proud sponsor and Club Commodore Kerry Noyes.





2016 Fastway Couriers Cat Weekend Division 1 winner Wim Brouwers will return with TEEBEEAY competing for back to back event win. Fellow competitors include the 2017 Nacra 5.8 Nationals Champion, Warren Guinea and third (3rd) place F18 sailors Chris Noyes and Joe Sabin. With such experienced sailors, it will make for very close racing.



Perfect weather conditions are forecast for this year’s three-day event, with entry numbers expected to exceed 2016. Whilst a wide range of long passage races and short windward-leeward courses have been set to suit the taste and abilities of competitors, the event entertainment and presentation on Sunday afternoon ensure that the social side of sailing will not be neglected either.









The racing arena will be conducted on the Gold Coast Broadwater incorporating the “Deep Hole” and around Crab Island. Spectators can watch all the action from the 2017 Fastway Couriers Cat Weekend along the Gold Coast Broadwater foreshore from Hollywell to Labrador.

